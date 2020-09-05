Packers: WR Kumerow, OL Light, LB Williams headline list of cuts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst has said repeatedly that in an unprecedented training camp where there were no preseason games and practices squads would be expanded to combat potential COVID-19 related roster issues, that the Green Bay Packers would be taking the approach of putting together the best 69-player roster – the 53-man roster, plus a 16-player practice squad – as they could.

On Saturday, the third-year general manager made 27 moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, with an eye on being able to bring back a number of those he’d released once they clear waivers.

But for now, with more moves to come – like rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin, out 6-8 weeks following knee surgery, headed to injured reserve so he can return later in the season – and the possibility of outside additions from other teams’ cut lists, the Packers have an initial roster.

They got there by waiving the following 22 players:

• Wide receiver Jake Kumerow, the former UW-Whitewater standout who played in 16 games last season (including playoffs) and caught 13 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown;

• Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who made the 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent from North Dakota State;