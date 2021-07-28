Peter Jackel: Packers should tune into Rodgers

Why wouldn’t anyone want to listen to Rodgers?

Rodgers is one of the five greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, beyond question. Three MVP awards. A 126-63-1 record as Packers starter. And remarkably, just 97 career interceptions in 6,587 pass attempts.

Beyond those numbers, Rodgers has had an insight as much as anybody what chemistry a Randall Cobb, Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers brought to the Packers locker room.

Why didn’t the Packers use Rodgers as a resource? At the very least, they would have had a content all-time great quarterback. And maybe they would have had another Super Bowl championship trophy or two by this point.

The truth is, I was way more irritated with Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor.

Favre, beloved as being the ultimate warrior during much of his career in Green Bay, slipped into an annual diva pattern of expecting the Packers to wait on pins and needles until he decided whether he wanted to return. And if Favre didn’t arrive at his decision until after the NFL draft, when the Packers could have addressed his potential departure, that was just too bad in Favre’s world.