Peter Jackel: There's no limit to greed of NFL owners

My name is Jerry Jones. I’m worth $7.9 billion. I bought the Dallas Cowboys for $151 million in 1989 and my franchise is now worth more than $4 billion even though it hasn’t won a championship in nearly a quarter century.

When I opened my palace of a stadium in 2009, it cost $1.2 billion even though I admitted at the time that it could have been constructed for $800 million. I just thought I would pony up another $400 million for the “wow” factor. You know, bragging rights when I’m around my cigar-chomping cronies. After all, what’s a few hundred million here and there to guys like me?

My name is Stan Kroenke. I’m worth $10 billion. As part owner of the Los Angeles Rams, I was instrumental in tearing the franchise away from their loyal fans in 1995 and moving it to St. Louis. Twenty years later, I decided the grass was actually greener back in Los Angeles and returned, this time as the principal owner. Oh, and I stuck the city of St. Louis with a $129 million tax bill that was owed on the stadium when I bolted town.