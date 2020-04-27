Peter Jackel: Packers' Gutekunst made logical decisions during draft

If you’re like pretty much any fan out there with green and gold running through their veins, you’re probably still shaking your head in disbelief.
Point A is that an NFL draft featuring what was said to possibly have the deepest group of wide receivers in history just concluded. Point B is that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst somehow managed to not draft even one receiver from that fabulous crop of prospects and will certainly waste yet another season of the aging Aaron Rodgers’ supreme talents.
While we’re at it, let’s throw in another point. Gutekunst used his first-round pick not on a playmaker who would potentially enhance Rodgers’ options, but on a raw 21-year-old quarterback named Jordan Love who will likely not contribute a lick for two or three years.
Gutekunst has been getting vilified by the people who are paid to stamp an instant grade on draft choices based solely on speculation (a little research reveals just how wrong this speculation has often been). The Packers’ draft has been widely considered the worst of the 32 teams.
On Monday morning, a headline ominously proclaimed, “The Green Bay Packers stiffed Aaron Rodgers again and now divorce beckons.”
Oh, the humanity!
No one knows how Gutekunst’s selections are going to be seen five years from now, but count me as being in favor of his line of reasoning during this draft. Heck, maybe I’m the only one who feels this way.
Let’s consider this point by point, starting with Gutekunst drafting Love:
The Packers have had the remarkable fortune of two back-to-back Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks during the last three decades and should, incidentally, have more than two Super Bowl championships to show for the efforts of Brett Favre and Rodgers. The common denominator between the two is they had extremely rocky early years in Green Bay.
When former Packers general manager Ron Wolf made the daring decision to trade a No. 1 draft choice to the Falcons for Favre in early 1992, there was a lot of gnashing of teeth around here. Favre was known as a wild gunslinger who had not completed a pass in five attempts as a rookie for the Falcons. People didn’t even know how to pronounce his last name at the time.
As late as the 1994 season, an exasperated Packers coach Mike Holmgren was on the brink of replacing the interception-prone Favre with Mark Brunell before really good things finally started happening in Green Bay.
And in 2005, Packers general manager Ted Thompson was scorched by the media and fans for taking a chance on Rodgers with the 24th pick in the first round. What was Thompson thinking when he drafted Rodgers with Favre still in his prime? Couldn’t that pick have been used to get Favre another playmaker instead of bringing in someone to rot on the bench?
What’s more, Rodgers struggled badly in his limited chances to play as Favre’s backup from 2005-07. Even the late Bill Walsh, maybe the greatest offensive mind of all time, projected that Rodgers had a limited upside during those dark first few years.
By February 2011, Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV.
And now Gutekunst is bringing in Love, who has impressive physical gifts, but needs plenty of work, just as Favre and Rodgers did. Matt LaFleur was hired as Packers coach last year largely because of his offensive expertise. Shouldn’t he have a chance to extend the Packers’ run on superior quarterback play by grooming Love, just as Holmgren groomed Favre and Mike McCarthy groomed Rodgers?
Maybe the most depressing image for any Packers fan last season was the possibility of Rodgers getting carted off the field and Tim Boyle, an undrafted free agent, strapping on his helmet. No one can project what Love will be in three to five years. But at least he brings skills that offer a reasonable possibility that the Packers can maintain their lineage of great quarterbacks.
There’s also the issue of timing. Love’s progress will likely be accelerated by having the opportunity to learn under one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. And Rodgers, who was reportedly shunned by Favre upon his arrival in Green Bay, will certainly remember what that felt like and genuinely try to share his wealth of knowledge with Love.
As for Gutekunst not selecting even one receiver in a draft rich with elite talent at that position, I see his reasoning there, as well.
A little research reveals that rarely have receivers contributed much to the Packers in their first year or so. Donald Driver, the Packers’ all-time leading receiver, caught three passes for 31 yards in his first season. Antonio Freeman caught eight. Others the likes of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were more productive as rookies, but their statistics at that point didn’t approach what they would eventually contribute.
Any receiver Gutekunst might have drafted this year would have almost certainly experienced those same growing pains. As Gutekunst pointed out to writers covering the draft, “You guys know how hard it is for young players at that position to make impacts early on, certainly with some of the guys we’ve had in the past — guys that became really good players, but it took them two of three years to get there.”
In two or three years, Rodgers will be pushing 40 years old.
Meanwhile, Gutekunst has hardly ignored receivers. During his first draft as Packers GM in 2018, he invested three picks on receivers — J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.
Moore was a bust and is long gone. But Valdes-Scantling averaged a team-high 17.4 yards per catch before mysteriously going into the tank last season. And St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards as a rookie before sitting out the regular season last year with an ankle injury.
Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown are entering their third seasons and are at a stage where other receivers the likes of Nelson, Cobb, Freeman and Driver started to emerge.
In addition, Jake Kumerow showed flashes of playmaking ability last season and is also entering that all-important third year. And let’s not forget that Gutekunst recently signed free agent Devin Funchess, who caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns with the Panthers two years ago and won’t be 26 for another month.
So to suggest Davante Adams will be Rodgers’ only legitimate option next season simply isn’t accurate.
Gutekunst had the courage to defy just about every mock draft and not select a wide receiver last weekend because he saw other needs. Furthermore, he still helped Rodgers by drafting a bruising running back (AJ Dillon) to take more pressure off the passing game, a tight end (Josiah Deguara) and three offensive linemen, among other selections.
It’s been written that the Vikings cleaned up in this year’s draft and are poised to overtake the Packers in the NFC North Division next season. Maybe so.
As for me, I sure like what’s going on in Green Bay these days.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
