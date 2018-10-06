GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was furious.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback certainly didn’t need any more evidence of how different things are with young wide receivers, compared to with a veteran with whom he was always on the same wavelength. But there it was, in the form of a near pick-six interception last Sunday against Buffalo: Yet another reminder of what life without Jordy Nelson is like for him.
Late in the third quarter, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling ran a simple stop route between the right numbers and the sideline on fourth-and-3 in Bills territory. When Rodgers threw it, cornerback Ryan Lewis undercut the route, which Valdes-Scantling hadn’t run crisply. Valdes-Scantling then compounded the problem by not fighting for the ball as it arrived. Rodgers chewed him out en route to the sideline.
The play ended up being inconsequential, as Lewis dropped what likely would have been a touchdown, and the Packers went on to win, 22-0. As Rodgers’ postgame criticism of the game plan made national news, the specific mistake was lost in Rodgers’ overarching assessment that the unit had been “terrible” and at a “non-playoff team” level.
But at midweek, in advance of Sunday’s game at Detroit, Rodgers explained how elementary the play is – or once was, anyway.
“(That) is a route that Jordy and I used to throw in our sleep,” Rodgers said. Then, an acknowledgement. “But you can’t necessarily expect to be on the same page right away in a situation like that.”
Fast forward seven days. Rodgers enters Sunday’s game at Ford Field knowing he won’t have veteran Randall Cobb, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. He might not have No. 1 receiver Davante Adams, who is questionable with a calf injury that cropped up on Wednesday, either. And he could also be without No. 3 receiver Geronimo Allison, who is questionable with a concussion and a hamstring injury after starting the season like gangbusters.
Oh, and Nelson, cut by the Packers in March, plays for the Oakland Raiders now.
Even if Adams looked good enough during Saturday’s practice to play in the game, coach Mike McCarthy said he’d like to reduce the star receiver’s workload after watching him play all 76 snaps against the Bills. So Valdes-Scantling and the team’s other two rookie draft picks at receiver – J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown – are virtually assured playing time on offense against the Lions.
“We need them to contribute,” McCarthy said. “They need to perform.”
How ready they are – and how McCarthy, offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler were able to alter the game plan during the week to make up for their limited experience – remains to be seen.
“Well, they’re getting better,” said Rodgers, who went back to Valdes-Scantling for a 38-yard downfield completion later in the game against the Bills. “I told those guys before Week 1, I said, ‘You’re all going to get an opportunity at some point. When you step in, there’s an expectation you’re going to make the plays.’”
Said Philbin: “They’ve all got talent, they’ve all come a long way. And at some point, you have to find out a little bit more about exactly what you have.”
After severing ties with Nelson and failing to land their two big-name free-agent targets at receiver (Allen Robinson, who went to Chicago, and Sammy Watkins, who went to Kansas City), the Packers drafted Moore (fourth round), Valdes-Scantling (fifth round) and St. Brown (sixth round) back-to-back-to-back. None of the three had a particularly strong training camp – leading to a public rebuke from Rodgers – although Valdes-Scantling separated himself from the other two by grasping the playbook better than his rookie brethren.
“He’s really kind of been ahead from early on. Very bright. He picked it up. Him and ‘EQ,’ those guys probably picked it up a little quicker,” McCarthy said. “But all three of them are different.”
Moore had perhaps the most up-and-down summer of the three, flashing his potential but also dropping too many passes in training camp and preseason play. But according to Rodgers, he’s come on lately, leading to being active against the Bills and playing 11 snaps on offense.
“Some are more ready than others, obviously,” Hostler acknowledged. “’Quez’ is the furthest along so that’s why he’s been out there the most. … (But) those guys have to play, they have to learn as they go. Davante, he wasn’t what he is now when he started. I imagine Jordy wasn’t catching 90 balls and lighting people up his first year. So everybody has to go through that kind of a process to get to where they’re going to go.
“But the one thing about them, they’re talented guys. They’re intelligent guys. They’re very competitive. They’ve got size, strength, speed – they’ve got what you want in the position. Now it’s just a matter of experience.”
And therein lies the problem. The Packers have long said that there are two versions of the offense – the one as designed by McCarthy, and the one as run by Rodgers in real time. Valdes-Scantling’s mistake against the Bills was exactly the kind of thing that is far less likely to happen with a receiver accustomed to Rodgers and in-tune with his vision.
For their parts, neither Valdes-Scantling, who has played 74 snaps in four games, nor St. Brown, who has yet to play on offense, seemed fazed by what lay ahead. During practice on Thursday, Rodgers told the rookies “what he likes, what he doesn’t like, what we should do different,” St. Brown said. But whether they can do those things correctly in the heat of the moment is what matters.
“You get an opportunity, you want to seize it – every one you get, especially when you’re a rookie,” St. Brown said. “There’s definitely some pressure there.
