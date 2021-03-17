Peter Jackel: Coach Lance Leipold toasts his late father, Ken, a Horlick graduate

The foundation for that success was Ken, who died Feb. 15 in Jefferson at the age of 83. Ken might have had 15 minutes of fame at Horlick in 1955, but he had 56 years as a world-class father to his only son.

“Dealing with the population I deal with today, you can see the impact a lot of times when a player has a father figure at home and when they don’t,” Lance said during an telephone interview Tuesday morning. “I am who I am today because of him, from the way he and my mother raised us to how you treat people and you try to instill those things into your own family.

“When I met with families of recruits, I started to say, ‘One day when I woke up, I was my father.’ But the one thing I never had the chance to say is, ‘I was proud of that.’ I was proud that he became part of the foundation of some of the beliefs I have.”

The feeling was mutual. With reflecting on his son in 2012, Ken said, “What can I say? I’m just extremely proud of him. He has achieved what he’s looking for in life and I just can’t say enough.”