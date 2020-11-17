Peter Jackel: Late Packers' great Hornung possessed white-hot star power

Approaching the waiting fans at the Northridge Mall in Brown Deer that Saturday in August 1992, I recall becoming a little emotional. Paul Hornung, who was scheduled to make an appearance for autographs that afternoon, had yet to arrive, but one could just sense the energy in the air.
Hornung had not carried a football for the Green Bay Packers for nearly 26 years at that point. But that didn’t matter to the mostly middle-aged folks who were waiting patiently for their hero to appear and instantly create a cherished possession with the scrawl of his signature.
As I wrote in my column for the following day, “Chubby, balding, middle-aged men squeezed together on a bench in silent anticipation. A woman who might have been a high school cheerleader 30 years sat nearby with a a camera in her hands and a Green Bay Packers helmet at her side.”
And now it’s been almost another 30 years and we have lost the Golden Boy. It’s been a brutal last couple of years as far as losing those seemingly indestructible players Vince Lombardi molded into a dynasty, but the passing of Hornung just might hurt the most.
He was almost larger than life.
Injuries and his suspension in 1963 for gambling certainly deprived this ultimate multi-purpose player of a great deal of productivity, but that didn’t matter. This was Paul Hornung we’re talking about, the goat-shouldered charisma machine with golden locks who could even coax a toothy grin from the no-nonsense Lombardi with his charm.
Jerry Kramer, one of the guards who used to escort Hornung on those legendary just-try-to-stop-us Lombardi power sweeps, perhaps best described his blinding star power in his 1986 book, “Distant Replay.”
“Paul used to overshadow everybody,” Kramer wrote. “He was always the star of our team, even when he stopped being the best player. We thought he was the greatest thing that ever walked. Paul thought so, too. Which made it unanimous.”
After Hornung died at the age of 84 — ironically it was Friday the 13th for a man who used to gleefully boast that he went through life on a scholarship — the stories flowed.
Kramer recalled how several Packers visited a Milwaukee dance hall in the early 1960s. When Hornung was recognized and challenged to sing for the patrons on the spot, he effortlessly stepped up and broke into a rendition of the 1930s standard, “Goody Goody.”
“So you met someone who
Set you back on your heels,
Goody goody!
So you met someone and
Now you know how it feels,
Goody goody!”
That was Paul Vernon Hornung, one of Louisville’s favorite sons, for you.
And then there was the Hornung who was approached by a soon-to-married fan for an autograph.
“Congratulations ... I guess,” Hornung scrawled with his delicious sense of humor.
As for Hornung the football player, one could debate his true greatness. After all, this is someone who never rushed for more than 681 yards in a season and converted just 12 of 38 field-goal attempts in 1964, when the Packers lost three games by three points or less and settled for a tie in another.
He did lead the NFL in scoring three straight seasons from 1959-61. That included his incredible 176 points in a 12-game season in 1960. One year later, he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.
But after the 1961 season, he had occasional bursts of greatness, but nothing that was sustained.
And going back to when he was a senior quarterback for Notre Dame in 1956, there is no question that he remains the poorest choice in he history of the Heisman Trophy. He was named the winner by a small margin even after passing for just three touchdowns and getting intercepted 13 times for the 2-8 Fighting Irish.
But any negatives instantly get vaporized when it comes to Hornung’s legacy. Lombardi considered him to be the greatest player he ever coached. After a pinched nerve in his neck during the 1966 season ended Hornung’s career, Lombardi pledged that no one would be issued No. 5 for the Packers as long as he was around.
That number has yet to be officially retired and has been worn briefly by two other Packers — Vince Ferragamo for five games in 1986 and Don Majkowski for seven games in 1987. But don’t look for it to be worn again by a Packers player any time soon, if at all.
During a telephone interview I had with retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf in November 2004, he discussed the significance of Hornung’s No. 5 in Green Bay.
“When I was up there, I told them, ‘Don’t ever give out No. 5,’ “ Wolf said. “He was the complete football player. I mean, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. You couldn’t be more complete of a football player than Paul Hornung — as a kicker, as a runner, as a blocker and as a receiver.
“I know that (former Packers assistant coach) Red Cochran used to tell me that he was the best player on that team by far.”
OK, so Hornung was limited to three outstanding seasons. One could use that as a argument that he was overrated.
But let’s not go there.
The cool James Dean remains an acting legend despite starring in just three films before he was killed in a car crash in 1955.
And Hornung, so cool with a style of his own, was arguably the face of Lombardi’s 1960s dynasty. The grainy images of Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston escorting Hornung on another sweep symbolized the Packers’ sheer power. And those images were why so many aging awe-stricken fans were waiting for Hornung to appear at the Northridge Mall more than 28 years ago.
