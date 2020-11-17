 Skip to main content
Peter Jackel: Late Packers' great Hornung possessed white-hot star power
Peter Jackel: Late Packers' great Hornung possessed white-hot star power

Obit Paul Hornung

Paul Hornung (5) of the Green Bay Packers goes through the line in an inter-squad game in Green Bay Aug. 10. 1959. Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback, and kicker helped turn them into an NFL dynasty, died Friday at the age of 84. 

Approaching the waiting fans at the Northridge Mall in Brown Deer that Saturday in August 1992, I recall becoming a little emotional. Paul Hornung, who was scheduled to make an appearance for autographs that afternoon, had yet to arrive, but one could just sense the energy in the air.

Hornung had not carried a football for the Green Bay Packers for nearly 26 years at that point. But that didn’t matter to the mostly middle-aged folks who were waiting patiently for their hero to appear and instantly create a cherished possession with the scrawl of his signature.

Peter Jackel new

Jackel

As I wrote in my column for the following day, “Chubby, balding, middle-aged men squeezed together on a bench in silent anticipation. A woman who might have been a high school cheerleader 30 years sat nearby with a a camera in her hands and a Green Bay Packers helmet at her side.”

Obit Paul Hornung

Hornung

And now it’s been almost another 30 years and we have lost the Golden Boy. It’s been a brutal last couple of years as far as losing those seemingly indestructible players Vince Lombardi molded into a dynasty, but the passing of Hornung just might hurt the most.

Vince Lombardi

Lombardi

He was almost larger than life.

Injuries and his suspension in 1963 for gambling certainly deprived this ultimate multi-purpose player of a great deal of productivity, but that didn’t matter. This was Paul Hornung we’re talking about, the goat-shouldered charisma machine with golden locks who could even coax a toothy grin from the no-nonsense Lombardi with his charm.

Jerry Kramer, one of the guards who used to escort Hornung on those legendary just-try-to-stop-us Lombardi power sweeps, perhaps best described his blinding star power in his 1986 book, “Distant Replay.”

“Paul used to overshadow everybody,” Kramer wrote. “He was always the star of our team, even when he stopped being the best player. We thought he was the greatest thing that ever walked. Paul thought so, too. Which made it unanimous.”

Jerry Kramer mug

Kramer

After Hornung died at the age of 84 — ironically it was Friday the 13th for a man who used to gleefully boast that he went through life on a scholarship — the stories flowed.

Kramer recalled how several Packers visited a Milwaukee dance hall in the early 1960s. When Hornung was recognized and challenged to sing for the patrons on the spot, he effortlessly stepped up and broke into a rendition of the 1930s standard, “Goody Goody.”

“So you met someone who

Set you back on your heels,

Goody goody!

So you met someone and

Now you know how it feels,

Goody goody!”

That was Paul Vernon Hornung, one of Louisville’s favorite sons, for you.

And then there was the Hornung who was approached by a soon-to-married fan for an autograph.

“Congratulations ... I guess,” Hornung scrawled with his delicious sense of humor.

As for Hornung the football player, one could debate his true greatness. After all, this is someone who never rushed for more than 681 yards in a season and converted just 12 of 38 field-goal attempts in 1964, when the Packers lost three games by three points or less and settled for a tie in another.

He did lead the NFL in scoring three straight seasons from 1959-61. That included his incredible 176 points in a 12-game season in 1960. One year later, he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

But after the 1961 season, he had occasional bursts of greatness, but nothing that was sustained.

And going back to when he was a senior quarterback for Notre Dame in 1956, there is no question that he remains the poorest choice in he history of the Heisman Trophy. He was named the winner by a small margin even after passing for just three touchdowns and getting intercepted 13 times for the 2-8 Fighting Irish.

But any negatives instantly get vaporized when it comes to Hornung’s legacy. Lombardi considered him to be the greatest player he ever coached. After a pinched nerve in his neck during the 1966 season ended Hornung’s career, Lombardi pledged that no one would be issued No. 5 for the Packers as long as he was around.

That number has yet to be officially retired and has been worn briefly by two other Packers — Vince Ferragamo for five games in 1986 and Don Majkowski for seven games in 1987. But don’t look for it to be worn again by a Packers player any time soon, if at all.

During a telephone interview I had with retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf in November 2004, he discussed the significance of Hornung’s No. 5 in Green Bay.

“When I was up there, I told them, ‘Don’t ever give out No. 5,’ “ Wolf said. “He was the complete football player. I mean, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. You couldn’t be more complete of a football player than Paul Hornung — as a kicker, as a runner, as a blocker and as a receiver.

RON WOLF mug

Wolf

“I know that (former Packers assistant coach) Red Cochran used to tell me that he was the best player on that team by far.”

OK, so Hornung was limited to three outstanding seasons. One could use that as a argument that he was overrated.

But let’s not go there.

The cool James Dean remains an acting legend despite starring in just three films before he was killed in a car crash in 1955.

And Hornung, so cool with a style of his own, was arguably the face of Lombardi’s 1960s dynasty. The grainy images of Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston escorting Hornung on another sweep symbolized the Packers’ sheer power. And those images were why so many aging awe-stricken fans were waiting for Hornung to appear at the Northridge Mall more than 28 years ago.

Hey, this is a guy was given a pass from the U.S. Army Reserve so he could play in the 1961 NFL championship game. And then he responded by being named the MVP in the Packers’ 37-0 victory over the New York Giants.

Who was the person who arranged for that pass? None other than President John F. Kennedy.

Yes, Hornung had that caliber of star power.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

