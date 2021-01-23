Peter Jackel: Packer's Ted Thompson came along at a critical time

And now the Packers were retreating back to the dark ages again.

Pity Sherman, a fine coach and a fine man. Even he seemed to be questioning whether he was up for the added responsibility as he spoke on that dismal Thursday in 2001.

“I’d like to get up here like I did last year and say that I’ve been planning for this job for 21 years, but I can’t do that right now,” Sherman said. “This was not something that I anticipated at the present time. When (Wolf) told me what he was going to do, I got on my hands and knees and begged him for two more years. He said his time was up.”

It was only a matter of time before the Packers’ time would be up, as well.

Disaster followed with the four successive drafts that Sherman oversaw. I won’t waste space documenting Sherman’s awful selections — just google the Packers drafts from 2001 through 2004 and see for yourself — but they were downright dismal.