Peter Jackel: QB Rodgers in a class by himself

Rodgers concedes his days with the Packers are numbered after Love was brought on board, but are they really? Does anyone dare to prematurely end Rodgers’ time in Green Bay with how well he’s playing?

Considering Rodgers is six years younger than Brady and also is committed to taking care of his body, one has to wonder if Love will ever be his successor in Green Bay. Seriously. If Rodgers ends up producing for as long as Brady and Brees, how content will Love be sitting on the bench for that long?

Sure, things change in a hurry in the NFL. Who can forget the Packers going from 4-1 to 7-9 in 2017 after the Vikings’ Anthony Barr slammed Rodgers’ shoulder into the U.S. Bank Stadium turf?

But Rodgers has proven himself to be a generational talent who has started all 16 regular season games nine times during 13 years as a starter (he’s had two other seasons of 15 starts in two other seasons). The Packers have to get every ounce of productivity that he has left, even if that means having to eventually trade Love, as the Patriots did with Jimmy Garappolo.

Incidentally, my favorite Rodgers stat from this year is this: He threw more touchdown passes during the regular season (48) than the number of punts by the Packers (46).

A tough decision