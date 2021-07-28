Peter Jackel: Packers should tune into Rodgers

It was 1981 when Dave Winfield signed a 10-year contract worth $23 million with the New York Yankees. That’s pocket change in the realm of professional sports these days, but it was a record deal in baseball at the time.
How did Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio feel about that contract in 1981?
“If I were sitting down with (Yankees owner) George Steinbrenner and based on what Dave Winfield got for his statistics, I’d have to say, ‘George, you and I are about to become partners,’ “ DiMaggio was quoted as saying.
Forty years later, ownership and players have, indeed, become defacto partners. In fact, it’s the players who are now calling the shots on so many levels.
They have more freedom than ever. And they have become so empowered by the skyrocketing revenue we’re seeing being generated across the board in professional sports that they’re rightfully exercising greater influence over the franchises they represent.
And why not? When Steinbrenner’s group bought the Yankees in 1973, it paid $8.8 million for the storied franchise. Sportico now lists the Yankees as Major League Baseball’s most valuable franchise with an estimated worth of $6.75 billion.
Owners didn’t create that explosion of franchise wealth. It was the players.
And that brings this column to Aaron Rodgers — the same Rodgers whom fans have been dismissing as petulant, arrogant, childish and whatever else since late April, when the bombshell dropped that he was disgruntled and he no longer wanted to play for the Green Bay Packers.
I was among them.
At the time, I wrote one of those “who-does-he-think-he-is?” columns and questioned what right he had to tell his employers how to conduct their business. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had already surrounded Rodgers with ample talent, I wrote. Furthermore, they had every right to implement a succession plan by trading up and drafting quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.
But even before I listened to an extremely composed, well-spoken and intelligent Rodgers patiently answer a barrage of questions during a press conference Wednesday, I was starting to see things differently.
As Rodgers underscored, all he ever asked was for Packers management, especially general manager Brian Gutekunst, to use him as a resource with personnel decisions. And to use him to recruit talent for the Packers.
Rodgers never expected to have the final say. All he asked was for the Packers to listen to him.
Hey, that arrangement worked pretty well when Tom Brady decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, didn’t it?
Why wouldn’t anyone want to listen to Rodgers?
Rodgers is one of the five greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, beyond question. Three MVP awards. A 126-63-1 record as Packers starter. And remarkably, just 97 career interceptions in 6,587 pass attempts.
Beyond those numbers, Rodgers has had an insight as much as anybody what chemistry a Randall Cobb, Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers brought to the Packers locker room.
Why didn’t the Packers use Rodgers as a resource? At the very least, they would have had a content all-time great quarterback. And maybe they would have had another Super Bowl championship trophy or two by this point.
The truth is, I was way more irritated with Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor.
Favre, beloved as being the ultimate warrior during much of his career in Green Bay, slipped into an annual diva pattern of expecting the Packers to wait on pins and needles until he decided whether he wanted to return. And if Favre didn’t arrive at his decision until after the NFL draft, when the Packers could have addressed his potential departure, that was just too bad in Favre’s world.
Rodgers simply wanted to win and he tried to use his influence as leverage to get what he wanted: a supporting cast that maximized the Packers’ chances of winning another Super Bowl with him behind center. The Packers simply weren’t listening.
Giannis Antetokounmpo used his leverage last year when he said that re-signing with the Milwaukee Bucks was contingent on their commitment to winning championships. The Bucks did listen to their superstar and have just been rewarded with an NBA championship banner.
But maybe this story will have a happy ending after all.
Packers president Mark Murphy has accepted accountability for some of this mess. And he has admitted the Packers could have handled things differently with Rodgers.
At the very least, the Packers now have at least another season of Rodgers’ excellence. As for Love, he’ll have the chance to learn at least one more season under an all-time great instead of being thrown into the fire.
And just maybe, a presumably happier Rodgers will be leading the Packers into Super Bowl LVI next Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Suddenly, the dark clouds have broken and the sun is shining once again.