Hey, this is a guy was given a pass from the U.S. Army Reserve so he could play in the 1961 NFL championship game. And then he responded by being named the MVP in the Packers’ 37-0 victory over the New York Giants.
Who was the person who arranged for that pass? None other than President John F. Kennedy.
Yes, Hornung had that caliber of star power.
1919-1929 | Verne Lewellen
While Earl “Curly” Lambeau may have been the Packers’ best-known player in their infancy, Lewellen was perhaps their greatest. In fact, official team historian Cliff Christl maintains that Lewellen is the Packers’ most deserving player not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is “one of a handful of players who deserves to be in the discussion about the greatest Packers player ever.”
Lewellen played nine seasons from 1924 to 1932 and was arguably the Packers’ MVP. Playing nearly his entire career in the NFL’s pre-stats era (1920-31), there are no official numbers to measure his greatness — although, according to Christl, no player in football scored more touchdowns during that era than Lewellen. Unofficially, he also is among the leaders in rushing, receiving and passing during that period, led the league in interceptions one season and was considered the greatest punter of that era as well.
When Lambeau chose his all-time Packers team after the 1948 season, his two halfbacks were Lewellen and Cecil Isbell — not Pro Football Hall of Famers Johnny Blood, Arnie Herber and Tony Canadeo. And when Blood entered the Hall in 1963, in the first year of its existence, Blood said, “Verne Lewellen should have been in there in front of me and (Cal) Hubbard.”
Having completed his law degree at Nebraska during his football career, he served as Brown County district attorney from 1928 through 1932, joined the Packers executive committee in 1950, served as general manager from 1954 through 1958, and was the team’s business manager from 1961 to 1967.
1929-1939 | Johnny Blood
An effective receiver, passer, punter, defender and runner, Blood was something else: Pro football’s first big-play maker.
“I never saw a fellow who could turn a ball game around as quickly as Johnny Blood,” former teammate and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Hutson once said.
Born John Victor McNally, he went by the alias Johnny Blood while playing sandlot football and kept the moniker while becoming one of the game’s most colorful players. Playing seven of his 14 NFL seasons with the Packers, he still holds the team record for touchdown receptions by a running back (10, set in 1931), and he led the Packers to three consecutive titles in 1929, ’30 and ’31.
Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a charter member in 1963, Blood was a member of the 1930s all-decade team. During his Packers career, Blood played in 76 regular-season games and started 31, including 16 at halfback and five at quarterback.
“The Packers had a lot of great players,” former Chicago Bears coach George Halas once said. “But until Hutson came along, Johnny Blood was the one guy who could beat you with one big play.”
1939-1949 | Don Hutson
In the NFL’s 100-year history, only a select few can be said to have revolutionized the game. Hutson is in that exclusive company.
During his 11 seasons with the Packers beginning in 1935, Hutson shattered every major NFL pass-catching record, retiring in 1945 with the most touchdown receptions in league history (99, or three times more than the next receiver) and 17 other receiving records. (The touchdown record stood for four decades.)
His 488 receptions at the time of his retirement were more than 200 more than the next pass-catcher, and he is credited with creating a host of pass patterns — from Z-outs to buttonhooks to hook-and-gos, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hutson led the league in catches eight times and in scoring five times, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection for eight consecutive seasons (1938-45) and a two-time MVP in an era when running the ball dominated the league. He also played defense and intercepted 30 career passes.
On the first play of his first game with the Packers, he caught an 83-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears, the first of those 99 TDs.
“For the next 10 years, Hutson was doing that sort of thing to every club in the National Football League,” Halas later said. “I just concede him two touchdowns a game, and I hope we can score more.’’
In 1994, when the Packers named their new indoor practice facility after Hutson, then-GM Ron Wolf said at the dedication that being with Hutson was being in the presence of “pro football royalty.” And while Wolf eventually came around to believing that his quarterback, Brett Favre, deserved the title of the best Packers player ever, he always remained reverent when it came to Hutson.
“Before him, it was always Don Hutson,” Wolf said. “In the era he played in, he was the dominant player in the game — not just as a receiver, but as a kicker and with his ability to play defense.”
1949-1959 | Tony Canadeo
Known as the “Gray Ghost of Gonzaga,” Canadeo played during a challenging era in Packers history, when the team struggled — the Packers did not have a winning record during his final five seasons with the team — and Lambeau changed offenses from the Notre Dame Box to the Wing-T.
Nonetheless, at age 30 in 1949, he became the third runner in NFL history to crack 1,000 yards in a season, while playing on a 2-10 team. Canadeo was a scrappy, punishing runner and the third in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
For his career, Canadeo rushed for 4,197 yards, the Packers’ franchise record at the time of his retirement, and accounted for 8,667 total yards (rushing, passing, receiving and returning). His No. 3 was the second number retired by the Packers after Don Hutson’s, and he went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974 as a senior nominee. One of Lombardi’s closest friends and confidants, Canadeo was a member of the Packers’ executive committee from 1958 through 1993.
