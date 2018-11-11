Scott Smith knew his heart was at Racine Lutheran High School.
Dan Miller never could have suspected his would be at St. Catherine’s. But in one of those quirks of fate going back to 2004, that’s where his heart went to stay. As proof, he’ll show you the angel wings he had tattooed onto his left shoulder eight or nine years ago.
Both coaches have poured everything they have into their respective programs, Smith since 1995 and Miller since 2004. And they have been rewarded for their efforts by earning their first state tournament berths at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Thursday.
Lutheran (11-2) plays Iola-Scandinavia (13-0) in the 1 p.m. WIAA Division 6 championship. Six hours later, St. Catherine’s and St. Croix Central will put their undefeated records on the line in the Division 4 championship game.
One team from Racine County making it to Madison is a big enough of a story. Two teams making in the same year is a first.
And it all starts with Smith, 58, and Miller, 46.
Miller was a starting outside linebacker as a junior on Park’s 1988 Division 1 championship team. He returned to Park in 1995 after playing at Northern Michigan to serve as defensive backs coach on Phil Dobbs’ 23rd and final team.
After continuing in that role under Chuck Ellis, Dobbs’ successor, for four more years, Miller forged a 21-3 record as the Panthers’ sophomore coach from 2001-03. When Ellis retired following the 2003, Miller applied for the job.
Miller had just led several of the players who would play on Park’s 2005 state championship team, including running back Johnny Clay, to a 9-0 record in ‘03. He played a large role with the Panthers’ weight room and 7-on-7 summer team.
There were a great deal of compelling credentials that he brought to the table.
But Park had another strong candidate in Dennis Thompson, who ultimately got the job and led the Panthers to a state championship in his second year.
“When it turned out I didn’t get the job, I was really broken,” he said. “But nothing against the people who made the decision. Dennis was there longer than I. And Dennis obviously did a great job with those guys, winning a state title.
“After I didn’t get the job, my wife (Natasha) knew that I wasn’t too happy. She looked in the paper and St. Catherine’s had a football opening. She said, ‘Get off your butt and apply for this job!’ “
The rest is history. Before Miller took over in 2004, St. Catherine’s had been in a decline, going 38-54 the previous 10 years. In his 15 years at St. Catherine’s, Miller has guided the Angels to a 116-47 record, which is a winning percentage of .711.
His program has produced All-Racine County Players of the Year in Eddie Morelli (2007), Justin Erickson (2011) and Sean Madden (2013). It has won the MCC championship every year except one since 2011. It has also reached the state semifinals in 2007 and ‘14.
“So I basically just switched everything out from blue and orange to black, white and gold,” he said.
And now the Angels are going to their first state championship game in the program’s history.
“I just think his kids play hard all the time and he gets them to buy into his system,” Smith said of Miller. “He does a nice job with them.”
Just as Miller turned around a challenging situation at St. Catherine’s, the same is true with Smith at Lutheran.
How many of you remember that Lutheran dropped its varsity football program from 1986-89 because of low numbers? Football was brought back to Lutheran in 1989 and, starting with that season, the Crusaders compiled records of 0-6, 4-6, 3-5, 1-7, 1-8 and 1-8.
And then Smith came along and changed everything.
The 1978 Lutheran graduate, who was a linebacker with the Racine Gladiators/Raiders from 1982-2000, brought a winning mentality to the Crusaders, going so far as weightlifting with his players.
And they responded in a big way, going 8-2 and reaching the second round of the old private schools state tournament in Division 2. Smith was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year and running back-linebacker Ricky Collum was the county’s Player of the Year.
Smith took two leaves from the program — in 1997 and ‘98 and in 2010 and ‘11 — but he has usually has had Lutheran in the thick of things. His best year prior to this one came in 2009, when Lutheran, behind first-team AP All-State running back Eric Oertel, went 10-3 and advanced to the Division 6 semifinals.
“I wanted to bring a winning attitude and we did,” Smith said.
What has appealed the most to Smith is the interaction with his players over the years.
“I just love being around the kids and seeing them grow into young men,” he said. “I’m happy with their success on the football field, but I’m just as happy with their grades in the classroom. Just being leaders on and off the field is what I want from my young men.”
What’s also a testament to Smith is his ability to rebuild the program during the rare occasions when it has slipped. The same program that will be on center stage Thursday afternoon playing for a state championship Thursday afternoon was 1-8 as recently as 2015.
Don’t look for Smith to step down any time soon.
“I’ll be doing it for awhile yet,” said Smith, who is 133-77 at Lutheran. “The school supports me and the kids keep responding. As long as the kids keep responding and I don’t feel out of touch with them, there’s no reason to stop.
“It feels good when you see them successful.”
Miller, who has developed one of the best rivalries in the county with Smith, admires what he has seen since these two programs starting playing each other annually in 2009.
“You know what? He’s a great motivator and the boys really play for him,” Miller said of Smith. “It’s something special what he has. He is really able to get the boys fired up and playing for a common purpose.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter with The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.