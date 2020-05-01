Peter Jackel: Rodgers soap opera much ado about nothing

As the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the sports world to a virtual standstill, there seems to be a mad rush for storylines.
Any storylines.
After all, daily reports of the continual postponements and cancellations of esteemed sporting events gets old after awhile, doesn’t it? So does the conjecture about when the NBA Finals might be squeezed in or when the baseball season will even start. No one knows with this invisible enemy hijacking the world and it gets frustrating.
Which brings us to the absolutely juicy news item about what might be going on in Green Bay these days as far as Aaron Rodgers’ disposition. It’s a bonafide soap opera in the making and the rhetoric, some of it informed and some of it purely speculation, has been spinning out of control.
An all-time great quarterback who is said to not exactly be the easiest guy to co-exist with — ask his family about that — is reportedly “surprised” by what the Packers just did. And that was investing their No. 1 draft choice not on a receiver from a vintage crop to give Rodgers another weapon, but on a 21-year-old kid who is being brought in to eventually take his job.
A penny for Rodgers’ thoughts? Oh, what he’s certainly been confiding to Danica Patrick during the last week is infinitely more valuable than that.
What’s clear is that Rodgers isn’t pleased with what his employer just did. Brett Favre, who actually spoke with Rodgers, diplomatically reports that his successor as Packers quarterback was, “surprised” by the selection.
The Athletic’s Bob McGinn has submitted that Packers coach Matt LaFleur has grown tired of Rodgers’ act after just one season. Maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise considering there was reportedly a fracture in the relationship between Rodgers and former coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired in December 2018.
Wrote McGinn: “Public niceties aside, my sense is LaFleur, fresh from a terrific 13-3 baptismal season, simply had enough of Rodgers’ act and wanted to change the narrative. With a first-round talent on the roster, the Packers would gain leverage with their imperial quarterback and his passive-aggressive style.”
So if we’re fortunate to be seeing football within the next four months, we can expect to see all kinds of drama unfolding within the confines of the Frozen Tundra, right?
Rodgers freezes out rookie Jordan Love.
Rodgers balks at LaFleur’s new emphasis on the run.
Rodgers is trying to force a trade out of Green Bay.
Well, relax Packers fans, because business will go on as usual this fall, assuming there is a season.
Certainly, Rodgers wishes he could be breaking in a new receiver this fall the likes of a Brandon Aiyuk, who was selected one pick ahead of Love, or Justin Jefferson, who was selected four picks ahead.
But Rodgers is heading into the first year of a four-year contract worth $134 million and he’s not going anywhere through at least the 2021 season, at which time he’ll be 38. Trading him within the next two seasons would create a salary cap hit that would financially cripple the Packers, so it just isn’t going to happen.
Besides, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has gone on record as saying Rodgers will remain the Packers’ quarterback for as long as he continues to produce. Assuming he does, why would the Packers be in any urgency to work Love into the starting lineup?
Will there be a certain coolness between Rodgers and Love? Possibly. As Favre said, “”It’s not Aaron’s job to mentor Jordan Love.” But Rodgers, who certainly knows what it’s like to be frozen out as a rookie — after all, Favre did just that to him in 2005 — has reportedly already reached out to Love. One would hope he would be decent about this.
Meanwhile, Love can at least observe Rodgers and share the same quarterback room with him. He can develop at a comfortable pace instead of being thrown into the fire and ruined, as was the sad fate of some many highly regarded rookie quarterbacks (that just might turn out to be the storyline for the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky).
I’m just not seeing any downside here.
And even if the relationship between Rodgers and Love turns out to be challenging, so what? It’s not like such a situation is unprecedented in the history of the NFL. These guys are professionals and there’s a great deal of money at stake. They’ll get over it.
Just before the 1987 NFL draft, Bill Walsh and the 49ers traded for Steve Young, who was withering on the vine as quarterback for the horrible Buccaneers and clueless coach Ray Perkins. They consummated this trade even though incumbent 49ers starter Joe Montana, who had already won two Super Bowls, was still only 30.
After Montana had endured a ferocious beating the previous season, there were serious questions about how much longer he could effectively play. Montana put to rest those concerns, setting the stage for a frosty relationship between him and Young for the next six seasons.
How much did this relationship hurt the 49ers? With Young as his backup and burning to play, Montana won two more Super Bowls and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. And then Young stepped in to win two MVPs of his own and lead the 49ers to another Super Bowl championship.
In a 2013 interview, Montana reflected on his relationship with Young.
“You ever have anybody try to take your job?,” he said. “It’s a team game, but it all starts with individual efforts. So my job with Steve was basically to make sure he stayed behind me. It’s a competitive relationship ... I didn’t feel bad for him.”
That same logic applies with Rodgers and Love.
So this much I predict:
Rodgers will be the Packers’ quarterback for at least the next two seasons and, quite possibly, the duration of his contract.
He will continue to play well because this man has a great deal of pride.
He will be throwing to a group of receivers that is far better than people think and LaFleur’s emphasis on the running game will help keep him healthy.
Through all of this, Love will be getting eased into the most difficult job in professional sports — an NFL quarterback — and just may follow Favre and Rodgers into superstardom one day.
Exactly where is the downside here?
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
