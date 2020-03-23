Peter Jackel: Quarterback Brady facing long odds

I tried to put myself in the shoes of Tom Brady and make sense of what he was thinking when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days ago.

And I’m struggling with that.

Let’s see here. The man has an estimated net worth of $180 million, but he’s not even the highest earner in his household. That distinction goes to his super-model wife, Gisele Bundchen, who is said to be worth about $400 million.

Brady can also make an air-tight case for being the greatest football player to ever lace on a pair of cleats, both in terms of statistics (74,571 yards, 541 touchdown passes) and success (six Super Bowl championship rings).

So at the still young age of 42, Brady can spend the rest of his days secure in the knowledge that he was the best of all time at what he did. And he can savor those thoughts while doing whatever the heck he wants.

“So, Gisele, which of our mansions do you think we should stay at this month? By the way, the Lamborghini Veneno is due for an oil change. Why don’t we just trade it in for another one?”