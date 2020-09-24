Peter Jackel: Everything seems to be lining up for Packers

A question for fans of the Green Bay Packers to consider: Has there ever been a rookie drafted in the first round by your team who you are less enthused about seeing play?
That's no knock on quarterback Jordan Love, whom the Packers traded up to draft with the 26th overall pick last April. It's been speculated that Love, just 21, possesses raw skills that may approach those of Patrick Mahomes.
But if you're a Packers fan, isn't it reassuring to have a legitimate prospect in the wings at quarterback for first time since Aaron Rodgers — a prospect who has a chance to develop rather than get thrown into the fire? Considering how poorly Rodgers fared in spot duty during his first three seasons with the Packers, it's reasonable to believe he easily could have been another first-round bust had he been forced to be an immediate starter in 2005.
Fifteen years later, Rodgers is statistically one one of the finest passers in NFL history.
And all this talk that he would be sulking because the Packers drafted someone to eventually take his job rather than give him another tool to maximize his talents has been relegated to the trash bin. Sure, Rodgers expressed his displeasure when the Packers selected Love, but that sure isn't an issue now.
By all accounts, Rodgers is happy, helpful, content and even a little playful. Instead of being what Joe Montana was to Steve Young or what Brett Favre was to Rodgers himself, he has genuinely shared his wealth of knowledge with Love and with backup Tim Boyle.
Certainly Rodgers remembers what it was like to be frozen out as Favre's backup for three years.
Besides, there's so much for Rodgers to be pleased about these days. He and the Packers have been scary good through their first two games — albeit against winless opponents — and things seem to be lining up like cherries in a slot machine for this team.
Let's look at the rest of the NFC North Division before circling back to the Packers.
The Minnesota Vikings, a popular preseason choice to win the division, are 0-2 after losing several playmakers during the offseason. And now they have lost four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr for the season with a knee injury.
That's the same Barr, incidentally, who forced Rodgers to miss most of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Perhaps it's karma.
The Chicago Bears are 2-0 for the first time since 2013, but they hardly possess the presence of a 2-0 team. They hung on against the woeful Detroit Lions in the opener only after D'Andre Swift dropped what would have been the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final seconds. And then the Bears barely beat at Soldier Field the struggling New York Giants, who played most of the game without star running back Saquan Barkley.
And let's be honest here: Should Bears fans be any more sold on maligned quarterback Mitchell Trubisky than they were at the start of this season?
Let's move on to the Lions, who are once again being the Lions. One of just two non-expansion teams to never appear in the Super Bowl, the Lions have not won a game since last October. Matt Patricia will almost certainly become another Bill Belichick disciple to not make the grade as a head coach and the Lions will have to start all over again next season.
But how well will they start over with general manager Bob Quinn calling the shots? This is a man who traded cornerback Darius Slay, one of their best players, to the Philadelphia Eagles last March and then used the Lions' third overall pick to draft another cornerback, Jeff Okudah.
So, essentially, the high pick that could have helped set up this team for a turnaround was nothing more than a tradeoff for what had already been a rare team strength.
Yes, two games is not a fair sample size. But it's difficult to see the Vikings, Bears or Lions posing much of a challenge to the Packers this season. What's more, the one team that kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl last season — the San Francisco 49ers — is physically imploding.
The 49ers have already lost reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow starting defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to season-ending torn ACLs in their knees. Those are just the most prominent names on a much longer injury list.
Not that the Packers don't have their problems of their own.
Davante Adams, already one of the greatest receivers to wear a Packers uniform, tweaked his hamstring Sunday. It's not supposed to be serious, but hamstring injuries are always cause for concern.
Also, an offensive line entrusted with keeping Rodgers upright is already battered.
But there's a beauty to these Packers. As irreplaceable as Rodgers remains as he approaches his 37th birthday on Dec. 2, the Packers' fate no longer necessarily rests on his back.
Now opponents must also scheme for running back Aaron Jones, who is the Packers' most dominating running back since the days of Ahman Green in the early 2000s. Jones has averaged 5.0 yards per carry through his first three seasons and has been an outstanding receiving option out of the backfield.
Through two games, he's playing with the passion of a man who is trying to set himself up for a massive new deal after this season.
Jamaal Williams, who was actually drafted one round ahead of Jones in 2017, is said to be coming off a strong training camp. And I loved general manager Brian Gutekunst's choice in the second round last April of A.J. Dillon, a punishing 247-pound running back who will take pressure off of Rodgers all the more.
That receiver Rodgers and so many others wanted Gutekunst to draft instead of Love last April has been a non-issue.
Let's be honest here. A rookie receiver likely would be entrenched on the bench right now. That's just the way it has been for most rookie receivers who delve into the daunting Packers playbook.
Instead, the Packers have at least secured the chance of extending the Favre-Rodgers quarterback lineage with another talented young player.
In the meantime, this team is looking just fine as it is.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
