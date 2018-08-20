In the confines of Room 246 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Bob Mallwitz is silently lying in his bed. Friendly nurses frequently pop in to attend to this tough, yet lovable old coach, who suffered a stroke at his home Aug. 11, and it is disconcerting to see him in this condition.
He is paralyzed on his left side and a great deal of rehabilitation awaits him. Words that used to flow from a man with such a hearty soul now only come with a concentrated effort.
As well as Mallwitz has been treated by a dedicated medical staff, this man simply doesn’t belong in this room. In fact, it stinks that he’s there.
He belongs on the baseball fields he’s loved for most of his 66 years on this planet with the players he annually adopts, figuratively speaking, as his own.
Oh, Mallwitz will bark at these kids every now and then when he senses that’s what they need. That’s just his style. But he’ll also be wiping away tears every May when he’s watching them receive their diplomas and moving on in the world. That’s his style, too.
“Between you and I, Bob, who was your favorite player?” I asked him last Friday morning.
“All of them,” he immediately responded.
Mallwitz meant it, too,
That’s the way it’s been since 1997, when Mallwitz took over the Racine Lutheran High School baseball team and led the Crusaders to a state championship. The years passed and, but instead of his love for the game flickering with time, it only intensified.
No one realized that more than any staff member of The Journal Times’ sports department. On typically hectic spring afternoons, when maybe 30 calls have to be handled from high school events throughout Racine County, we sometimes must track down coaches who haven’t contacted us as another deadline looms.
Not Bob Mallwitz. Never Bob Mallwitz.
“You guys have always been good to us and you know I’ll always call as soon as I can,” Mallwitz would frequently say.
He did so much more than that. Mallwitz poured himself into every call, regaling us with his usual one-liners and, more than anything, expressing how much the kids meant to him. One of his most frequent lines was, “I’ll be bawling my eyes out when these kids graduate.”
I have to admit that the temptation was frequently to politely remind Mallwitz that the phones down here were ringing off the hook and that I had to cut this call short. But I never did. To regularly deal with a man who so passionately embraced what he did — and, let’s face it, these coaches don’t get paid much — was something that means a great deal to me.
In what is my 40th season of covering high schools in Racine County, two coaches come to mind for having an almost boyish enthusiasm for what they did.
One was former Park boys track coach Harvey Riekoff. I used to see Riekoff literally jump for joy and gleefully shout when one of his least-talented kids would achieve something that kid didn’t think he was capable of achieving. Even if it was something modest.
The other was Mallwitz, who was the All-Racine County Coach of the Year as recently as 2017. For the last 20 years, I would bid Bob a happy summer after another All-County baseball team was selected every June and hear him depart with the same words:
“I’m already counting the days until baseball practice starts next March,” he would say without fail.
But next March is going to be here before we know it and someone else will be leading the Lutheran-Prairie co-op team. Lutheran athletic director Jason Block is going to hire the best man he can find, but that person will be at an immediate disadvantage.
He won’t be Bob Mallwitz. After all, there’s only one Bob Mallwitz.
“Every day at practice, he would tell us how much he cared about us,” said Tim Nelson, who started at third base as a freshman last spring. “We were like sons to him.
“The first day of practice, I was with the JV and he saw me hit in the cage and told me to come over to the varsity. After that, he didn’t let me leave. All the coaches wanted me to go back down to JV, but he said no. The first game, I didn’t start, but he gave the the chance at third base and I never left the position.”
But as much as Mallwitz lived for baseball, he taught his kids that there is so much more to life than that. And as a retired police officer, he had a way of underscoring that point.
“ ‘Mall,’ of course, was a retired cop, and the players were all very aware of it,” longtime assistant coach Jeff Wilson said. “After a tough loss, he might be unhappy. But his way of rationalizing it would be that we were still just playing a game, and weren’t dealing with life-and-death situations, as he sometimes had to do as a cop.
“He might call out a player by name with these questions, especially if he knew that player was feeling down and it would go like this: ‘Did we have to give CPR to an infant today? No. Did we have to go to someone’s house and tell them that a family member died in a car accident? No. We just played a game. The sun will come out tomorrow, and we will get to play again.’
“He tried to emphasize that the beauty of baseball is that if we lost, we’d usually have a chance to try again in a day or two.”
We can only hope that this great man can eventually get back out there for the kids he loves in any capacity he can. Even in a compromised state, he would still have so much to offer kids with his mind.
Here’s to a quick recovery, Bob.
And here’s to being a giant in your profession for so many years.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
