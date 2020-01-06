Packers: You again? Green Bay to host Seahawks in NFC Divisional game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Seahawks come into the game having endured a host of injuries this season, with injuries hitting their running back group so hard that they brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement last month. The team also brought back Robert Turbin, who was also out of the league.

But they’re still led by ex-University of Wisconsin star quarterback Russell Wilson, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown (108.3 rating) in Sunday’s win. Of those, seven completions for 160 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, went to rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf, who set an NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

Uncertain of who they’d face, the Packers coaching staff did prep work on all three potential opponents – the Seahawks, Eagles and Saints. The only team they couldn’t play in the divisional round was the Vikings, who as the sixth seed were assured of traveling to face the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers, who went a combined 13-18-1 the past two seasons, finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak, capping it with a 23-20 victory at Detroit to clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. LaFleur had the team practice on Thursday and Friday before players had the weekend off in advance of another practice set for late Monday morning.