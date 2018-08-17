GREEN BAY — As far as Aaron Rodgers, Tramon Williams and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are concerned, there’s really no question about it at this point: Jake Kumerow has proven he’s a legitimate NFL wide receiver, and he belongs on a roster – for them, preferably the Green Bay Packers’ roster.
“He’s one of our top receivers in the room,” Clinton-Dix said of Kumerow following Thursday night’s 51-34 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “You see it. There’s no faking it in this game. It’s not (even) Aaron throwing him the ball. … He’s doing it with young quarterbacks. Imagine when he gets in there with ‘12’ what he has a chance to do.”
And it appears that the former UW-Whitewater star’s ailing right shoulder won’t prevent him from taking advantage of that chance for very long.
A league source said Friday afternoon that Kumerow’s shoulder injury wasn’t as serious as was feared before testing. He’s been diagnosed with a sprained SC joint that will require rest but should not take long to heal.
Kumerow was injured at the end of his 82-yard touchdown catch-and-run against the Steelers, when he dived across the goal line with Steelers defenders Nat Behre and Matthew Thomas closing on him. He said after the game that he landed awkwardly on his shoulder – although the adrenaline pumping through him masked the pain initially – and that he realized when he got to the Packers’ sideline that he might’ve hurt himself.
“I didn’t even feel it. I was pumped up. I was ready to go celebrate with the boys,” Kumerow said. “Once I got to the sideline, I was like, ‘Argh, (it’s) a little sore.’”
Kumerow also said after the game that he merely suffered a shoulder “stinger” and that he was fine. But when TV cameras caught team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie doing a variety of tests on Kumerow on the Packers sidelined – with McKenzie offering resistance to Kumerow when he would either raise his arms or push them out – it was clear that Kumerow was in some pain during the process.
Whether the injury forces Kumerow to miss next Friday’s preseason game at Oakland is unclear. The challenge for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst going forward is that the team spent three draft picks on wide receivers – fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore, fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown – but Kumerow has far outperformed them all. All three have been inconsistent and Moore had another egregious drop against the Steelers after dropping what should have been a 65-yard touchdown a week earlier against Tennessee.
Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean Kumerow’s spot on the roster is secure just yet, Packers coach Mike McCarthy cautioned Friday afternoon.
“I understand everybody has opinions internally and externally. But that’s why it’s important to take in all the information, even if you do think that the final decision is cut-and-dried. If you don’t clearly go through the process, you open yourself up to potential mistakes,” McCarthy said.
“At the end of the day, the decision-makers have to look at all of the information. And it’s obviously a lot more than opinion. It’s the video and all the variables that play into that – and we’ll do that for all of our players. You obviously want to get the 53-man roster right, and obviously you’ve got some guys that are fighting and scratching and making a case to be on that. But the other 10 (roster spots on the practice squad) are just as important, in my view.”
“Having big plays like that helps. It helps me feel like I’m accomplishing the goal of why I’m playing football — to play on Sundays,” Kumerow said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do still – (on) special teams, as well. I need to get in there a little more on special teams, try to get some reps (there) and just keep making catches and try to just keep getting open for the quarterbacks. There’s definitely a lot of work to get done.”
