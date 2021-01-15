Peter Jackel: State of NFC North still tilts to Packers

Admittedly, I'm still a little torn over Nagy, who has gone 28-20 in three seasons as Bears coach. He appeared to be an inspired hire when he led the Bears to a 12-4 record in 2018, his first season in Chicago. Had Cody Parkey's field-goal attempt not hit the cross bar twice as time expired in a 16-15 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in an NFC Wild Card game, who knows what might have happened that season?

But the Bears have gone 8-8 in each of the last two seasons. And Nagy, whose forte is offense, has been curiously ineffective in inspiring production out of quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, The former was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The latter was MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

The real issue here is Pace, who is 42-56 through six seasons as the Bears' general manager. Starr was stripped of his general manager role after going 31-57-2 through his first six seasons with the Packers.

There are a number of ill-advised moves Pace has overseen during his tenure. One example is using the seventh-overall pick in 2015 on receiver Kevin White, who limped out of Chicago four years later with 25 catches. Another is sinking $70 million over five years last spring on 30-year-old defensive end Robert Quinn to complement Khalil Mack as a pass rusher. Quinn had two sacks last season.