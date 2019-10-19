GREEN BAY — Nathaniel Hackett can claim all he wants that he feels “great” – yes, that’s the word the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator used this week – about piecing together a game plan for an offense that could be without its top three wide receivers. And maybe he believes it in his ultra-optimistic heart.
But having ruled out No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams out for the third straight game with a turf toe injury, and with Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) listed as doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) listed as questionable, the Packers could go into Sunday’s game with only four wide receivers available to quarterback Aaron Rodgers: Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and recently-signed Ryan Grant, who arrived in town on Tuesday night.
“I feel great. It gives people an opportunity to step up and compete. You get to find how guys operate out on the field,” Hackett insisted. “There are so many things we can't control in this game. You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working and find a way and treat it as a challenge.”
There’s no doubt about that. If the Packers are without Valdes-Scantling, who was able to return to Monday night’s win over the Lions after sustaining his injuries and caught a crucial 46-yard deep ball from Rodgers, then the four remaining wide receivers will enter the game with a not-so-grand total of 16 career regular-season receptions in a Packers uniform. Grant, in his sixth NFL season, has 123 career receptions including four for 14 yards with the Raiders before his release last month.
“Crash course. It’s been a grind,” Grant said of learning the playbook since his arrival. “I’ve really just been honing in on the plays and trying to learn as much as I can for this weekend to help us on Sunday. I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes or anything like that. I’m just here to help.”
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s still holding out hope that Allison will clear the concussion protocol and Valdes-Scantling will be able to go – “We’ve got 48 hours to see if they can come around,” he said – but acknowledged that the coaches spent the week game-planning for not having any of them.
“That is a challenge when you’re not quite sure if a guy is going to be available, because you’re trying to get guys in the right spot to accentuate your strengths,” LaFleur said. “When you’re unsure, it does present a little bit of a problem. You’ve got to just make your best guess – as to if a guy is going to be available.”
Valdes-Scantling, who expressed confidence at midweek that he’d play because he’d been able to finish Monday night’s game, admitted there’s ample doubt now.
“I’ve gotten better every single day. We’ll see. I’ll do some more stuff and we’ll see what happens. You never know,” Valdes-Scantling said. “If I can go, I’ll go. If I can’t, obviously I won’t do anything to hurt the team or hurt my career. We’ve got a long season ahead, so that’s the plan.”
The Packers did get tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) back at practice, and listed him as questionable, but tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) did not practice and is doubtful. Tonyan didn’t play against the Lions, either.
On defense, safety Darnell Savage (ankle) will miss his second straight game while cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (calf/back) are questionable. Clark admitted the injuries have been bothering him for awhile now.
“I don’t really want to get too much into it,” Clark said. “But it’s stuff I’ve been dealing with.”
