Peter Jackel: For me, Shula was an acquired taste

Maybe it was because he fleeced a desperate Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine out of two second-round draft choices for a bust of a left-handed quarterback named Jim Del Gaizo in 1973.
Maybe it was that white belt he routinely wore for good luck as Dolphins coach during his glory years in the early 1970s.
And maybe it was those gag-inducing parties the perfect Dolphins of 1972 would throw every season to celebrate the last remaining undefeated team losing. I hate to admit it now, but I was actually rooting for the 18-0 Patriots to defeat the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in January 2008 just to shut up those annoying Dolphins once and for all.
For some reasons — and each of the three listed above are certainly silly — Don Shula just sort of bugged me over the years.
But now that he has passed, I already miss the guy.
It’s funny how that works. As a kid growing up watching the Cubs in the early 1970s, I used to ridicule broadcaster Jack Brickhouse for being a buffoon of a homer with his “Hey Hey!” schtick. Now I miss the innocence of the era he represented.
Shula leaves behind so much more substance than a broadcaster’s rallying cry. And especially after reading all the tributes — genuinely heartfelt tributes — that gushed for Shula after his death at 90 on Monday, I’m upset with myself for having found some ridiculous reasons to be annoyed by the guy.
And let’s face it. There are so many other people to scorn without hesitation in the sports world these days.
Sure, Shula had failures that haunted him during his career. Don’t we all? It’s just that Shula’s failures were so much more magnified, given how much his chosen profession was increasingly scrutinized during his remarkable 33-year run as an NFL head coach.
How could his mighty 1968 Colts lose to cocky Joe Namath and the Jets of the upstart AFL in the third Super Bowl? And this was after Namath had the gall to guarantee the Jets would prevail.
How could Shula only win two Super Bowls in 26 seasons as the Dolphins coach? Jimmy Johnson matched that in just five seasons with the Cowboys.
And his undefeated 1972 Dolphins played exactly two teams with a winning record during the regular season. To me, they’re not even in the conversation for being considered the greatest team of all time, but that’s the subject for another column.
In retrospect, any criticism of Shula is vaporized by how remarkable of a coach and how honorable of a man he truly was.
Shula was so honorable that he once said he wished his true legacy is not as the coach who overtook George Halas as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach in 1993, but as a man who simply played within the rules.
You don’t hear that too many anymore. And you certainly won’t hear it from Bill Belichick, who will likely overtake Shula’s all-time victory total in the next three or four years.
Belichick oversaw an operation that was accused of illegally filming opponents, among other infractions. There was a reason why Shula, a longtime member of the NFL’s rules committee, referred to Belichick as “Belicheat” and it wasn’t professional jealously as the Patriots’ Super Bowl championships piled up.
Instead of finding stupid reasons to be annoyed by the man, as I did for so long, I’m now going to remember him as he deserves to be remembered. As a coach and as a man.
Sure, he won only two Super Bowls, but he took four other teams to that game. And he somehow made it there in 1982 with David Woodley, who bridged the Bob Griese and Dan Marino eras and is easily the least accomplished quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.
And, yes, Shula’s perfect 1972 Dolphins only played two teams with a winning record during the regular season. But it’s not as if they had any control over their schedule. And while they hardly dominated teams in the playoffs that season, they did what matters — they did what it took to win.
Furthermore, the Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champions the following season after playing a much more difficult schedule.
The fact that 31 of Shula’s 33 teams had winning records — and during a time when professional football evolved a power game to a wide-open passing attack — says all that needs to be said about his coaching ability.
But what really resonated for me with Shula this week was his decency. This man, who once seriously considered becoming a priest in his younger years, was intimidating with his piercing eyes and that legendary steel jaw. But unlike Bobby Knight, he wasn’t a bully.
A sportswriter had to earn Shula’s respect by standing up to him, which is certainly a daunting challenge. But anyone who did was rewarded with Shula’s cooperation, however begrudging it could be on occasion.
Dan Hyde of the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale arrived as a Dolphins beat writer in 1985, a point when Shula’s career descent was just starting. Hyde reminisced in a column this week that he angered Shula many times with his criticism, but added, “The storm came and went, as they always did. That’s the real story about Shula’s grand temper. There were no grudges from him. No carryover. He had his say to you, just like you had your say about him, and that was that. Everyone carried on like a pro.”
But my favorite story from this week involves longtime Dolphins reporter Andy Cohen from the early 1980s. Shula asked Cohen if anything was wrong when he noticed the reporter seemed distracted during an interview. Cohen responded that his father was soon going to undergo open heart surgery.
“He asked me if my father was a Dolphins fan, which he was,” Cohen said in that story. “So he asked what hospital he was in and immediately asked his secretary Anne to make the call. He talked to my father and told him he just wanted him to know Don Shula was thinking about him.
“My father used to tell the story of being the only person ever to go into an operating room with a smile on his face. It showed me a different side of Don Shula.”
I’ve seen a different side of Shula after his passing this week and have permanently cast aside my ridiculous reasons for being annoyed by the man.
Each of us can only hope we leave behind something that’s worthy of people to talk about in a favorable light. Shula has left behind a treasure chest of achievements as a man and as a coach that will certainly stand the test of time.
I just wish it didn’t take his death for me to finally realize that.