“He was probably one of the best all-around players in Packer history,” longtime Packers public relations director Lee Remmel said when Canadeo died at age 84 in 2003. “He could do just about anything. He was a good runner, a good blocker, a good returner and a good receiver. He was one of the toughest players the Packers have ever had, an extremely hard-nosed player.”
1959-1969 | Bart Starr
One of the greatest football careers in history nearly never happened. Long before Tom Brady was winning six Super Bowls and overcoming the odds as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Bart Starr followed a similarly unlikely career arc.
After suffering a back injury during a hazing incident before his junior season at Alabama, Bart Starr barely played during his junior year, and when J.B. Whitworth replaced Red Drew as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, Starr became an afterthought and rode the bench as a senior.
Nevertheless, on the recommendation of Alabama basketball coach Johnny Dee, then-Packers personnel director Jack Vainisi chose Starr in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft, with the 200th overall pick. He served as a backup to Tobin Rote as a rookie and was in and out of the starting lineup thereafter until Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959.
From there, of course, Starr set a standard of excellence few quarterbacks can even dream of. He led the Lombardi-era Packers to five championships, including victories in the first two Super Bowls — earning Super Bowl MVP honors in each game. His teams were 9-1 in postseason play, and his playoff passer rating of 104.1 remains the best in NFL history. And despite a disappointing tenure as head coach from 1975 through 1983, he remained a beloved figure until his death at age 85 last May.
“Because of my respect for it,” Starr replied when asked at the Packers’ annual Fan Fest in 2006 why he remained so close to the organization years after his playing and coaching careers had ended. “It has been extremely well managed for a number of years, and I have the utmost respect for (everyone) within the organization. Additionally, I think, the respect I have for the wonderful fans all over this part of the country. We lived here for 31 years and we got to know so many of those wonderful people. So we love coming here. This will always be our adoptive home after living here for so many years. So to be able to come back and share some time, is a ball.”
1969-1979 | John Brockington
During those dark days of the 1970s when the Packers struggled in the long shadow cast by the Lombardi era, running back Brockington stood above the rest.
Arriving as the ninth overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, Brockington became the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Together with MacArthur Lane, the Packers had one of the league’s best backfield tandems during the early 1970s.
In all, Brockington played seven years in Green Bay, rushing for 5,024 yards on 1,293 carries. The bulk of those yards came those first three years (1,105 in 1971, 1,027 in 1972 and 1,144 in 1973), but he also had 883 yards in 1974, and all four of those years were during the NFL’s 14-game schedule era.
Then-coach Bart Starr released him early in the 1977 season — shortly after he eclipsed 5,000 yards — and Brockington finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“When I got to the Packers, I said, ‘I’m going to be the rookie of the year.’ And then I did it. Then I was All-Pro first team and went to my first Pro Bowl,” Brockington said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in 2017. “But the thing that’s most heady for me was the fact that I was the first running back in the history of the league to get 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. That was huge for me, because I knew who had come before me — Jim Brown, Jimmy Taylor, Gayle Sayers, all these guys.
“That was really heady stuff.”
1979-1989 | James Lofton
Paul Coffman knew immediately that his fellow rookie was different. That James Lofton went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career was no surprise to him.
“From day one, James was something special,” said Coffman, who came in with Lofton in 1978 and played eight seasons with him. “I think everybody knew that.”
A first-round pick (sixth overall) out of Stanford, where he majored in engineering and also ran track, Lofton’s impact on the Packers was immediate. He caught 46 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, earning the first of his eight Pro Bowl selections. But as fast and athletic as he was, it was his football IQ that was even more remarkable.
“He was unable to come to our minicamps because he was competing in track at Stanford, so when he came in before training camp, our coaches were on vacation, so I met with him to acquaint him with our system,” Starr, Lofton’s coach from 1978 through 1983, told the State Journal in 2003. “Although I had a feel for his intelligence, I began very basic with the playbook. But it dawned on me after one session that I could have just given him the playbook and tested him the next day on it, because he absorbed it that fast.”
Before being traded to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1987, Lofton caught 530 passes for 9,656 yards (a whopping 18.2-yard average) and 49 touchdowns. The Packers made the playoffs only once during his time in Green Bay, but he punched his ticket to Canton with a renaissance with the Buffalo Bills in their Super Bowl-contending years.
“First, his intelligence about the game was incredible. Then, to have the talent and speed to be a threat on every play, he was as versatile as anybody I’ve ever been around,” said ex-Packers linebacker Mike Douglass, Lofton’s longtime friend and teammate. “We’d come back to training camp, and Bart would have these different drills and contests where you could win TVs or trips or restaurant certificates. It was like this mini-Olympics they put us through. And James always excelled. He was just tremendous.”
