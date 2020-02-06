Peter Jackel: Hall of Fame Packer Wood burned with desire
0 comments

Peter Jackel: Hall of Fame Packer Wood burned with desire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Time waits for no one, not even Vince Lombardi’s once seemingly indestructible Green Bay Packers.

Peter Jackel new

Jackel

In the last 16 months, Jim Taylor, Bob Skoronski, Forrest Gregg, Bart Starr, Zeke Bratkowski and Doug Hart have died. On Monday, a giant of a smallish man joined the growing list of departed Lombardi legends when Willie Wood passed away in Washington D.C. at the age of 83.

That one especially hurts because, to me, Wood was every bit the inspiring success story on defense that Starr was on offense. Maybe even moreso.

Willie Wood h/s

Wood

Starr was a former 17th-round draft choice with an understated fiery disposition who gradually earned Lombardi’s trust after a couple of frustrating seasons. The figurative climax came when he bulled into the end zone — and into history — behind Jerry Kramer’s block on that brutally cold afternoon on Dec. 31, 1967.

But Wood wasn’t even drafted. Instead, the former quarterback and safety at USC was relegated to writing letters to NFL teams in 1960, appealing for a chance. Only one responded, and that was a color blind coach named Vincent Thomas Lombardi, who sensed in Wood the same intangible qualities he saw in Starr.

What followed were 12 brilliant seasons, during which Wood intercepted 48 passes and became one of just 16 undrafted free agents to date be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

After Wood died Monday, I scoured through my numerous books about the Lombardi Packers, seeking quotes from the man. I struggled to find any. In the 1971 book, “Lombardi,” which is a vast collection of quotes from those who knew the legend, I found just one recollection from Wood and it was all of 17 words.

“I think the nicest gesture he ever gave me was not really saying too much to me,” Wood said of his former coach.

That was Wood, the antithesis of the brash, trash-talking defensive back that is so common these days. Richard Sherman he wasn’t from a verbal standpoint. Just in performance.

All Wood did from 1960-71 was show up and quietly do his job, inspiring his teammates with the same understated desire that Starr had. Both Starr and Wood demanded across-the-board excellence and they got it through five NFL championships.

How competitive was Wood? Even nasty middle linebacker Ray Nitschke was intimidated by the little safety.

“I hate to miss a tackle, ‘cause I know if I do, I’m going to get a dirty look from Willie,” Nitschke once said. “He’ll kill you with that look.”

Ray Nitschke h/s

Nitschke

Sometimes Wood went beyond ugly looks. As Jerry Kramer wrote in his 1986 book, “Distant Replay,” Wood would occasionally scream at Nitschke, “Don’t you ever let those running backs get to me again!”

Lombardi noticed that fire shortly after bringing Wood to Green Bay, as described by David Maraniss is his masterful 1999 biography, “When Pride Still Mattered.” After a 1960 preseason game, when Wood was consistently smoked by future Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry, the rookie was ribbed by teammates that he would be sent back home to Washington D.C.

Lombardi overheard the taunts and pulled aside the nervous Wood.

“Don’t believe anything those fellows say,” Lombardi was quoted as saying in Maraniss’ book. “You’re staying right with me. Everyone one those guys making fun of you has had the same thing happen to them. You’re going to be here as long as I’m here.”

Vince Lombardi

Lombardi

Maraniss continued, “It was the longest conversation Wood ever had with his coach and the most meaningful.”

Wood never forgot Lombardi’s loyalty and never did he repay his coach more than on Jan. 15, 1967 in the first Super Bowl. Lombardi was feeling enormous pressure to not lose to the Kansas City Chiefs of the rival AFL and the game was tense for awhile.

And then Wood intercepted a Len Dawson pass and returned it 50 yards to the Chiefs’ 5-yard line, setting up an Elijah Pitts touchdown that gave the Packers a 21-10 lead. They were on their way.

Wood lasted four more years in Green Bay following Lombardi’s retirement in February 1968. His final season was in 1971, the first of Dan Devine’s ill-fated four years as Packers coach.

In searching the archives for a quote from that stage of Wood’s career, I was struck by this one that appeared in the Dec. 18, 1971 Journal Times. It was a week before Wood’s 35th birthday.

Obit Watkins Football

Green Bay defensive back Willie Wood (24) goes to tackle Detroit running back Tommy Watkins during a 1967 game. Wood died this week at 83.

“I was checking my grades recently and they are the worst I’ve ever had,” Wood said. “It’s been demoralizing to me to grade out so poorly.”

Going on 50 years later, I can’t imagine a professional athlete publicly being so open about his declining performance.

“When Pride Still Mattered,” couldn’t have been a more appropriate title for Maraniss’ Lombardi biography.

And now there are only a handful of the brightest of Lombardi’s stars left. Paul Hornung. Herb Adderley. Willie Davis. Jerry Kramer. Dave Robinson. Boyd Dowler.

They all had the pride necessary to play for maybe the most demanding coach the NFL has ever seen.

But something tells me Wood topped them all in that category.

Packers at 100 | Celebrating 100 seasons of Green Bay Packers football

As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers celebrates a century of Packers football with an in-depth look back at the franchise's storied history. 

+4
Packers at 100 | In the beginning: A look at how the Packers began

Packers at 100 | In the beginning: A look at how the Packers began

  • JASON WILDE For Lee-Wisconsin Newspapers
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

The Green Bay Packers, who will mark the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s founding on Aug. 11, faced multiple fights for their survival in their early years, and there were times when those involved wondered if the Packers would even last half as long as they have.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News