Peter Jackel: Rodgers should be welcomed to return

Call me stubborn. Call me out of touch with reality. Call me clueless (you wouldn't be the first). But I don't want to see the Green Bay Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers as we enter another season of uncertainty with the iconic quarterback.

I appear to be among a dwindling group of Rodgers supporters after this longest of seasons, when the Packers slipped to 8-9 and raised compelling questions about whether their days as a frontrunner in the NFC have faded.

The hope here is that Rodgers stays for a 16th season as the Packers' starter, assuming the admittedly high-maintenance QB and the team's management can co-exist with each other for another year.

Let predecessor Jordan Love sit for another season.

Rodgers is a generational talent who appears to have more to give, despite what we saw last season. Love has thrown 83 passes in his career.

Anyone who recalls the pre-Brett Favre days of revolving quarterbacks in Green Bay can attest to how the one-two punch of Favre and Rodgers altered this franchise's drifting course. And for those who don't, Google to your heart's desire on NFL Reference the careers of Scott Hunter, Jerry Tagge, John Hadl, Rich Campbell, David Whitehurst, Randy Wright, Mike Tomczak and so many others from the Packers' gory years.

It isn't pretty.

With all that in mind, here is why it would behoove the Packers to stick with Rodgers:

• How easily we seem to forget that he is less than one year removed from winning his fourth career MVP Award. That's a plateau only Peyton Manning (who has five) has reached in NFL history. And while he will turn 40 by the end of next season, aging quarterbacks have continued to flourish in today's NFL.

Favre had the highest passer rating of his career at the age of 40, while with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. If not for his bone-headed interception against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game that season, he likely would have taken the Vikings to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady won two Super Bowls after turning 40 and appears likely to return next season, when he will be 46. Drew Brees passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns during his final season in 2020, when he was 41.

That famous 1964 photo of a helmetless 38-year-old Y.A. Tittle kneeling in the end zone with blood trickling down his forehead is an antiquated symbol of quarterbacks pushing on beyond their prime. Quarterbacks of today are continuing to play at a high level much later in their careers largely because of state-of-the-art conditioning methods and the dangling carrot of earning millions of dollars more.

Consider that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is earning $45 million a season. Tittle, who led the New York Giants to three consecutive NFL championship games, never earned more than $75,000 a season.

• Let us not sweep under the carpet why Rodgers is coming off the worst season of his career. He played most of the season with a fracture in his right thumb, which obviously compromised his ability to pass. He left another game with a painful injury to his ribs, only to return the following week.

But the biggest reason was the trade Davonte Adams forced after the 2021 season. A strong case can be made for Adams continuing to be the best receiver in football. Rodgers and Adams had such a strong chemistry on the field that Rodgers always knew where his receiver was when he needed him the most.

What's more, history has told us that receivers frequently need a season to feel acclimated in the Packers' offense before becoming productive. Examples of that include Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Adams himself.

Rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both struggled at times last season and were rarely on the field at the same time because of injuries. But both appear to be long-term answers based on the flashes they both showed this season.

Let's see how Watson and Doubs fare with Rodgers in 2023, when they will presumably be far more comfortable in the Packers' offense.

• We need to move on from this discourse about how Rodgers is a me-first baby who thinks only of himself. Retired Patriots/Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was among the most recent to add fuel to this fire.

When Rodgers recently claimed he can still play at an MVP level, among other things, Gronkowski said, "I'm totally fine with everything he said, except one major part, and that's the MVP again. Like, don't you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award."

Wait a second here.

The Packers have a combined record of 52-11 in the four seasons Rodgers won the NFL's MVP award. In two of those seasons, they reached the NFC Championship game. Doesn't the success of Rodgers' directly correspond with the Packers' success? And Rodgers himself has addressed what his priority truly is, saying, "There is no point coming back if you don't think you can win it all."

As for this business of Rodgers being high maintenance with his angry facial expressions during games and demands to Packers management, so be it. Do you think everything was always warm and fuzzy with Brady, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and countless other superstars in all sports over the years?

Magic Johnson, the ultimate in team players, demanded a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers in 1981 unless head coach Paul Westhead was fired. He was.

The feeling here is Rodgers had a legitimate beef two years ago when he was at odds with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for not consulting him about personnel decisions. Why wouldn't the Packers use Rodgers as a resource given his experience and connections? And they eventually did.

As for this talk about Rodgers accepting a lower salary for the benefit of the team, OK, that could be a point. But is Mahomes making that sacrifice? Matthew Stafford? Russell Wilson? Josh Allen? Kirk Cousins?

It's always so easy to preach about what someone else should be doing with his money.

The feeling here is Rodgers will eventually announce he's returning to the Packers. Let's not forget that he remains under contract to the team. What's more, he's due to receive $59 million to play next season.

Who wouldn't return with that kind of dough still on the table?

Assuming he does, Rodgers will certainly not be going through the motions. He will want to atone for his disappointing season.

As for us, we won't have to wonder what might have happened if one of the five greatest quarterbacks in NFL history had played one final season in Green Bay, where a return to elite status appears to be well within the realm of possibility.

And for those who don't want Rodgers back, consider these six words.

Be careful what you wish for.