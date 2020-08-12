Peter Jackel: Former Packer lineman Gillingham faces uphill journey to Canton

And get this: Devine made that fateful decision after the Packers had played all six preseason games that summer, during which Gillingham was still at guard.

Two games into the regular season, Gillingham was sidelined until 1973 by a knee injury suffered while playing at his new position.

“We could fill pages of a notebook with dumb Dan Devine decisions,” Christl said.

It was mostly downhill after that for Gillingham. He returned to guard for the 1973 and ‘74 seasons — he earned All-Pro honors both seasons — and then became so sick of losing that he retired in 1975. Second-year Packers coach Bart Starr lured his old teammate out of retirement for one last season in 1976 and then Gillingham retired for good.

By any measure, Gillingham was as dominating as any guard who ever played in the NFL. But while Kramer was finally able to make it to Canton, Gillingham sadly never lived to get that opportunity.

Worse yet, Christl is among those who feel Gillingham’s legacy will eventually be lost in history.

“I think Gillingham’s chances are slim simply because there’s just not enough people who remember him anymore,” Christl said. “That’s going to be a big part of it.