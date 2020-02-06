Peter Jackel: Hall of Fame Packer Wood burned with desire

After Wood died Monday, I scoured through my numerous books about the Lombardi Packers, seeking quotes from the man. I struggled to find any. In the 1971 book, “Lombardi,” which is a vast collection of quotes from those who knew the legend, I found just one recollection from Wood and it was all of 17 words.

“I think the nicest gesture he ever gave me was not really saying too much to me,” Wood said of his former coach.

That was Wood, the antithesis of the brash, trash-talking defensive back that is so common these days. Richard Sherman he wasn’t from a verbal standpoint. Just in performance.

All Wood did from 1960-71 was show up and quietly do his job, inspiring his teammates with the same understated desire that Starr had. Both Starr and Wood demanded across-the-board excellence and they got it through five NFL championships.

How competitive was Wood? Even nasty middle linebacker Ray Nitschke was intimidated by the little safety.

“I hate to miss a tackle, ‘cause I know if I do, I’m going to get a dirty look from Willie,” Nitschke once said. “He’ll kill you with that look.”