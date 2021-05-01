Peter Jackel: This jury sides with Gutekunst over Rodgers in feud

As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
Make that surreal.
Within a matter of months, Aaron Rodgers could be decked out in the silver and black of the Las Vegas Raiders. Or he may be embarking on a Rocky Mountain High with the Denver Broncos.
And devastated fans of the team he left behind will be wondering what in the name of Alex Trebek went wrong.
The thought here is that Rodgers is in the wrong, but it doesn’t matter what I think. It doesn’t matter what anyone other than Rodgers himself thinks regarding his splintering relationship with the Packers.
The fact is, Rodgers is right even if logic says he’s wrong. Let’s be real here. Superstars call the shots these days, when the value of some contracts is approaching half a billion dollars.
And Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. It’s obvious that he saw how committed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to surrounding his friend, Tom Brady, with offensive weapons last season. And we all know how that worked out for Brady in February.
Apparently, this was the final straw for Rodgers. After all, why would he have come back last season after the Packers had made the cardinal sin — at least in Rodgers’ eyes — of drafting his eventual replacement in Jordan Love?
There’s also the matter of the Packers dragging their feet with re-negotiating Rodgers’ contract, which would express their commitment to him, until recently.
Word is, Rodgers has already informed some in the organization that he has no intention of returning. If it plays out that way, a team that was within a touchdown of playing in the Super Bowl last season could be reshuffled to the bottom of the NFC North Division in the blink of an eye.
Yes, Rodgers was that kind of talent. A generational talent.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst insists he’s not going to trade Rodgers, who is under contract through 2023. But what if Rodgers simply walks away? With a reported worth of $120 million, he can obviously afford to do that.
He might even become the next Trebek on a full-time basis.
How could it have come down to this?
The thought here is that Gutekunst can be faulted for one mistake. Prior to trading up last April to draft Love, Gutekunst apparently didn’t explain his intentions to Rodgers before making the move.
In other words, Rodgers felt that he was blind-sided.
And let’s be clear about this: Gutekunst’s recent assertion that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” shouldn’t have been said while the Packers were in damage-control mode. That should have been emphasized by Gutekunst much earlier — like when Love was drafted.
Otherwise, it’s difficult to argue with Gutekunst’s logic in terms of how he has gone about his business with a team that employs a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. At least for the time being, that is.
Rodgers was 36 at the time Love was drafted and Gutekunst wouldn’t have been doing his job if he wasn’t thinking about a long-term successor.
What’s more, most us remember what happened in 2017 when a 4-1 start under Rodgers disintegrated into a 7-9 disaster once Brett Hundley was forced to step in for the injured superstar. Apologies for the ugly reminder, but Hundley had a 70.6 quarterback rating, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions that season.
As for Rodgers’ apparent mindset that the Packers are compromising his talent by not going all out for offensive talent to put around him, my verdict for Gutekunst is this: Not guilty.
How does a quarterback win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award, as Rodgers did for the third time last season, with limited talent around him? That just doesn’t happen.
Brady could make a case for having fewer impact players around him during his final season in New England, setting the stage for his triumphant transition to Tampa Bay last season.
But there was no dearth of offensive talent surrounding Rodgers.
Davante Adams, one of the greatest receivers in team history, has been Rodgers’ No. 1 target. How many better receivers can you name in the NFL these days?
And the Packers just dug deep into their pocket to retain multi-talented running back Aaron Jones when it appeared all but certain he would be lost to free agency.
Gutekunst drafted three wide receivers in 2018, his first as Packers’ general manager, and two of them are still with the team. OK, Marquez Valdes-Scantling had issues with dropping passes last season, but’s he’s still only 26 and averaged 20.9 yards per reception. Speed can’t be taught.
Equanimeous St. Brown, another one of Gutekunst’s selections in 2018, is only 24 and could still be a force after injuries slowed his development.
Gutekunst signed established veteran Devin Funchess as a free agent in April 2020, giving Rodgers another option. And then Funchess opted out of last season because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
That was Gutekunst’s fault?
And then there’s this year’s draft. When Gutekunst drafted cornerback Eric Stokes with the Packers’ first-round draft choice Thursday night, speculation was rampant the Rodgers was even more disgusted.
Why should he have been?
When the Buccaneers denied the Packers a berth in the Super Bowl Jan. 24 with a 31-26 victory in the NFC Championship game, Brady picked apart Green Bay’s secondary for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Packers cornerback Kevin King was smoked repeatedly that day.
Meanwhile, Rodgers was brilliant, completing 33 of 48 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
Simple logic suggests Gutekunst prioritized doing something about the Packers’ secondary by drafting Stokes, who has freakish athletic skills and is said to have a terrific attitude. And Gutekunst deserves credit for following through and doing what he thought was right rather than try to mollify Rodgers.
In other words, Gutekunst was doing his job. And he put the Packers into a better position to succeed next season.
That should all make sense, but it obviously doesn’t to Rodgers.
Packers fans can only hope this blows over. Earlier this year, Russell Wilson was said to have a deteriorating relationship with the Seattle Seahawks, but the two parties have since apparently settled their differences.
But the thought of someone else being behind center for the Packers next season — perhaps Derek Carr in a massive trade with the Raiders — is something that can’t be dismissed, despite Gutekunst’s assertion that Rodgers isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it might even be likely after June 2, when the Packers’ cap hit wouldn’t be as egregious.
And for those who remember the days of Scott Hunter, Jerry Tagge, John Hadl, Rich Campbell and so many others, that’s downright scary.
The Packers have had nearly 30 years of quarterbacking excellence between Rodgers and predecessor Brett Favre. That fabulous run could be just about over.
Both won one Super Bowl with the Packers. Both earned three MVP awards.
And it just might work out that both will have left Green Bay not in a blaze of glory, but with dark clouds over their heads and and deep resentment toward the Packers.
What a shame that would be.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com