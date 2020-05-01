Peter Jackel: Rodgers soap opera much ado about nothing

Certainly, Rodgers wishes he could be breaking in a new receiver this fall the likes of a Brandon Aiyuk, who was selected one pick ahead of Love, or Justin Jefferson, who was selected four picks ahead.

But Rodgers is heading into the first year of a four-year contract worth $134 million and he’s not going anywhere through at least the 2021 season, at which time he’ll be 38. Trading him within the next two seasons would create a salary cap hit that would financially cripple the Packers, so it just isn’t going to happen.

Besides, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has gone on record as saying Rodgers will remain the Packers’ quarterback for as long as he continues to produce. Assuming he does, why would the Packers be in any urgency to work Love into the starting lineup?

Will there be a certain coolness between Rodgers and Love? Possibly. As Favre said, “”It’s not Aaron’s job to mentor Jordan Love.” But Rodgers, who certainly knows what it’s like to be frozen out as a rookie — after all, Favre did just that to him in 2005 — has reportedly already reached out to Love. One would hope he would be decent about this.