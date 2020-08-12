Peter Jackel: Former Packer lineman Gillingham faces uphill journey to Canton

One day in August 1972, the late Ralph Trower, a member of The Journal Times’ sports department for 27 years, was roaming around the Green Bay Packers’ training camp when he encountered a rookie defensive tackle named Charles Burrell.
Searching for a column note, Trower asked Burrell, a 16th-round draft choice out of Arkansas AM&N, what he considered to be the biggest difference between college and professional football.
“Gale Gillingham,” Burrell replied without hesitation. “In college, you just don’t have people like Gillingham coming at you to block you.”
By the way, Burrell voluntarily left camp and headed home for good shortly after he said that.
As for Gillingham, there are some people who feel he is the greatest guard in NFL history. He was a pioneer in the NFL with offseason weight training and had nimble feet uncommon for a man with such brute strength. In other words, this man could bench press 450 pounds and squat more than 600 while seemingly having the agility to appear on “Dancing With The Stars.”
And yet, his career was largely wasted because he played on mostly rotten teams in Green Bay after breaking in on two successive Super Bowl champions under Vince Lombardi. Plus, he was the victim of one of the most ludicrous personnel decisions in Packers history, which we’ll get to later.
Packers broadcaster Larry McCarren, a former longtime center for the team who has studied endless game film, believes Gillingham was superior to even NFL Hall of Famer John Hannah, one of seven guards on the league’s All-Centennial Team. McCarren, wrote official Packers historian Cliff Christl, “says Gillingham was just as dominant a run blocker as Hannah and a better pass blocker because he had better feet to go with his comparable size and strength.”
Christl, when ranking the Packers’ greatest offensive players since 1950, placed Gillingham eighth. The only players Christl listed ahead of him were Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Paul Hornung, Bart Starr, Jim Taylor, James Lofton and Forrest Gregg.
Also, Christl noted, “former Packers historian Lee Remmel wrote in a 1976 game program that some team insiders considered Gillingham to be “the finest guard ever to play the game.” Packers Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Henry Jordan compared going against Gillingham in nutcracker drills at practice to “kissing the front end of a train.” Former Packers guard Bill Lueck claims that even nasty ol’ Ray Nitschke, the legendary middle linebacker, was hesitant to mix it up with Gillingham during practices.
There are all kinds of similar glowing praise floating around on the web about Gillingham, which brings us to this question: Doesn’t Gillingham, who died of a heart attack at the age of 67 in 2011 while weightlifting in his Minnesota home, deserve to be in the NFL Hall of Fame?
The short answer is absolutely. The reality is that he faces long odds of ever being included where he rightfully belongs.
Consider this: Packers guard Jerry Kramer, whose last three years in the NFL overlapped Gillingham’s first three, was named to the league’ 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1969. Yet, he waited 50 years after he threw his final block for the Packers to be enshrined in Canton in 2018. Incidentally, he was the final member of that 50th Anniversary Team to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Helping Kramer’s case, of course, was that he gained iconic status by playing on all five of Lombardi’s championship teams. He was the one who threw a key block on the Dallas Cowboys’ Jethro Pugh, enabling Bart Starr to squeeze in for the winning touchdown in the famous “Ice Bowl” in 1967. He was the one who helped carry a triumphant Lombardi off the Orange Bowl turf in Miami after the Packers won their second straight Super Bowl two weeks later.
And then there was Gillingham’s unfortunate set of circumstances.
Gillingham, who had been starting at left guard, moved to the right side after Kramer retired following the 1968 season. That happened to mark the start of 25 years of futility in Green Bay, an era which was riddled with too many horrible decisions to count by the Packers’ front office and coaching staff.
The peak seasons for Gillingham were from 1968 through 1971, a four-year stretch when he earned first-team All-Pro honors all four years. It’s even more impressive than that, Christl pointed out when I reached him for a telephone interview.
“Gale Gillingham was named to the Pro Bowl five times (in his career) and that’s when the Pro Bowl rosters were basically selected by the head coaches by the teams of that conference,” Christl said. “So it was legit.
“He was also named to the All-NEA (Newspaper Enterprise Association) All-Pro team — and I’m talking first team — four teams along with a second-team selection. That was when the vast majority of NFL players voted for the team.
“I look at some of the linemen who have been inducted recently, including by that centennial class, and nobody had that kind of support from the coaches who coached against them and players who played against them.”
Going into the 1972 season, Gillingham was just 28 years old and in the prime of his career. But coach Dan Devine, the man who would trade five high draft choices two years later for sore-armed 34-year-old quarterback John Hadl, then made a decision that defies logic.
He switched Gillingham to defensive tackle to facilitate moving incumbent defensive tackle Mike McCoy to offensive tackle. Never mind that Gillingham was the best guard in the NFL at the time. And never mind that McCoy had been an All-American defensive tackle at Notre Dame just three years earlier whom the Packers drafted with the second pick in the 1970 NFL draft.
And get this: Devine made that fateful decision after the Packers had played all six preseason games that summer, during which Gillingham was still at guard.
Two games into the regular season, Gillingham was sidelined until 1973 by a knee injury suffered while playing at his new position.
“We could fill pages of a notebook with dumb Dan Devine decisions,” Christl said.
It was mostly downhill after that for Gillingham. He returned to guard for the 1973 and ‘74 seasons — he earned All-Pro honors both seasons — and then became so sick of losing that he retired in 1975. Second-year Packers coach Bart Starr lured his old teammate out of retirement for one last season in 1976 and then Gillingham retired for good.
By any measure, Gillingham was as dominating as any guard who ever played in the NFL. But while Kramer was finally able to make it to Canton, Gillingham sadly never lived to get that opportunity.
Worse yet, Christl is among those who feel Gillingham’s legacy will eventually be lost in history.
“I think Gillingham’s chances are slim simply because there’s just not enough people who remember him anymore,” Christl said. “That’s going to be a big part of it.
“For years, I think the fact that both Kramer and Gillingham were eligible at the same time hurt both of them. And in the end, Kramer was the guy who got in and I think deservedly so. But I think there were a lot of guys who covered football in the 1960s and ‘70s and there were people on opposing teams who thought Gillingham was the better guard of the two.
“I find it hard to believe that they’re going to induct two guards from basically the same era of Packers history. Kramer got in because he played on teams that had more success than Gillingham’s teams.”
Regardless of the circumstances, Gillingham clearly belongs in the Hall of Fame. And until he is, it is my opinion that the credibility of Canton will be compromised.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!