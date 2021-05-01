Peter Jackel: This jury sides with Gutekunst over Rodgers in feud

There’s also the matter of the Packers dragging their feet with re-negotiating Rodgers’ contract, which would express their commitment to him, until recently.

Word is, Rodgers has already informed some in the organization that he has no intention of returning. If it plays out that way, a team that was within a touchdown of playing in the Super Bowl last season could be reshuffled to the bottom of the NFC North Division in the blink of an eye.

Yes, Rodgers was that kind of talent. A generational talent.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst insists he’s not going to trade Rodgers, who is under contract through 2023. But what if Rodgers simply walks away? With a reported worth of $120 million, he can obviously afford to do that.

He might even become the next Trebek on a full-time basis.

How could it have come down to this?

The thought here is that Gutekunst can be faulted for one mistake. Prior to trading up last April to draft Love, Gutekunst apparently didn’t explain his intentions to Rodgers before making the move.

In other words, Rodgers felt that he was blind-sided.