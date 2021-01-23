Peter Jackel: Packer's Ted Thompson came along at a critical time

It was 20 years ago this Feb. 1 when so many of us were shaking our heads in disbelief.
How could the Packers have been so stupid with this ridiculous back-to-the-future decision?
A press conference was being held at Lambeau Field to announce Mike Sherman, the Packers’ coach of only one year, would henceforth be doubling as general manager.
Ron Wolf, who had dug the Packers out of a colossal mess that had lasted a quarter century nine years earlier, was stepping down as general manager within a matter of months and this was the succession plan.
I wanted to scream at the top of my lungs from the top of a Lambeau Field luxury box.
Hey guys, remember what Vince Lombardi said way back in 1968 about the job becoming too big for one man to handle? Even for the great Lombardi himself?
And, hey guys, remember the successive dismal regimes of Phil Bengtson, Dan Devine, Bart Starr and Forrest Gregg, who were each given both roles by a hopelessly out-of-touch Packers management? Each of those four produced progressively worse winning percentages.
It wasn’t until 1987 when the Packers took a step in the right direction by hiring Tom Braatz as Director of Football Operations. But after his drafts also fizzled, the established Wolf was hired in late 1991 and produced results not seen in Green Bay since Lombardi.
And now the Packers were retreating back to the dark ages again.
Pity Sherman, a fine coach and a fine man. Even he seemed to be questioning whether he was up for the added responsibility as he spoke on that dismal Thursday in 2001.
“I’d like to get up here like I did last year and say that I’ve been planning for this job for 21 years, but I can’t do that right now,” Sherman said. “This was not something that I anticipated at the present time. When (Wolf) told me what he was going to do, I got on my hands and knees and begged him for two more years. He said his time was up.”
It was only a matter of time before the Packers’ time would be up, as well.
Disaster followed with the four successive drafts that Sherman oversaw. I won’t waste space documenting Sherman’s awful selections — just google the Packers drafts from 2001 through 2004 and see for yourself — but they were downright dismal.
By 2005, the Packers Wolf had built finally collapsed under the weight of Sherman’s horrible drafts and skidded to a 4-12 record. A 36-year-old Brett Favre was intercepted a career-high 29 times — five more than successor Aaron Rodgers has had in the last five seasons. Someone named Samkon Gado led the Packers in rushing with 582 yards. The starting lineup was dotted with such names as Will Whitticker, Ahmad Carroll and Mark Roman.
A renaissance was seemingly in ruins.
Wolf could not be coaxed out of retirement to rescue the Packers a second time. But when Bob Harlan, then the Packers’ president, asked him for a recommendation, Wolf gave him a typically succinct answer.
“Ted Thompson.”
I shudder to think how different it would have been the last 20 years without Thompson, who died Thursday at the age of 68.
In fact, I’ll go so far as to put Thompson on my Mount Rushmore of non-players who were on the Packers’ payroll during the last 100 years. There’s room for him right alongside Curly Lambeau, Lombardi and Wolf.
Do I hear some snickering in the room? Fair enough. But Thompson came along at a crucial time in Packers history and set up this franchise to compete for multiple Super Bowl championships when they easily could have veered in the other direction.
The fact that they only brought home one Vince Lombardi Trophy under his watch can be filed under unfortunate circumstances — Brandon Bostick comes to mind as one example — not Thompson.
And there’s every reason to believe the Packers would not be playing for a berth in the Super Bowl on Sunday without the work of Thompson, who stepped down after the 2017 season because of health reasons. After all, imagine the Packers without Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, who are just a few of the players Thompson drafted.
What’s curious in retrospect is how widely unpopular he was during his time in Green Bay. Part of it is that he was that he frustrated fans with a reticent nature that was a stark contrast from the popular Wolf.
The echoes of contempt still reverberate about Thompson.
What was he thinking drafting Rodgers with his first selection in 2005 with Favre still in his prime and the Packers having so many other needs?
Why wouldn’t stingy Ted open the Packers’ bank vault and throw millions at some free agents for a quick fix?
How could he have drafted super bust Justin Harrell with the 16th selection in the 2007 draft?
But Thompson stuck to his philosophy of building through the draft and springing for an occasional free agent when he thought it was justified. The most notable example of that came on April 26, 2006, when he signed defensive back Charles Woodson, who was announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this month.
And on Feb. 6, 2011, Thompson was in his box at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, watching Rodgers, Woodson and other core players he brought to Green Bay hold off the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
Ten years almost to the day later, a Packers team Thompson largely built just might be making a return appearance to the big game.
And in the 10 years in between, the Packers have made three appearances in the NFC championship game.
Yes, Thompson is on my Mount Rushmore of Packers. Like him or not, he had every big the impact on the Packers that Wolf did.
Meanwhile, Packers fans should hope that their favorite team has learned its lesson once and for all.
