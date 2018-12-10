As the Packers journey into an unsettled new era, we can only speculate how this disappointing season will play out.
Did Sunday represent a resurgence with a new voice in the popular Joe Philbin? Or was it one last gasp from an injury-depleted team before it rolls over and dozes off until next August?
The feeling here is the Packers will finish 7-8-1 after a loss to the Bears and victories over the Jets and Lions to close out the season.
But then what? Will Philbin, who did not succeed as coach of the Miami Dolphins, be retained? And what about Josh McDaniels, whose name keeps popping up as Mike McCarthy's long-term successor? Will McDaniels be brought in after he failed as the Broncos' coach in 2009 and '10 before resuscitating his career as the Patriots' offensive coordinator?
We can only wonder.
As the Packers proceed into their uncertain immediate future, one thing should be unsettling for their fans: That there may be too many cooks stirring the pot instead of a singular, powerful voice that paid off with one Super Bowl championship each during the respective tenures of Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson as general manager.
Packers president Mark Murphy said he will be the one with the final say on who the new coach is instead of the man he hired to be general manager: Brian Gutekunst. Murphy claims Gutekunst will have input on that most crucial decision, but it will be Murphy himself who signs off on any deal.
My question is why? Murphy said Gutekunst hit the ball out of the park when he was interviewed to become general manager after Thompson was kicked upstairs earlier this year. If Gutekunst made that much of an impression on Murphy during the interview process, why wouldn't Gutekunst be entrusted to hire his own man as the next coach?
The Packers finally arrived at something that worked in November 1991, when they hired Wolf to have absolute authority over football operations. Wolf, possibly the most inspired personnel guru in NFL history, made the tough decisions, no one interfered and he was able to do what was thought to be impossible — lead this franchise out of a quarter century of post-Lombardi wilderness.
While Wolf was firing Lindy Infante, hiring Mike Holmgren and trading for Brett Favre, Packers president Bob Harlan was doing what he should have been doing: Serving as the face of the franchise in such an appealing, understated manner, personally answering calls from fans and allowing the people he hired to do their jobs with minimal interference.
Wolf went on to make some mistakes, but he quickly cut his losses when he did. That was never more evident than Jan. 3, 2000, when Wolf fired Ray Rhodes, who went 8-8 in his only season as coach.
The dismissal came less than 24 hours after the Packers concluded their season with a 49-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that ended a three-game losing streak. Wolf, who preached that living with a mistake is worse than making one, quickly concluded that Rhodes was just that and acted decisively.
And when he did, there was no other voices who might have interfered with a decision Wolf decided he had to make.
Sixteen days later, Wolf settled on Mike Sherman as his new coach and the Packers would regain their status as Super Bowl contenders for the next five years. And, who knows? If not for that fourth-and-26 playoff debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11, 2004, maybe they would have won a Super Bowl under Sherman.
Sherman was a capable coach during his six years in Green Bay who undermined himself with a succession of horrific drafts. That happened when the Packers made the disastrous decision to allow Sherman to double as general manager when Wolf retired in 2001.
And then the Packers cleaned up that mess by again going back to a power structure that served them so well: Thompson was brought in as the ultimate buck-stops-here man, hired McCarthy, drafted Aaron Rodgers and signed Charles Woodson, setting up another elite era in Green Bay.
Sure, the Packers would win only one Super Bowl under Thompson, just as they did under Wolf. But they were right there at the end more often than not under both men.
And in this day and age, when parity helps fuel the spectacular popularity of the NFL, that's the ultimate situation for any fan.
Packers fans should hope Gutekunst is allowed to do the job he was hired to do with minimal interference, just as Wolf and Thompson were allowed to during their respective tenures.
Anyone who has covered the Packers during the last 50 years could write a series of stories on the multitude of mistakes they made after Vince Lombardi left town. There's plenty of material.
Only after years of misery did the Packers integrate a power structure that works. And if Wolf wouldn't have been hired 27 years ago to straighten out one colossal mess, this franchise may still be lost in the wilderness.
May Murphy do his job.
And may Gutekunst be allowed to do his.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.