1989-1999 | Brett Favre
When Don Majkowski’s ankle painfully twisted beneath him that fateful September 1992 afternoon at Lambeau Field against the Cincinnati Bengals, the “Majik Man” unwittingly resolved a problem for head coach Mike Holmgren and Wolf.
“I’ll never forget it,” recalled Wolf, who had traded a first-round pick for Favre in February of that year. “It was in training camp. Mike Holmgren called me into his office one day and said, 'We’ve got a real serious problem at quarterback.’ I said, ‘Oh my god, what is it?’ He said, ‘We’re going to have to play Brett Favre, he’s better than the other guy.’
“Of course, we didn’t. Majkowski started, then he got hurt and Favre came in ... and you know the rest of the story.”
What a story it was. During his 16 years in Green Bay, Favre was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and won three MVPs (1995, ’96, ’97) while leading the 1996 team to the Super Bowl XXXI title, the team’s first championship in 29 years. During a five-year stretch in the 1990s, he averaged 35 touchdowns against 16 interceptions while delivering back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Even while enduring his up-and-down later years, the Packers still had just one losing season (2005, at 4-12) on Favre’s watch.
When he retired following brief stints with the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-’10) after his acrimonious departure during the summer of 2008, Favre had thrown more touchdown passes than anyone in league history (508). Alas, he’d also thrown more interceptions (336).
“It was a perfect fit,” Favre said of Green Bay. “Mike Holmgren was the perfect head coach, ‘Mooch’ (Steve Mariucci) was the perfect quarterbacks coach for me. I mean, it just all fell into place. I think I related to the fans there more than I would have anywhere else. It could not have happened any better.”
1999-2009 | Charles Woodson
Known for being a man of few words, Thompson once said that the 2010 Packers team would not have won Super Bowl XLV without Charles Woodson. At the same time, Woodson, who is likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021, likely isn’t a Hall of Famer if not for what he did in Green Bay.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls, but his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded. He started all 100 games he played for the Packers, twice earning first-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press (2009, 2011) and earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from AP in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free-agent signee.
In helping lead the Packers to that 2010 title — his only championship as a player — Woodson set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five), and he still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine.
“It took a while. But once I came around, I came around hard,” Woodson said of his time with the Packers, the only team that wanted to sign him as a cornerback in free agency in 2006. “When I first got here, I figured I’d be here maybe a couple years, then I’d be somewhere else. But life takes you down some different roads sometimes, roads that you can’t explain. And this has turned out to be a great road.
“What I did my time in Green Bay, I just did things differently than when I was in Oakland. When I was in Oakland, I was young, and I had a lot of fun — maybe too much fun. Coming to Green Bay, it allowed me a chance to refocus on what I really loved, and I loved playing the game of football. It gave me a chance to really come there and do what I wanted to do as a football player and concentrate on that. It did wonders for my career. I would say I did things differently as a player and a person, and I got better.”
2009-2019 | Aaron Rodgers
Unlike the other players on this list, Rodgers’ final chapters remain unwritten. He is coming off a disappointing 2018 season, in which he fractured his left leg — but played through it — in the first game of the year, when he rallied his team from a 20-0 deficit to victory on “Sunday Night Football.”
His final numbers in 2018 were a far cry from his 2011 and 2014 NFL MVP seasons. He finished the year with a 97.6 passer rating, the third-lowest of his 11 years as a starter, and while he threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions, he completed only 62.3% of his passes, his second-worst season completion percentage as a starter. He also absorbed a whopping 49 sacks — the third-most of his tenure — and often seemed to hold on to the ball longer than he should have.
Set to turn 36 in December, Rodgers’ recent injuries — the leg injury last year and a broken right collarbone in 2017, which cost him nine games — obscure how well he was playing before those injuries. After his famous run-the-table pronouncement with six games left in the 2016 regular season, Rodgers completed 195 of 283 passes (68.9%) for 2,384 yards with 21 touchdowns and only one interception (117.9 rating) during an eight-game winning streak that landed the Packers a berth in the NFC title game.
He started 2017 strong, too, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,367 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions (104.1 rating) as the Packers were off to a 4-1 start before he broke his collarbone at Minnesota.
Now, with a new coach and a new offense for the first time since Mike McCarthy arrived in 2006, Rodgers will look to reaffirm his greatness with a bounce-back year.
“I’m always going to be determined and motivated from within,” Rodgers said. “Many years where there’s a new coach on a new team, everybody — from the fans to the organization to the players — kind of goes, ‘Well, we’re in year one.’ I don’t feel that with this.
“This is Titletown. We should expect us to bounce back. I expect to, our team expects to. I’m excited about the additions that we’ve made. ... There’s going to be no excuses this year. We don’t need a grace period. And we all expect to get something rolling and hopefully we can get that rolling and come together as a team and do something great.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!