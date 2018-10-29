On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1968, Guy Rodgers, Wayne Embry, Jon McGlocklin and others walked onto the floor of the old Milwaukee Arena for the first game in the Bucks' history.
Lew Alcindor, a senior at UCLA at the time, was still a year away from super-charging this expansion franchise into a perennial contender. And fading All-Star Oscar Robertson wouldn't arrive until 1970, putting the finishing touch on a roster that won the NBA championship in just the third year of the Bucks' existence.
The trainer who attended to all the above and so many others through his 10 years with the Bucks was a stocky, salty-tongued master storyteller from New England named Arnie Garber. The beloved Garber would build strong relationships with the usually reticent Alcindor (who would become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Robertson, but he didn't hesitate to lash out at them at times.
And then he brought his intense style to the Racine Raiders as offensive line coach from 1985-2002, helping the organization win five national championships. This tough old bird even cheated death in 1996 when he went into a coma for eight days during a surgical procedure at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.
Time finally ran out on Garber Oct. 26 when he died at the age of 83 in Mequon following an extended illness. It was 10 days beyond a half century after the Bucks' first game.
How rough and tough was Garber? Here is how I started a story I wrote about him in 1996:
Arnie Garber, offensive line coach for the Racine Raiders, recalls being on a road trip once several years ago when a player failed to appear for a team meeting.
Incensed, Garber charged up to that player's hotel room, opened the door with a master key, peered into the darkness and let loose.
"Get out of bed, get down to the meeting and stop being a baby, dammit!," Garber shouted. "People count on you, you've gotten away with this all your life and it's time you stood up to it! Let's go and get into the meeting!"
Garber turned, walked back down the hotel corridor and was just stepping into the elevator when an unkempt Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rushed out of that room to join him.
You don't mess with Arnie Garber.
That was Garber. He could mesmerize you with his stories, which included playing fullback for the Boston Patriots of the old American Football League. He could turn dressing rooms blue with a barrage of four-letter words when players were under-performing. He could give you a playful nudge on the back after a job well done.
Matt Nelson, president of the Raiders, was a tight end for the team when Garber was offensive line coach. Denny Galipo, who said Garber was like a second father to him, was the center.
"All his offensive linemen loved him," Nelson said.
And now that their mentor has died, the memories are rushing back.
"We had an intra-squad scrimmage and, a lot of times, you have dust-ups between offensive and defensive players," Nelson said. "Well, we had a situation where two offensive guys got into it a little bit.
"After we broke, we went back to Horlick Field and the offense was in the home locker room and the defense was in the visiting locker room. Arnie had a real quick meeting with the offense and said, 'What just happened up at the field will never happen again — two offensive guys fighting with each other. You guys in this room are brothers. You've got to act like that. Those guys in the other room? They're your cousins! You can fight with them all you want!' "
Galipo remembers a boisterous leader who would go to extremes to fight for his players.
"One year, we're playing in Cleveland and a call gets made against our team," Galipo said. "And Arnie starts giving it to the referee. They gave him a penalty and then Arnie gets more ------ off, they gave him another flag and then they kicked him off the field.
"Then, from the stands, he's yelling at the refs again, he gets another flag and they kick him out of the stadium. Then, from the parking lot, he's yelling to us what to do and still calling the refs names. They ended up calling the Cleveland police and removed him from the parking lot!"
But what stands with Garber is that he was generally beloved by those who associated with him. Garber wasn't afraid to get in the face of Abdul-Jabbar during his days with the Bucks. But he also was a staunch supporter of Abdul-Jabbar, who was often difficult with media and fans during the center's six seasons in Milwaukee.
In a 2011 interview with Bucks.com, Garber discussed their relationship.
“A lot of people thought that Kareem was so aloof," Garber told the site. "That he wasn’t really a good person and that was absolutely not true. He was friendly with everybody on the team. He wasn’t aloof. He was fun to be with in the locker room. Because of some things that were written and some things that happened to him, he became very guarded around the press.
“I was sick a few years back and one of our former teammates called Kareem and told him that I was sick. Kareem was the first one to pick up the telephone from California and call my wife to find out how I was. Then I got a big plant while I was in the hospital, and a phone call. It showed the type of person that Kareem really was."
It also showed the type of person Garber was. And that person will be greatly missed, according to Greg Fictum, another former lineman for Garber who is now a member of the Raiders' board of directors.
"Arnie was very endearing," Fictum said. "Even with his colorful language, he was like the uncle that everybody liked to listen to. They loved his stories, they loved his knowledge, they loved everything about him.
"I have never, ever met anyone like Arnie Garber before. He was truly one of a kind."
