Peter Jackel: Quarterback Brady facing long odds

I tried to put myself in the shoes of Tom Brady and make sense of what he was thinking when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days ago.
And I’m struggling with that.
Let’s see here. The man has an estimated net worth of $180 million, but he’s not even the highest earner in his household. That distinction goes to his super-model wife, Gisele Bundchen, who is said to be worth about $400 million.
Brady can also make an air-tight case for being the greatest football player to ever lace on a pair of cleats, both in terms of statistics (74,571 yards, 541 touchdown passes) and success (six Super Bowl championship rings).
So at the still young age of 42, Brady can spend the rest of his days secure in the knowledge that he was the best of all time at what he did. And he can savor those thoughts while doing whatever the heck he wants.
“So, Gisele, which of our mansions do you think we should stay at this month? By the way, the Lamborghini Veneno is due for an oil change. Why don’t we just trade it in for another one?”
Yet, Brady still wants more. After taking hits for 20 years from 300-pound linemen who can run like gazelles, after earning more rings than he has fingers on one hand, Brady is taking his eroding talents to Tampa Bay and committing himself to a franchise that has gone 59-101 the last 10 seasons and has six playoff victories in its 44-year history.
Why?
Sure, his two-year contract is worth a reported $50 million, but it’s not like Tom and Gisele are going to be worrying about keeping up the payments on anything any time soon. So in this case, $50 million appears to be the least of Brady’s motivations.
Instead, Brady is clearly driven by what makes the greatest athletes great in the first place — a raging desire to be the best. This is something that was instilled in Brady many years ago.
It was said that he was so frustrated with his playing time at the University of Michigan that he sought the help of a psychologist. Brady arrived in Ann Arbor in 1996 as the seventh quarterback on Michigan’s depth chart and struggled for snaps during much of his time with the Wolverines.
He had an agonizing wait during the 2000 NFL draft until his name was finally called when the 199th selection came up. And you think Aaron Rodgers had it bad waiting until the 24th pick to be selected?
For the last two decades, debates have continued over whether New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the man who drafted Brady, made him or whether Brady made Belichick (who went 36-44 in five seasons as the Cleveland Browns coach before taking over the Patriots in 2000).
And a recent report claimed that Belichick offered the aging Brady to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 when they were making inquiries about Jimmy Garappolo, whom they eventually acquired.
Stir all this together in a pot and the competitiveness that has long driven Brady is white hot with passion.
Let’s also credit Brady for doing his homework. He has set himself up at Tampa with a fine group of targets (wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 152 receptions for 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns last season).
And let’s not forget this is the Buccaneers, who have endured a half century of futility, even with their Super Bowl XXXVII championship in January 2003 thrown into the equation. Remember this is the team that lost its first 26 games after entering the league in 1976 and has had just 13 winning seasons in its 44-year existence.
Imagine what Brady’s legacy would be if he can somehow turn this team into a winner. At least the Buccaneers were competitive last season (7-9) despite having a quarterback in Jameis Winston who was intercepted 30 times.
The problem with all this is that his diminishing skills are making it more difficult for him to cash the checks that his mind wants to write.
Brady had a quarterback rating last year of 88.0, among the lowest of his career. That’s only five points higher than Mitchell Trubisky, the Chicago Bears’ much-maligned quarterback who just saw his team sign veteran Nick Foles as a potential replacement.
Let’s face it. Beyond Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Sandy Koufax, there aren’t many all-time great athletes in professional sports history who left it all behind at the peak of their powers.
We saw Johnny Unitas and Joe Namath fizzle in the 1970s. We saw Hank Aaron hit 22 home runs in two nondescript final seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. We saw Willie Mays hit .238 in two final seasons with the New York Mets.
We saw Muhammad Ali ignore pleas to retire and then get handled by Trevor Berbick in one final sad bout in 1981.
We saw Michael Jordan, maybe the most celebrated athlete in history, retire not as the man who made the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. We saw him end it all as a 39-year-old has-been for the Washington Wizards in 2003, after he made the ill-advised decision to come out of retirement.
And we saw Arnold Palmer struggle through his final Masters in 2004, conceding afterward that Father Time had gotten the best of him.
“I’m through,” Palmer said after his final round. “I’ve had it. I’m done, cooked, washed up, finished, whatever you want to say. It’s time.”
It’s also time for Brady, who refuses to accept that. And his reputation as The Greatest of All Time is about to take on a coat of tarnish.
