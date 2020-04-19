Peter Jackel: Willie Davis was a man of passion

Squeezed above a North Side Bank advertisement on a back page of the July 13, 1960 Journal Times sports section were two paragraphs with the tiny two-deck headline: “Trade A.D. Williams for a defensive end.”
Williams, a tight end who caught one pass for 11 yards on Vince Lombardi’s first Packers team the previous season, at least merited mention in that headline. The defensive end did not. All readers learned in that blurb about the player the Packers received in return was this: He was a 17th-round draft choice of the Browns in 1956.
Indeed, that story deserved to be a trifle buried on an inside page.
And in all likelihood, that North Side Bank ad generated more excitement among readers that summer day, relatively speaking. It contained the words, “Dad … how about a new boat for family fun? Ask about our marine loans.”
Within a couple months, though, Packers fans would be asking about Willie Davis, that no-name defensive end the notoriously shrewd Lombardi fleeced away from the Browns as he constructed his kind of team, a team that was detined to be a dynasty for the ages.
While Williams faded into obscurity within two years with 15 career receptions, Davis’ trajectory was just the opposite. By 1969, he finished a spectacular career during which he was named All-Pro five times, played on all five of Lombardi’s championship teams and became the first black man to be named a captain on the Packers by his colorblind coach.
By 1981, he was inducted into the NFL Hal of Fame.
Sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, but the Professional Football Researchers Association determined that Davis produced well in excess of 100. Davis himself claimed he had 25 sacks one season.
With that production came so much passion from a man who died Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the age of 85.
And that passion was stoked by Lombardi, a master motivator, starting in the summer of 1960.
Lombardi pulled off the seemingly impossible by molding exceptional, yet underachieving young talent into champions. High draft choices made by astute general manager Jack Vainisi — the likes of Jim Taylor, Forrest Gregg, Paul Hornung, Jerry Kramer and Ray Nitschke — might have faded into oblivion rather than one day be enshrined in Canton had Lombardi not arrived at just the right time.
But my favorite stories involving Lombardi’s legendary nine years as Packers coach involve not the underachieving high draft picks, but the fringe players he thought he could make great.
Was there a more inspirational player on offense than quarterback Bart Starr the initially less-than-assertive former 17th-round draft choice who had floundered for four years before he finally earned Lombardi’s trust for good midway through the 1960 season?
Was there a more inspiring story than Willie Wood, the undersized safety, who wrote letters to every NFL team appealing for just a chance? Lombardi was the one who answered his plea and Wood rewarded that faith by willing that defense to greatness throughout the 1960s. When Wood didn’t like what he saw from his teammates, even the menacing Nitchske avoided Wood’s piercing eyes.
And then there was Davis, whom crotchety Browns coach Paul Brown had been mentally beating down for two seasons while trying to figure out where to play him. He even repeatedly threatened to ship Davis to Green Bay, the most cruel fate for any player back then.
And then he did.
Like just about anyone at the time, Davis wanted no part of Green Bay. And then he met the supreme master psychologist who would coach him for the next eight years and immediately be transformed into greatness.
“We think you can help us and we’re going to give you a chance to show us what you can do,” Davis recalled Lombardi telling him in Kramer’s 1970 book, “Lombardi.”
When Lombardi asked how much he had been getting paid by the Browns, Davis dropped his head and revealed the trifling figure with considerable embarrassment.
“Well, we’re giving you a thousand more to start,” Lombardi said. That $1,000, incidentally, has the purchasing power of more than $8,500 in today’s dollars.
The cemented it. Lombardi had himself a pillar for his defense.
“He made me feel I was wanted,” Davis said. “He made me feel important.”
For the next eight seasons, Davis became an extension of Lombardi on the field, empowering himself with the coach’s always intense message.
As Davis recalled: “He’d say, ‘There is nobody who can stop you from getting that quarterback if you want to.’ I’d believe him. It worked during a game, too. We’d come off the field after a series and he’s say, ‘We’re just not getting to that quarterback. Make up your mind, Willie. I’ve seen you do it.’ And I’d go back out there and maybe on the second or third effort, I’d get through. It was like we’d done it together, coach and I.”
Davis, in turn, inspired his teammates to excel. Those 1960s Packers were a chain reaction of greatness.
Center Bill Curry, 20th-round draft of the Packers in 1965, recalled for WTMJ’s Eric Bilstad, just how potent of a chain reaction it was.
“Led by Willie Davis, who was our defensive captain, those guys embraced me, not only treated me like an equal, but spent time with me, cared about me,” Curry said.
And when the Packers were preparing to play the Oakland Raiders in the second Super Bowl Jan. 14, 1968 — Lombardi’s last game as coach Green — Davis emotionally empowered his teammates just as Lombardi had empowered him.
“Fellas,” Davis said as recalled by Kramer, “you know that when we went to camp in July, this is what we had in mind. This game. This game is going to determine what is said about the Packers tomorrow. Fellas, in another 60 minutes, we can walk in here with another world championship. Fellas, it’s recognition, it’s prestige and, fellas, it’s money. So let’s go out and have fun. Let’s go out and just hit people. Let’s go out and play football the way we can.”
The way Davis played once Lombardi salvaged his career in 1960. That warranted a two-paragraph blurb above a bank ad in a back page of a sports section back then, but people in my profession have been writing inspiring stories about him ever since.
And now Davis has passed away, just as Starr and Wood did in the last year. They are three all-time greats no one would have ever heard of if not the most unique of men didn’t happen to cross paths with them at just the right time. They are my choice for the three most inspiring stories from Lombardi’s dynasty.
As Lombardi was dying of cancer during the summer of 1970 — 10 years after he sent A.D. Williams to Cleveland for a future legend — Davis visited his old coach in his hospital room in Washington D.C. It was a brief, yet emotional final conversation.
“All his life, he believed that nothing was unachievable if he wanted it,” Davis told writer John Wiebusch in 1971. “I believed it too and that’s why it was such an emotional thing. He said, ‘Willie, you are one of the finest young men I’ve ever ...’
“And then he broke off and didn’t say more.”
But then, so much already had been said between the two.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
