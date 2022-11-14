Peter Jackel: Brent Moss created mountain of memories

If memory serves me correctly, it was in August 2007 and Brent Moss was trying to make a comeback with the Racine Raiders. Wearing the No. 31 he made famous at Park High School two decades earlier, Moss showed a few flashes of the greatness he used to have — and on that same Horlick Field turf that he used to own.

As someone who used to be thrilled by Moss’ football exploits, I was hoping that he might have a little more left that night as I watched Moss warm up with his teammates. But it was not to be. There were a few hints of what he used to be both as a young man at Park and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but then the 35-year-old Moss faded after that one game.

It was a sad end to such a glorious career.

His story became even sadder early Sunday afternoon when he died at the age of 50 of kidney failure at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Moss has been undergoing dialysis for the last several years.

His death was 34 years and two days after Moss led Park to the WIAA Division 1 championship with a 34-14 over Superior at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Five years later, Moss would own that same house when he led Wisconsin to its first Rose Bowl championship.

“I’ve been aware of his situation with the kidney failure for several years,” former Park coach Phil Dobbs said when reached Monday morning at his Clermont, Fla., home. “Back when (Park’s 1988 state championship team) was honored by the Racine County Hall of Fame, Brent sat with our family and that’s when he told us he was Stage 4, I believe it was at that time.

“He was doing all you had to do with that, but, eventually, that’s an awful thing with kidney failure. I talked with Dennis Thompson (an assistant under Dobbs at Park) and he told me he was not going to make it.”

But there was a time when Moss was a 15-year-old bundle of energy who was promoted to Park’s varsity team as a sophomore in 1987. Such promotions were far more rare back in those days, but the kid quickly proved that he belonged with one of the most respected football programs in the state.

He served notice of what was to come during the final game that season, when he cut loose for 168 yards and five touchdowns in just 13 carries in Park’s 46-30 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton at Horlick Field.

Moss may never have been the fastest player on the team, but he was always able to outrun pretty much anybody. And toughness? No one wanted to get hit by Moss, even when he was that 15-year-old trying to make a name for himself.

“Brent was an individual who woke up a lot of people when you went against him in a game or in practice,” said Geoff Schick, a starting senior linebacker on Park’s 1988 championship team. “He made you realize that it’s a special person who is a Division I athlete and you felt that through every fiber of your body when you tried to tackle him.

“Real quickly, did you re-evaluate your perspective in terms of what your opportunities were after high school might be because he was just different than anyone else on that field. You felt that every time you tried to go up against him.”

Jim Winters, Park’s offensive line coach at the time, singles out another of Moss’ skills.

“He had instincts,” Winters said. “He basically seemed to sense where the defense was coming from. He had basic instinct and he had the drive. He ... had ... no ... fear.”

By that time of that memorably hot summer of 1988, Moss was a junior who had come of age. In one of the most memorable stories of my 43-year career at The Journal Times, Moss was the focal point on a talented team that went on to win the WIAA Division 1 championship.

Park, just 5-4 in 1987, went 12-1 and outscored its four postseason opponents 139-36. All Moss did in those four games was rush for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 carries.

That was the Moss I remember. Back then, it was grab some popcorn, sit back and just watch the show, because you knew it was just a matter of time before Moss did something spectacular.

Take Oct. 29, 1988, when Park was leading just 7-0 against Milwaukee Tech in a second-round playoff game at Horlick Field. Things were a bit tense for the Panthers, who were spinning their wheels in the first half.

But all that did was set up another classic Moss Moment going into the second half.

“He said to me, ‘Hey, get ‘em going,’” Winters said, referring to Park’s offensive linemen. “And then he broke one for 55 yards and we won 35-8.”

Moss always stepped up when it mattered most. On Nov. 11, he earned MVP honors in the state championship game by rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries against Superior.

“He was so hard to tackle,” Dobbs said. “I remember after the Superior game, the Superior coach said, ‘We just tackled terribly. We never tackled that badly.’ That’s because they were trying to tackle Brent Moss. You just couldn’t wrap him up. He was just a bundle of power. He also could see daylight.

“I’ve just never seen anyone who could break so many tackles. He’d prefer to run you over.”

As a senior in 1989, Moss and the Panthers returned to the state semifinals and came agonizingly close to making it back to Camp Randall Stadium. But the Panthers lost to Waukesha South 34-31 in overtime at Horlick Field.

Moss was at his best in his final high school game, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

During his three-year varsity career, Moss rushed for 4,683 yards and 72 touchdowns on 554 carries. He averaged 141.9 yards per game and 8.5 yards per carry.

But while he earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a junior and senior, he was never named the state’s Player of the Year. That never sat right with me.

By the time Moss graduated from Park in 1990, a 43-year-old mover and shaker named Barry Alvarez was poised to take over Wisconsin’s long-struggling program. Alvarez prioritized players from within Wisconsin and his first order of business was securing the services of that dynamic running back from Park.

“Park High School was the first school that Barry visited after he got the job,” Dobbs said. “He came down and he was interested in both Brent and (wide receiver) J.C. Dawkins. When he saw Brent on film, he knew right away that this guy was going to contribute.

“Barry always gave him credit for not just having the talent, but being the spark plug of that offense.”

After overcoming some academic setbacks, Moss slowly became a mainstay for the Badgers. When the Badgers went 10-1-1 and defeated UCLA 21-16 in the January 1994 Rose Bowl, Moss was named the game’s MVP after rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

He also was named the Big Ten’s MVP and second-team AP All-American honors during that 1993 season after rushing for 1,673 yards and 16 touchdowns on 312 carries. As a senior in 1994, he was listed as among the top Heisman Trophy contenders.

“He gave them someone they could rely on,” said Winters, who is retired in Naples, Fla. “He played hurt sometimes and the people up there were afraid of him, the defense linemen and so far. He just had that demeanor. Brent was going to give you 110% on everything he did. They knew when Brent was carrying the football that they were going to get the best that he had.”

But it was not to last. On Nov. 9, 1994, Moss was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and his career with the Badgers ended unceremoniously.

Moss is not even identified anymore with the No. 33 jersey he wore with the Badgers. The jersey went on to be retired for Ron Dayne, who won the Heisman Trophy at Wisconsin in 1999 and played on two Rose Bowl champion teams.

Moss had a few brief stints with the then St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins, but his career as a football player was essentially over at the age of 22. More trouble followed Moss in his later years — his transgressions are in the public records, but that’s not how Dobbs and Winters prefer to remember him.

“I feel bad because he had some real bumps in his life,” Dobbs said. “He came from a really good family and I feel bad for the family.

“I’m just honored I got to coach the guy who was that talented and that tough. That’s the biggest thing. He was the toughest guy I’ve ever seen.”

Added Winters: “It’s not condoned, but I remember Brent for what he did and how he did it. It was just a pleasure to be able to coach Brent and I’m fortunate along those lines.”