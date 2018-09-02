Fans of the Green Bay Packers are in for a long season.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the Packers themselves are. But if you’re a fan, have something handy to calm your nerves during the next 17-plus weeks because you’re going to need it.
Every time Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass — and he’s done so as many as 610 times in a season — he will be setting up behind an offensive line that is hardly a Packers’ strength. And every time he gets driven into the turf, anxious fans will be wondering whether he will get up.
If he doesn’t, well, those fans know what happened in 2013 (8-7-1, one and done in the playoffs) and last season (7-9, no playoffs).
And speaking of Rodgers being driven into the turf ...
The Chicago Bears just completed one of the most remarkable trades in NFL history, especially at this point of the year, by acquiring pass-rushing outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.
For those flabbergasted that the Bears parted with two No. 1 picks, among other selections for Mack, my answer is, “And your point is?”
The Bears almost certainly wouldn’t have secured a player who even approached Mack’s enormous value with either of those selections. Making this acquisition all the more astounding is that Mack is only 27 and has endured just four seasons of NFL wear and tear.
It’s almost unheard of for players of this caliber at this age to become available. And, yet, Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, became available as his holdout dragged on.
When former Packers general manager Ron Wolf acquired Reggie White as a free agent in 1993, a transaction that put this franchise on the fast track of ending its quarter-century championship drought, White was 31 and had played eight seasons.
There’s every reason to believe the Bears acquiring Mack will have a similar impact to when the Packers signed White, the most coveted free agent in NFL history at that time. And Mack is just entering his prime.
This is not unlike the Chicago Cubs allowing a 26-year-old Greg Maddux to leave via free agency in 1992 just as Maddux was entering his peak years. The Atlanta Braves would win a World Series with Maddux as their ace. The Cubs wouldn’t end their championship drought until long after Maddux retired as the eighth-winningest pitcher in major league history.
My feeling has been that as long as the McCaskey family, who owns the Bears, and CEO Ted Phillips have their fingerprints on this franchise, it would continue to be one big mistake by the lake in Chicago. After all, those two names and the term, “inept” fit so comfortably in the same sentence.
But no general manager in the NFL has been more aggressive in trying to improve his team than the Bears’ Ryan Pace, who had rapidly been wearing out his welcome (he has overseen a 14-34 record in his three seasons in Chicago).
And the acquisition of Mack just might be the clincher for a team that appears to be trending in the right direction. Even the McCaskey family and Phillips don’t appear to be capable of screwing it up this time.
The positive storylines have been numerous for the Bears entering this season:
Matt Nagy, an offensive-minded head coach with cutting-edge ideas, has been hired to maximize second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s intriguing skills.
Roquan Smith, the first linebacker selected in the NFL draft last spring, should give the Bears another impact player under Vic Fangio, one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the NFL.
Injury-prone outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who has produced 11½ sacks in 22 career games, gives the Bears a scary bookend pass-rusher for Mack.
Other moves, such as the signing of receiver Allen Robinson, offer a huge upside for the Bears.
And then there’s the Minnesota Vikings, who are the reigning NFC North Division champions. The addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins and a superior defense led by exceptional pass-rusher Everson Griffen give the Vikings every reason to expect they will defend their championship.
Even the Detroit Lions could make some noise under new coach Matt Patricia. And let’s not forget that the Lions have beaten the Packers in five of their most recent 10 matchups (although Rodgers didn’t play in three of those losses).
But the Bears acquiring Mack makes this division so much more challenging for the Packers. Suddenly, this idea of a healthy Rodgers being the ultimate security blanket isn’t such a sure thing — even with the ink on his new contract, which could be worth up to $180 million, still drying.
It took the Packers 84 years to catch the Bears in the all-time series between these two iconic franchises. The Packers currently hold a 96-94-6 edge over their ancient rival.
That elusive lead could be short-lived for the Packers.
And the Bears could be in position to regain the upper hand they had against the Packers before Brett Favre and Rodgers came along.
What’s more, these new Bears could be in position for so much more than that.
Yes, Packers fans, it’s time to be worried.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
