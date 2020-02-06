Peter Jackel: Hall of Fame Packer Wood burned with desire

Time waits for no one, not even Vince Lombardi’s once seemingly indestructible Green Bay Packers.
In the last 16 months, Jim Taylor, Bob Skoronski, Forrest Gregg, Bart Starr, Zeke Bratkowski and Doug Hart have died. On Monday, a giant of a smallish man joined the growing list of departed Lombardi legends when Willie Wood passed away in Washington D.C. at the age of 83.
That one especially hurts because, to me, Wood was every bit the inspiring success story on defense that Starr was on offense. Maybe even moreso.
Starr was a former 17th-round draft choice with an understated fiery disposition who gradually earned Lombardi’s trust after a couple of frustrating seasons. The figurative climax came when he bulled into the end zone — and into history — behind Jerry Kramer’s block on that brutally cold afternoon on Dec. 31, 1967.
But Wood wasn’t even drafted. Instead, the former quarterback and safety at USC was relegated to writing letters to NFL teams in 1960, appealing for a chance. Only one responded, and that was a color blind coach named Vincent Thomas Lombardi, who sensed in Wood the same intangible qualities he saw in Starr.
What followed were 12 brilliant seasons, during which Wood intercepted 48 passes and became one of just 16 undrafted free agents to date be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
After Wood died Monday, I scoured through my numerous books about the Lombardi Packers, seeking quotes from the man. I struggled to find any. In the 1971 book, “Lombardi,” which is a vast collection of quotes from those who knew the legend, I found just one recollection from Wood and it was all of 17 words.
“I think the nicest gesture he ever gave me was not really saying too much to me,” Wood said of his former coach.
That was Wood, the antithesis of the brash, trash-talking defensive back that is so common these days. Richard Sherman he wasn’t from a verbal standpoint. Just in performance.
All Wood did from 1960-71 was show up and quietly do his job, inspiring his teammates with the same understated desire that Starr had. Both Starr and Wood demanded across-the-board excellence and they got it through five NFL championships.
How competitive was Wood? Even nasty middle linebacker Ray Nitschke was intimidated by the little safety.
“I hate to miss a tackle, ‘cause I know if I do, I’m going to get a dirty look from Willie,” Nitschke once said. “He’ll kill you with that look.”
Sometimes Wood went beyond ugly looks. As Jerry Kramer wrote in his 1986 book, “Distant Replay,” Wood would occasionally scream at Nitschke, “Don’t you ever let those running backs get to me again!”
You have free articles remaining.
Lombardi noticed that fire shortly after bringing Wood to Green Bay, as described by David Maraniss is his masterful 1999 biography, “When Pride Still Mattered.” After a 1960 preseason game, when Wood was consistently smoked by future Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry, the rookie was ribbed by teammates that he would be sent back home to Washington D.C.
Lombardi overheard the taunts and pulled aside the nervous Wood.
“Don’t believe anything those fellows say,” Lombardi was quoted as saying in Maraniss’ book. “You’re staying right with me. Everyone one those guys making fun of you has had the same thing happen to them. You’re going to be here as long as I’m here.”
Maraniss continued, “It was the longest conversation Wood ever had with his coach and the most meaningful.”
Wood never forgot Lombardi’s loyalty and never did he repay his coach more than on Jan. 15, 1967 in the first Super Bowl. Lombardi was feeling enormous pressure to not lose to the Kansas City Chiefs of the rival AFL and the game was tense for awhile.
And then Wood intercepted a Len Dawson pass and returned it 50 yards to the Chiefs’ 5-yard line, setting up an Elijah Pitts touchdown that gave the Packers a 21-10 lead. They were on their way.
Wood lasted four more years in Green Bay following Lombardi’s retirement in February 1968. His final season was in 1971, the first of Dan Devine’s ill-fated four years as Packers coach.
In searching the archives for a quote from that stage of Wood’s career, I was struck by this one that appeared in the Dec. 18, 1971 Journal Times. It was a week before Wood’s 35th birthday.
“I was checking my grades recently and they are the worst I’ve ever had,” Wood said. “It’s been demoralizing to me to grade out so poorly.”
Going on 50 years later, I can’t imagine a professional athlete publicly being so open about his declining performance.
“When Pride Still Mattered,” couldn’t have been a more appropriate title for Maraniss’ Lombardi biography.
And now there are only a handful of the brightest of Lombardi’s stars left. Paul Hornung. Herb Adderley. Willie Davis. Jerry Kramer. Dave Robinson. Boyd Dowler.
They all had the pride necessary to play for maybe the most demanding coach the NFL has ever seen.
But something tells me Wood topped them all in that category.
Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history.
From one end of Wisconsin to the other, the Packers are a sure-fire conversation starter, a source of great angst at times, great joy at other times and great pride forever.
The Green Bay Packers, who will mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s founding on Aug. 11, faced multiple fights for their survival in their early years, and there were times when those involved wondered if the Packers would even last half as long as they have.
The “Green and Gold” were not always green nor gold, and while the Green Bay Packers have gone through dozens of uniform changes — especially …
GREEN BAY — When legendary Lombardi-era guard Jerry Kramer finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his enshrinement gave the Gr…
Packers at 100 | What if? Five moments that would’ve changed Packers history if they HADN’T happened
Here’s a look at five pivotal events that, had they not happened, the Packers may never have made it to their 100th anniversary on Aug. 11.
GREEN BAY — For all their success — an NFL-best 13 world championships, Super Bowl I, II, XXXI and XLV titles, some of the greatest players th…
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best quarterb…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best offensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five best defensiv…
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
What will that future look like? What challenges lie ahead? Predicting what the next 100 years might look like is, of course, impossible — just as Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun could never have envisioned the massive Titletown development.
With the Green Bay Packers having marked the 100th anniversary of the franchise's founding on Sunday, Jason Wilde ranks the five most importan…
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com