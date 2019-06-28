As if the Racine Raiders haven’t looked formidable enough in their first three games, the rich are about to get richer.
Wide receiver Jordan Payne, a game-breaking receiver in his first season with the Raiders last year, has returned from the Oklahoma Flying Aces of the Champions Indoor League and is expected to play Saturday night against the Illinois Cowboys at Horlick Field.
He will likely be followed within the next few weeks by running back Austin Tenner and offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell.
Tenner, a game-breaker last season, has been involved in military training. Trussell, who was a major addition to the offensive line in 2018, has also been playing in the Champions Indoor League.
Considering the Raiders have outscored their first three opponents 136-18, those additions seem like an embarrassment of riches. And, yet, coach Wilbert Kennedy said he may have some “secret weapons” in store with yet more new players done the road.
“With Tenner, is explosiveness is how we can utilize him,” Kennedy said. “He’s just a big play waiting to happen. He’s come up with huge plays that have set us up for good situations. Having him back is going to be great.
“Then to bring a guy like Isaiah back with his talent and ability, just his presence on the field makes our offensive line that much better. He’s an excellent offensive linemen and he’s as good of a person as he is a football player.
“The guys really love him, so to have him back with his leadership is going to be huge for us.”
And then there’s Payne, a 2012 Park High School graduate who went on to earn first-team All-American honors for Alcorn State in 2015. Overcoming two torn Achilles tendons, Payne started slowly with the Raiders last season before finishing with 26 receptions for 511 yards and three touchdowns.
He was the third-leading receiving for the Flying Aces (2-10) with 27 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jordan Payne, well, we all know about him,” Kennedy said. “He brings a lot of life to practice, a lot of humor, the guy’s always got a big smile on his face.
“And to put him out there with the guys we already have, it’s just going to put a lot of stress on the defense. You could possibly have him out there at the same time as (Terrence) Fitch and D.J. (Smith).
“When you throw in Brandon Smith, you could have all four of these guys running around out there, causing all kinds of problems.”
It appears that the Raiders are in a good position to start out 4-0 for the first time since the 2016 team won its first 12 games. While the Raiders have dominated their first three opponents, the Cowboys only have two points to show for their first two Mid-States Football League games.
After losing to the Midway Marauders 6-0 in their MSFL opener June 15, the Cowboys defeated the Joliet Thunder 2-0 on a forfeit last Saturday. The Cowboys were more impressive in three preseason games, going 3-0, even though they only outscored their opponents 42-38.
Considering the Cowboys opened the 2018 season with a 30-10 victory over the Raiders en route to an 8-4 record. Kennedy is looking for another strong test Saturday night.
“They’re similar to the team they were last year — they’re big and physical — but it looks like they’ve changed their scheme,” Kennedy said. “They’re playing more of a spread-type offense now.
“I expect another physical game, but probably with a little different twist. It looks like they opened their offense up a little more. And their front seven on defense are pretty good.”
Arnold Riggs, who has owned the Cowboys for 10 years, feels his team is still based on power.
“We’re pretty much the same,” he said. “We’ve got big linemen, we run the ball ... but it depends on who shows up up that way. If our quarterback and everybody else shows up, we may pass a little more.”
Rance Hughes, who plays quarterback, running back and receiver, is one of the Cowboys’ best impact players on offense.
