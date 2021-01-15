 Skip to main content
Peter Jackel: State of NFC North still tilts to Packers
Peter Jackel: State of NFC North still tilts to Packers

Bears Pace Nagy Football

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, talks with general manager Ryan Pace last July 26 in Bourbonnais, Ill. Bears fans are upset that the two have been retained - and with good reason.

 NAM HUH, Associated Press

Green Bay Packer fans should be pinching themselves, because it doesn’t get much better than this.

Here the Packers have the inside track to reach the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is playing about as well as any quarterback ever has in the NFL. They also have a bright young brain trust in general manager Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur who have collaborated on a 26-6 regular-season record the last two years and could keep this team competitive for years to come.

Peter Jackel new

Jackel

And then there’s the rest of the NFC North.

In a twist of what Dorothy said in the Land of Oz, "Lions and Vikings and Bears, oh my!"

The Lions are a mess — nothing new there — and will be starting all over once again with a new general manager, new coach and, quite possibly, a new quarterback. There is no greater curse in professional sports than being a fan of the Lions, who have won one playoff game since Dwight Eisenhower was president. And as Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Matthew Stafford and so many others over the years can attest, this is the place where the careers of Hall-of-Fame-caliber players go to die. 

The Vikings' recovery from a 1-5 start to stay in contention until the second-to-last week was somewhat impressive, but all the Vikings had to show for their final six games were three victories against crummy teams in the league — by a total of six points. They allowed the third-most points (475) in their 60-year history, prompting coach Mike Zimmer to declare it was the worst defense he has coached. As for quarterback Kirk Cousins, he has a 51-51-2 record as a starter.

And then there are the Bears, where the management of Ted Phillips and George McCaskey represent incompetence to the same degree Bill Belichick and Tom Brady once represented excellence in New England.

Ted Phillips h/s

Phillips

The two just made the decision to retain coach Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on the heels of a season when the Bears endured their first six-game losing streak since 2002. They backed into the playoffs with an 8-8 record only after the Rams defeated the Cardinals on the last day of the regular season.

During a press conference involving Phillips, McCaskey, Pace and Nagy Wednesday, it was repeatedly noted that Bears players never gave up during this long season. Come on, guys, that is sooooo high school.

McCaskey also made that observation that, “Ryan and Matt are men of character."

Bears McCaskey Football

McCaskey

That's right, George. And no man who ever drew a paycheck from an NFL organization was of higher character than Bart Starr. And through nine mostly miserable seasons as Packers coach from 1975-83, Starr went 52-76-3. His record against teams that finished with a winning record was 13-47-1.

Not surprisingly, there was plenty of displeasure gusting in the Windy City when it was announced that Pace and Nagy would again be overseeing the Bears' fortunes this fall. A typical fan's tweet was this: "Listening to Pace and Nagy talk, they have drunk the mediocrity Kool Aid served up by the Chicago Bears ownership."

Admittedly, I'm still a little torn over Nagy, who has gone 28-20 in three seasons as Bears coach. He appeared to be an inspired hire when he led the Bears to a 12-4 record in 2018, his first season in Chicago. Had Cody Parkey's field-goal attempt not hit the cross bar twice as time expired in a 16-15 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in an NFC Wild Card game, who knows what might have happened that season?

But the Bears have gone 8-8 in each of the last two seasons. And Nagy, whose forte is offense, has been curiously ineffective in inspiring production out of quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, The former was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The latter was MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

Mitchell Trubisky mug

Trubisky

The real issue here is Pace, who is 42-56 through six seasons as the Bears' general manager. Starr was stripped of his general manager role after going 31-57-2 through his first six seasons with the Packers.

There are a number of ill-advised moves Pace has overseen during his tenure. One example is using the seventh-overall pick in 2015 on receiver Kevin White, who limped out of Chicago four years later with 25 catches. Another is sinking $70 million over five years last spring on 30-year-old defensive end Robert Quinn to complement Khalil Mack as a pass rusher. Quinn had two sacks last season.

But the Piece de resistance when building a case against Pace's inadequacies occurred in 2017, when he foolishly paid a high price to move up one position to draft Trubisky while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were there for the taking. This was only months after he gave $18.5 million to Mike Glennon, another quarterback who was destined to make four starts for the Bears.

Passing up Mahomes for Trubisky could be likened to the Trail Blazers passing up Michael Jordan for Sam Bowie in the 1984 NBA draft. Trubisky was a one-year starter at North Carolina, which is far from a traditional college power.

The question must be asked: What exactly did Pace see on film from Trubisky in 2017 that he didn't see from Mahomes and Watson?

And now Trubisky's contract is up and the Pace-Nagy partnership is under intense pressure to produce or else in 2021. Can the decision possibly be made to pay up and keep Trubisky after four mostly middling seasons?

If Pace commits to Trubisky, that would be career suicide for the embattled general manager.

But what are his other options? Go back to Foles, who is guaranteed $21 million during the life of his three-year contract? He was benched in favor who Trubisky (who had been benched in favor of Foles early in the season) after going 2-5 as a starter with an 80.8 quarterback rating.

Nick Foles Bears h/s

Foles

So do the Bears roll the dice again in the draft in their seemingly endless pursuit of a franchise quarterback? They have the 20th selection in the first round with tight salary-cap space, so good luck with that.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Robinson, clearly the Bears' best offensive player, is a free agent and has stated he would be displeased if the franchise tag was placed on him. So Pace is going to also have to somehow find the money to pay him, which seems dicey, at best.

As for the Packers, they keep chugging along after being brought back to life by general manager Ron Wolf starting in late 1991.

Consider that the Packers trailed the Bears by 24 games in the all-time series between these two ancient rivals in 1991 and now hold a six-game advantage over the Bears.

Enjoy this, Packers fans. The forecast is looking warm and sunny for the foreseeable future.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

