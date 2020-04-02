Peter Jackel: Union Grove's Jaworski determined to kick in the NFL someday

A boy who had bled the navy blue of Duke University basketball for years dared himself to pull open a door of historic Cameron Indoor Stadium one summer day in 2011.
Nick Jaworski of Mount Pleasant was on vacation with his family shortly after graduating from St. Lucy’s Elementary School in Racine. While they were passing through Durham, N.C., a 14-year-old Nick was determined to step into that basketball paradise.
“I told my dad, ‘I’m going in there! I don’t care if all the doors are locked!,’ “ Jaworski said. “I said, ‘I’m going to make up a lie, I’ll break a lock, I’m getting in there!’ I walked around the building once or twice and when I saw a door was open, I said, ‘I’m going in.’ My dad said, ‘You might get into trouble,’ and I said, ‘I don’t care! I need to get in there!’ “
Jaworski went as far as picking up a stray basketball and firing up a few shots in the house that coach Mike Krzyzewski elevated into a national basketball shrine.
That just shows how much determination Jaworski has.
And now he is trying to open another door. This one is so much more daunting than the one he snuck through in Durham nearly nine years ago.
The 2015 Union Grove High School graduate has every intention of one day making a living as an NFL placekicker.
Let’s put this another way: He has his eye on one of just 32 jobs of its kind in the world even though he converted just one of five field-goal attempts as a senior in 2014 — the one year this soccer standout doubled in football at Union Grove — and never attempted a kick in college.
If this is the point where you part ways with this column, you wouldn’t be blamed. But here’s the rest of the story.
Jaworski has attended numerous kicking camps, where he has held his own with elite kickers. He made a 63-yard field goal at a kicking camp at UW-Whitewater in 2019 and is serious enough about pursing his dream that he has hired an agent.
What else is important to know about Jaworski is that he can all but recite the dialogue of the film, “Rudy,” the beloved overcoming-the-odds epic from 1993. The Minneapolis resident also doesn’t like to be told he can’t do something.
“There’s lots of stories,” Union Grove soccer coach Sean Jung said when asked about Jaworski’s determination. “I had just come to Union Grove and, his freshman year, he was tiny — maybe 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds dripping wet.
“In tryouts, kids would kind of poke fun at him and tease him for being so small. The first thing he did was take on some of the upperclassmen and he would beat them and score goals on them.
“I remember seeing that and I told coach (Greg) Anderle, ‘He has to be on varsity.’ “
Jung, Anderle’s assistant that season, took over the program in 2012. And Jaworski developed into a two-time All-Southern Lakes Conference forward who was one vote shy of being the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior in the fall of 2014. He scored a school-record 25 goals that season, which has since been broken by Logan Farrington.
But Jaworski was doing more than excelling on soccer fields that fall.
One day during he 2013 soccer season, Jaworski was messing around kicking footballs at the Union Grove when he nailed a 42-yard attempt. Jordan Hein, Union Grove’s coach at the time. happened to see it.
“I didn’t think anything of it,” Jaworski said. “I kicked it right down the middle. Coach Hein was like, ‘What did I just see?’ I really tried to make a push to be on the football team my junior year, but we had a policy about dual-sport athletes at our school.”
After pleading his case several times, Jaworski was finally permitted to double in football and soccer as a senior. He made a 36-yard field goal for the Broncos’ first score in a 38-28 victory over Delavan-Darien Sept. 19, 2014, but missed twice that season from 42 yards and once each from 37 and 32.
Still, he consistently demonstrated that he had a powerful leg. And when he enrolled at Mississippi State the following year, he made the team as a walk-on, although he was third string and red-shirted.
Feeling that the Bulldogs’ staff was committed to Westin Graves, a sophomore in 2015 who had been given a scholarship, Jaworski transferred to Minnesota the following year. But he got lost in the shuffle after head coach Tracy Claeys was fired in the aftermath of public reaction over a team-led boycott in response to 10 Minnesota football players having been accused of being involved in a sexual assault case.
“Minnesota was looking for a kicker and I transferred up here,” Jaworski said. “They said, ‘Yeah, we’d love to have you on the team.’ Well, it was bad timing because when I came up here and there were some rape accusations that went on with the football team.
“Long story short, the coaching staff that promised me a spot got fired. They all left. P.J. Fleck came in and said, ‘Hey, we already have five kickers. We’re not bringing in a sixth.’ “
Jaworski graduated in Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in sports management without ever having pulled on a Golden Gophers uniform, let alone attempting a field goal.
But he’s not about to be deterred. As he works in sales for Vanco Software Sales in Minneapolis, the 5-11, 172-pound Jaworski continues to pursue his ultimate dream.
He has hired Sarah Cullen of Atlanta as his agent. He works out regularly with the goal of pushing his weight closer to 200 pounds. He plans to play as a semi-professional this year for the Twin Cities Sabercats.
And he’s going to do everything he can to try and open a door that is triple locked. After all, Jaworski just can’t take no for an answer, especially after his experience at an camp at UW-Whitewater last summer.
“I was kicking neck and neck with Justin Yoon, who was the Notre Dame four-year starter, I was kicking with Louie Zerbos, who was an Under Armour All-American in my class in high school, I was kicking with Matt Ammendola, who was the Oklahoma State four-year starter ... all of these guys are getting NFL looks.
“I called my dad and said, ‘All of these guys have film, they’ve been doing workouts for four years with their college coaches ... I don’t have any of this. I’ve been coaching myself, I’ve been watching film by myself, I’ve been weightlifting by myself and I’m competing with these guys.’ “
It seems like the longest of long shots, but why not? Hey, Stephen King’s first novel was rejected 30 times.
Somehow, Jaworski intends to open that door.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!