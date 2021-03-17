Peter Jackel: Coach Lance Leipold toasts his late father, Ken, a Horlick graduate

A column I wrote in January 2012 told the story of Ken Leipold, a seldom-used local basketball player who had walked into his 15 minutes of fame 57 years earlier.
It was the night of Feb. 25, 1955, in the old Kenosha High School gymnasium. Red Rice’s Horlick High School boys basketball team made the trip down there for a season-ending showdown against Kenosha with a Big Eight Conference championship hanging in the balance, but there was a problem.
Starter Paul Clausen was sitting out with a foot injury, so Rice was forced to go with the scrawny Leipold as one of his starters. It was a bold decision, but it worked. Leipold exploded for 21 points long before the days of the 3-point shot and the Rebels held on for a 68-57 victory.
“We beat them in a packed house,” Leipold said in 2012. “I remember my mom and dad got there at like 5:30 so they could get into the place. That was a great experience.”
With the same devotion Ken’s parents were there for their son, Ken would always there for his only son, Lance, who was born in 1964. And he raised quite a man.
Lance, now 56, went a remarkable 109-6 with six NCAA Division III national championships as the UW-Whitewater football coach and is now turning around the University at Buffalo program. As Whitewater’s head coach from 2007-14, Lance reached 100 career victories faster than anyone in NCAA history.
The foundation for that success was Ken, who died Feb. 15 in Jefferson at the age of 83. Ken might have had 15 minutes of fame at Horlick in 1955, but he had 56 years as a world-class father to his only son.
“Dealing with the population I deal with today, you can see the impact a lot of times when a player has a father figure at home and when they don’t,” Lance said during an telephone interview Tuesday morning. “I am who I am today because of him, from the way he and my mother raised us to how you treat people and you try to instill those things into your own family.
“When I met with families of recruits, I started to say, ‘One day when I woke up, I was my father.’ But the one thing I never had the chance to say is, ‘I was proud of that.’ I was proud that he became part of the foundation of some of the beliefs I have.”
The feeling was mutual. With reflecting on his son in 2012, Ken said, “What can I say? I’m just extremely proud of him. He has achieved what he’s looking for in life and I just can’t say enough.”
One of my favorite quotes about fatherhood is from baseball Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, who once said, “My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, ‘You’re tearing up the grass.’ ‘We’re not raising grass,’ Dad would reply. ‘We’re raising boys’.”
That perfectly describes Ken, who never cared about battered grass while he was raising Lance.
He had all the time in the world to play catch with his boy or hit ground balls to him. During halftimes of Packers games, Lance toe-tapped by the sidewalk he had designated as out of bounds while catching passes from his father.
They went to Brewers games, where Lance became a devoted fan of Dave May (who would be traded for Henry Aaron in 1974). Ken could only afford bleacher tickets, so they would sit near the bullpen.
They went to Bucks games, where Lance worshipped Marques Johnson on those close-but-no-cigar teams coached by Don Nelson. Ken could only afford the nose-bleed seats, but he wanted to do what he could for his boy.
Based on Lance’s cracking voice and long pauses between words, the best had to be when his dad used to take Lance to the state boys basketball tournaments every March in Madison.
“We would always go to the first day of the state basketball tournament when I was in grade school,” he said after pausing to compose himself. “The Class A games were on Thursday and when we left, we’d go to Jingles and he’d buy me a brat.
“We’d go to the two afternoon games and then he’d take me to a nicer dinner. Thursday was always our day.”
The time would come when Ken would be on hand to watch his son as a quarterback for Jefferson High School and then for UW-Whitewater. After working his way through the coaching ranks, Lance made history with his remarkable success at Whitewater. And his father was there to proudly take it all in.
“My mother (Sonja) told me how proud he was to introduce me to everybody,” Lance said.
His success at Whitewater set him up in 2015 for a Division I opportunity at Buffalo, an program that produced such players as Khalil Mack and James Starks, a key member of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team.
Lance had a breakthrough year in 2018, when the Bulls won 10 games for the first time in the program’s history. Ken was as proud as ever and he lived to watch his son coach, quite literally, in fact.
But by that time, his health was declining.
“We won 10 games, but we lost the championship (20-19 to Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference championship game),” Lance said. “After the championship game, he took a real bad turn and we didn’t know if he would make it. His kidneys failed and he started dialysis.
“We played in Mobile, Ala., (in the Dollar General Bowl) and he told people that all he wanted was to live long enough to see me coach my first bowl game. That’s the kind of guy he was.”
Ken was destined to hang on until this February. Lance and his family returned to Jefferson for a visit, giving Lance the opportunity to watch one final game with his dad — the Packers’ 32-18 playoff victory over the Rams Jan. 16.
“It was the last time I saw him,” Lance said.
One month later, Ken was gone. And now all that’s left are memories, which reduce a tough football coach to tears every time he thinks of his beloved dad.
“Geez, I don’t know,” Lance said when asked for a final comment about his dad. “I just wish I could thank him.”
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com