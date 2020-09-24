Peter Jackel: Everything seems to be lining up for Packers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A question for fans of the Green Bay Packers to consider: Has there ever been a rookie drafted in the first round by your team who you are less enthused about seeing play?

That's no knock on quarterback Jordan Love, whom the Packers traded up to draft with the 26th overall pick last April. It's been speculated that Love, just 21, possesses raw skills that may approach those of Patrick Mahomes.

But if you're a Packers fan, isn't it reassuring to have a legitimate prospect in the wings at quarterback for first time since Aaron Rodgers — a prospect who has a chance to develop rather than get thrown into the fire? Considering how poorly Rodgers fared in spot duty during his first three seasons with the Packers, it's reasonable to believe he easily could have been another first-round bust had he been forced to be an immediate starter in 2005.

Fifteen years later, Rodgers is statistically one one of the finest passers in NFL history.

And all this talk that he would be sulking because the Packers drafted someone to eventually take his job rather than give him another tool to maximize his talents has been relegated to the trash bin. Sure, Rodgers expressed his displeasure when the Packers selected Love, but that sure isn't an issue now.