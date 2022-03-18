Peter Jackel: There is a silver lining after Adams' departure

The first impression was shock. Did Davante Adams, the NFL’s most dominant receiver, actually get traded in his prime? And during the swansong of Aaron Rodgers’ career?

Nobody saw this coming. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was handling this as he should have, putting the franchise tag on Adams and presumably setting him up for a long-term contract. Personally, I was expecting an announcement of a new contract being reached with Adams just before training camp this summer.

And then this happens?

But now that the shock is subsiding, I’m actually OK with the Packers trading the second-best receiver they’ve had in the last 50 years (I’ll always contend that James Lofton and his remarkable 18.2-yards per catch average over nine seasons with the Packers is the undisputed best).

Here are some reasons why I’m seeing sunshine poking through the dark clouds that settled in upon the news of Adams’ departure Thursday night:

Just how prudent is it for any team to tie up nearly $80 million per season on two players? Rodgers just agreed to return to the Packers for a three-year deal averaging about $50 million a season. Adams’ new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders will average $28.25 million per season.

With the departure of Adams, Gutekunst will now have the financial flexibility to sign unrestricted free agents Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Robert Tonyan plus perhaps bring back cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Packers are 7-0 with Adams out of the lineup during coach Matt LaFleur’s three seasons in Green Bay.

The NFL is a violent game, players are bigger and faster than ever and the schedule was expanded to 17 games last season. Adams has already endured eight seasons of wear and tear and he has missed 13 games because of injuries during his time with the Packers.

Perhaps Adams will continue to produce at a high level for the duration of his contract. But it seems just as likely that he could start a decline.

Greg Jennings, who averaged 15.4 yards per catch in seven seasons with the Packers, left Green Bay as a free agent after the 2012 season. He was 29, just as Adams is now. Within three seasons, Jennings was out of football.

At the age of 31, Jordy Nelson has one of his finest seasons with the Packers, catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rapidly faded after that and was out of football by the age of 33.

These are just two examples. There are numerous instances of top-tier receivers declining dramatically by the age of 30. In fact, there is a story on the Internet entitled, “Turning 29 has not been kind: Wide receivers showing rapid decline” that addresses this very subject.

And with Rodgers already on the books for $50 million for each of the next three seasons, it would be catastrophic for the Packers to be paying nearly $30 million a season to a player whose best years are behind him.

It has become an annual occurrence when NFL teams with bloated payrolls releasing or trading high-priced veterans in their declining seasons, Less than four years after the Chicago Bears acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack for two first-round picks, one third and one sixth in 2018, they unloaded him on the San Diego Chargers for picks in the second and sixth round.

Difference-making wide receivers are out there for the taking. For proof of this, let’s review Rodgers’ 14 seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

Name a season during Rodgers’ time in Green Bay that he didn’t have at least one elite receiver. The truth is, you can’t. Receivers Rodgers have targeted since 2008 include, Jennings, Nelson, Donald Driver, Randall Cobb and James Jones. One of his tight ends was Jermichael Finley, who might be remembered today as the best at his position in Packers history has a spinal cord injury not ended his career at the age of 26 in 2013.

None of above, by the way, were drafted in the first round. As a matter of fact, the Packers haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2004.

As for Adams, he lasted until the 53rd pick of the 2014 draft.

Rodgers is back behind center for the Packers — the same Rodgers who has fewer than 100 interceptions in his 14 seasons as starter. Say what you will about Rodgers off the field. On the field, he is a winner, with a 139-66-1 record to show for his career. Just to compare, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is due to earn $70 total the next two seasons, is 59-59-2.

To me, he’s one of the three greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. And he makes people better. Consider that Tonyan, an undrafted free agent, caught 11 touchdown passes from Rodgers in 2020. Consider also that Rodgers elevated Richard Rodgers into a serviceable tight end, finding him for 13 touchdown passes in the four seasons they were teammates (Richard Rodgers caught two touchdown passes the next four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles).

The fact is, Aaron Rodgers is a genius with a football in his hands. The feeling here is he adjusts well without Adams as his go-to receiver anymore.

This is an era of pass-oriented offenses in the NFL, as evidenced by the fact that just one running back (Adrian Peterson in 2012) has been named the league’s MVP since 2006. More NFL-ready receivers are coming out of college every year and just two seasons ago, one of them (Alabama’s DeVonta Smith) won the Heisman Trophy.

Gutekunst will certainly prioritize wide receivers in this year’s draft and, after the Adams trade, he will have four picks among the top 60 to pursue new targets for Rodgers. Among the top receivers in a deep draft at the position includes USC’s Drake London, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Chris Olave of Ohio State.

What’s more, there are plenty of veteran receivers there for the taking, with Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr., just a few who come to mind.

Let’s also not forget that Gutekunst used the 85th pick in the 2021 draft on wide receiver Amari Rodgers. After one year in the Packers system, he might be ready to make a big jump this season.

The bottom line is this: The Packers obviously have a huge hole to fill with Adams’ departure. But come this fall, Rodgers will be the Rodgers we’re accustomed to seeing and everything will be just fine.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0