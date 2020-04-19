Peter Jackel: Willie Davis was a man of passion

“Fellas,” Davis said as recalled by Kramer, “you know that when we went to camp in July, this is what we had in mind. This game. This game is going to determine what is said about the Packers tomorrow. Fellas, in another 60 minutes, we can walk in here with another world championship. Fellas, it’s recognition, it’s prestige and, fellas, it’s money. So let’s go out and have fun. Let’s go out and just hit people. Let’s go out and play football the way we can.”

The way Davis played once Lombardi salvaged his career in 1960. That warranted a two-paragraph blurb above a bank ad in a back page of a sports section back then, but people in my profession have been writing inspiring stories about him ever since.

And now Davis has passed away, just as Starr and Wood did in the last year. They are three all-time greats no one would have ever heard of if not the most unique of men didn’t happen to cross paths with them at just the right time. They are my choice for the three most inspiring stories from Lombardi’s dynasty.

As Lombardi was dying of cancer during the summer of 1970 — 10 years after he sent A.D. Williams to Cleveland for a future legend — Davis visited his old coach in his hospital room in Washington D.C. It was a brief, yet emotional final conversation.