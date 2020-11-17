Peter Jackel: Late Packers' great Hornung possessed white-hot star power

That number has yet to be officially retired and has been worn briefly by two other Packers — Vince Ferragamo for five games in 1986 and Don Majkowski for seven games in 1987. But don’t look for it to be worn again by a Packers player any time soon, if at all.

During a telephone interview I had with retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf in November 2004, he discussed the significance of Hornung’s No. 5 in Green Bay.

“When I was up there, I told them, ‘Don’t ever give out No. 5,’ “ Wolf said. “He was the complete football player. I mean, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. You couldn’t be more complete of a football player than Paul Hornung — as a kicker, as a runner, as a blocker and as a receiver.

“I know that (former Packers assistant coach) Red Cochran used to tell me that he was the best player on that team by far.”

OK, so Hornung was limited to three outstanding seasons. One could use that as a argument that he was overrated.

But let’s not go there.

The cool James Dean remains an acting legend despite starring in just three films before he was killed in a car crash in 1955.