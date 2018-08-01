GREEN BAY – Although Mike Pettine appreciated the rave review Aaron Rodgers gave his on-the-eve-of-training-camp speech — the two-time NFL MVP called it a “near all-timer” and brought it up completely unprompted last week — the Green Bay Packers new coordinator did his best Wednesday to downplay the impact his words might’ve had.
“I’d like to think it was well received, but at the end of the day, it’s talk. And that was a big part of the message,” Pettine said during his first Q&A session of camp with reporters. “Everybody’s talking about it right now. How do we separate ourselves from the other 31 teams that are talking about winning the Super Bowl?”
Pettine said the gist of his presentation to the players — he delivered it to the full team, not just the defense, at the behest of head coach Mike McCarthy — was a variation on something he’d told beat writers during the offseason when they inquired about his defensive philosophy: “Mindset over scheme, that it doesn’t really matter what we’re playing, it’s more how we play it.”
There was one key difference, though, between the version he calmly delivered in the media auditorium and the one he thundered in the team meeting room.
“That speech was a probably a little spicier,” Pettine said with a laugh.
McCarthy had Pettine, offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and special-teams coordinator Ron Zook all address the team to start camp, something Pettine had never seen a head coach do. Pettine (Cleveland Browns), Philbin (Miami Dolphins) and Zook (University of Florida and University of Illinois) have all been head coaches before.
Philbin said his theme was “progress,” but he also used his time to talk about team chemistry and being passionate about the daily process of preparation. Several days before the speech, Philbin had spent time with a number of his former players while celebrating offensive lineman Mark Tauscher and kicker Ryan Longwell’s induction into the Packers Hall of Fame, and he drew on those conversations in his address.
“I told the whole team, the interesting thing (was), we didn’t really talk about scores of the game, games that we won, championships that we won. We talked about the fun that we had, the rides on the buses, the times at snack, some of the silly walk-throughs that we had or the meeting room and the laughs,” Philbin said. “I told them that you’ve got to fall in love with the grind of football and you’ve got to have some joy in the journey, as I like to say. You’ve got to bring that passion and that energy and that love for the game to training camp and find a way to enjoy it.”
On the rise
Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow turned heads during the first five practices of camp, and while he’ll have to do more during Saturday’s Family Night practice and in preseason play, his strong start has not gone unnoticed by the coaches.
“When you watch him on tape, one thing that jumps out to me — and again, I can’t sit here and give you his 40 time — but his play-speed has been good,” Philbin said. “We have that saying that in the passing game, ‘You need to be where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there.’ It’s really not that much more complicated than that.
“I think the reality is, he’s been able to do that a number of times, so it catches everybody’s eye and he’s caught the ball well. … (But) we’ve got to see him in a game and those type of things.”
One reason Kumerow has stood out is his experience. While technically a first-year player, he spent two years on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and spent parts of last season on the New England Patriots and the Packers’ practice squads. He has looked far better in practice than the three wide receivers the team drafted in the spring.
“It’s always good to kind of know what’s coming down the road, and certainly that prior experience I’m sure is beneficial to him,” Philbin said. “(But) at the end of the day, football’s football, right?”
Zook, who was at Illinois when Kumerow walked on as a freshman before transferring to UW-Whitewater, said Kumerow hasn’t changed much except that “obviously he’s matured quite a bite. He’s a great kid. Tough, good kid. He just keeps making (plays).”
‘Not the least bit concerned’
How many interceptions Rodgers has thrown during 11-on-11 team periods thusfar in camp depends on who’s counting.
“Seven, to be exact,” Pettine said.
Pettine said he actually agreed with Rodgers on the Kevin King interception the quarterback insisted wasn’t a pick last week, saying King “didn’t control the ball long enough” and that Randall Cobb should have been credited with a reception. Regardless, Pettine has been pleased with how often his young cornerbacks have gotten their hands on Rodgers’ throws.
“It certainly gives our guys some confidence,” Pettine said. “What a gift we have on defense to be able to go against one of the most elite quarterbacks to ever play the game. That’s a tremendous thing for us and for us to have that success, and it’s a challenge for him. He’s not going against the same defense that he had gone against and maybe he got used to over years and years and years that he figured out. He’s still trying to figure us out, and there’s that element.”
For his part, Philbin said he’s not the least bit concerned at this stage of the game.
“The guy throws the football extremely, extremely well,” he said.
