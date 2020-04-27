Peter Jackel: Packers' Gutekunst made logical decisions during draft

As for Gutekunst not selecting even one receiver in a draft rich with elite talent at that position, I see his reasoning there, as well.

A little research reveals that rarely have receivers contributed much to the Packers in their first year or so. Donald Driver, the Packers’ all-time leading receiver, caught three passes for 31 yards in his first season. Antonio Freeman caught eight. Others the likes of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were more productive as rookies, but their statistics at that point didn’t approach what they would eventually contribute.

Any receiver Gutekunst might have drafted this year would have almost certainly experienced those same growing pains. As Gutekunst pointed out to writers covering the draft, “You guys know how hard it is for young players at that position to make impacts early on, certainly with some of the guys we’ve had in the past — guys that became really good players, but it took them two of three years to get there.”

In two or three years, Rodgers will be pushing 40 years old.

Meanwhile, Gutekunst has hardly ignored receivers. During his first draft as Packers GM in 2018, he invested three picks on receivers — J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.