Peter Jackel: There's no limit to greed of NFL owners

My name is Jerry Jones. I’m worth $7.9 billion. I bought the Dallas Cowboys for $151 million in 1989 and my franchise is now worth more than $4 billion even though it hasn’t won a championship in nearly a quarter century.
When I opened my palace of a stadium in 2009, it cost $1.2 billion even though I admitted at the time that it could have been constructed for $800 million. I just thought I would pony up another $400 million for the “wow” factor. You know, bragging rights when I’m around my cigar-chomping cronies. After all, what’s a few hundred million here and there to guys like me?
My name is Stan Kroenke. I’m worth $10 billion. As part owner of the Los Angeles Rams, I was instrumental in tearing the franchise away from their loyal fans in 1995 and moving it to St. Louis. Twenty years later, I decided the grass was actually greener back in Los Angeles and returned, this time as the principal owner. Oh, and I stuck the city of St. Louis with a $129 million tax bill that was owed on the stadium when I bolted town.
And my name is Dean Spanos. I’m only worth $1 billion, but give me time. I’m getting there. I tried to extort the good people of San Diego into building me a new stadium for their beloved Chargers in the mid 2010s. Hey, I was even willing to kick in $350 million of my own money, but when I couldn’t sucker San Diego into picking up the rest of the tab, I paid a $550 million relocation fee to leave town so I could play in Kroenke’s new shrine in L.A. Yeah, I was tearing away a beloved franchise from fans who loyally supported it for more than a half century, but, oh well. Too bad, so sad.
And yet, these guys want more. They’ll raid your wallet with perpetually spiraling ticket prices and they’ll sock you $40 to park and $14 for a beer and a hot dog. Yet, they won’t hesitate to hold their cities hostage and ultimately leave town the minute they don’t get their way.
And, every time, all that’s left are the memories. Like there were in San Diego in January 2017, when the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles became official and disgusted fans dumped their team jerseys and other once prized possessions into a heap near the now abandoned Qualcomm Stadium. Near that heap of discarded merchandise was a sign that read, “You failed us, Dean.”
And these owners will every time while the same people who put all that money into their pockets in the first place pay the price.
The owners of these franchises — excluding the publicly-owned Green Bay Packers, of course, — have a reported average value of $2.86 billion, according to Forbes Magazine. You would think that would be enough. Seriously, how much money can someone possibly spend in a lifetime? Yet, it isn’t enough.
It never is.
That’s why NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — he has a five-year contract worth an estimated $200 million, by the way — was instructed to earn his money by getting even more money for them. Presto! A beaming Goodell just announced a new collective-bargaining agreement barely ratified by the players that calls for a 17th regular-season game.
The vote among nearly 2,500 union members who bothered to participate was 1,019-959 in favor. An estimated 500 members, many of whom might have artificial limbs and may not be able to recognize their family members in their golden years because of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, couldn’t be bothered to vote.
“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety and give our fans more and better football,” Goodell gushed.
Oh, really Roger?
Subjecting players to a 17th game during a vicious, meat-grinding, bone-snapping four or five consecutive months, when their are few meaningful breaks, is really going to improve player safety? Expanding the playoffs is going to do that? Oh, wait. I forgot. There are supposed to be more limits on practice time with this new CBA. So that’s going to make up for a 17th game of full-speed collisions? And limits on practice time is going to help create better football?
Please.
And, of course, players will continue to be subjected to those ridiculous Thursday night games, when they are expected to perform at a high level on national television less than four days after having to crawl out of bed on the Monday morning after a game.
Yep, player safety all the way, right Roger? Despite these so-called safety measures the NFL is taking for concussions, there was actually a slight uptick in reported cases last season. How many more will there be with more all-out combat football coming soon?
Aaron Rodgers is asking that same question. Who can blame him after he has endured 12 seasons of beatings as the Packers’ starting quarterback?
“I think some of the gains we made on player safety, we take a step back if this gets ratified and goes through and there’s 17 games and another game on wild-card weekend, and we didn’t adjust any of the playoff pay, which is already significantly less than regular-season pay,” Rodgers was quoted as saying early this month. “I really don’t understand the major, major points that people are trying to sell this to.”
Meanwhile, the preseason will be cut from four to three games. Yes, these are unpopular, largely meaningless even though owners charge to the hilt to see them, but is reducing them such a good idea?
Sometimes players need those four games to make enough of a case to justify being kept. With less time to prove themselves with a shortened preseason, maybe such legends as Terrell Davis (196th overall pick), Tom Brady (199th overall pick) and Deacon Jones (186th overall pick) would never have gotten the chance to stick as rookies.
And how might Packers history have been altered? Bart Starr was a 17th-round draft choice in 1956 who took five years to establish himself. With just three preseason games to prove himself in 1956, would he have even made the team? And would a Packers dynasty have followed in the 1960s?
This greed never ends, but NFL owners don’t care. They merely look at the players they employ as interchangeable parts who come and go as the owners’ revenue streams gush no matter what.
Because of COVID-19, the terrifying virus that has been spreading worldwide, all sports have been slowed to a virtual standstill. Maybe this is a time to reflect about the world that is out there beyond our sports. It really is big and beautiful.
Yeah, I know that’s a pipe dream, but I just thought I would ask.
