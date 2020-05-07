Peter Jackel: For me, Shula was an acquired taste

The fact that 31 of Shula’s 33 teams had winning records — and during a time when professional football evolved a power game to a wide-open passing attack — says all that needs to be said about his coaching ability.

But what really resonated for me with Shula this week was his decency. This man, who once seriously considered becoming a priest in his younger years, was intimidating with his piercing eyes and that legendary steel jaw. But unlike Bobby Knight, he wasn’t a bully.

A sportswriter had to earn Shula’s respect by standing up to him, which is certainly a daunting challenge. But anyone who did was rewarded with Shula’s cooperation, however begrudging it could be on occasion.

Dan Hyde of the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale arrived as a Dolphins beat writer in 1985, a point when Shula’s career descent was just starting. Hyde reminisced in a column this week that he angered Shula many times with his criticism, but added, “The storm came and went, as they always did. That’s the real story about Shula’s grand temper. There were no grudges from him. No carryover. He had his say to you, just like you had your say about him, and that was that. Everyone carried on like a pro.”