Peter Jackel: Union Grove's Jaworski determined to kick in the NFL someday

Let’s put this another way: He has his eye on one of just 32 jobs of its kind in the world even though he converted just one of five field-goal attempts as a senior in 2014 — the one year this soccer standout doubled in football at Union Grove — and never attempted a kick in college.

If this is the point where you part ways with this column, you wouldn’t be blamed. But here’s the rest of the story.

Jaworski has attended numerous kicking camps, where he has held his own with elite kickers. He made a 63-yard field goal at a kicking camp at UW-Whitewater in 2019 and is serious enough about pursing his dream that he has hired an agent.

What else is important to know about Jaworski is that he can all but recite the dialogue of the film, “Rudy,” the beloved overcoming-the-odds epic from 1993. The Minneapolis resident also doesn’t like to be told he can’t do something.

“There’s lots of stories,” Union Grove soccer coach Sean Jung said when asked about Jaworski’s determination. “I had just come to Union Grove and, his freshman year, he was tiny — maybe 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds dripping wet.