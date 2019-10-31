GREEN BAY — Davante Adams stopped just short Wednesday evening of proclaiming himself good to go.
The Green Bay Packers No. 1 wide receiver deferred to the team’s medical staff on that final decision, but Adams sure sounded like a guy who’ll be back catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“It’s going to mean a lot to me, (and) I know it’ll mean a lot to my teammates as well,” Adams said after doing his first true on-field work – albeit as part of a light practice run at jog-through speed and without helmets – since sustaining a significant turf toe injury during the Packers’ Sept. 26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team’s lone loss this season.
“It’s been awhile at this point. It feels like it’s been forever. But I’m feeling a lot better and I’m thinking we’re getting to that point where I can realistically make the call of whether or not I think it’s …”
Adams stopped himself there, breaking off the conversational route that he was running.
“It’s day-to-day still, but I’m feeling a lot better.”
Adams, who caught 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards against the Eagles before injuring his toe on his 10th and final reception, has been under the care of head team physician Dr. Patrick McKenzie and world-renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who joined the Packers’ medical staff last year. During the portion of Wednesday’s workout open to reporters, Adams ran routes, caught passes and seemed to move well off the line of scrimmage at the snap of the ball – something he’d been unable to do in past weeks.
“When he’s ready to go,” head coach Matt LaFleur said, “we’ll be ecstatic.”
Adams said he feels good about his ability to push off from standing still at the line of scrimmage, accelerate at the snap and make cuts during his routes. Asked what must happen between now and Sunday afternoon for him to play against the Chargers, Adams replied, “Just the feedback I get from the docs. I feel good. I know you guys (in the media) got a chance to see a little bit today. I feel like I’m in a spot where I can make that call for myself. But I’ve got to collab(orate) with them and see how they’re feeling and look at it one more time and then we’ll make that call.”
Adams, who was officially listed on the injury report as having been a limited participant in practice, did acknowledge that there’s still soreness in his toe and that the injury likely will be in the back of his mind as he returns to the field.
“Maybe for a few weeks, I’ll be thinking about it a little bit,” he said. “But it’s not going to be something that will change the way I play. Obviously, I’ve been going for a month with a torn-up toe now, so you get used to walking a certain way and all that. So, there’s a few things you’ve got to break (through). But that’s not really too important for me. Because I feel like I can tap in and get mentally focused and be OK that way.
“I’m going to be me. If I’m on that field, I’m going to be me.”
Rodgers, who spent the portion of practice open to reporters riding a stationary exercise bike, watched Adams catching passes and liked what he saw.
“Oh, I've been keeping my eyes on ‘17’ for awhile. I've got a pretty good idea how he's feeling and obviously have been watching him,” Rodgers said. “He's feeling a lot more confident in the toe. We're optimistic that he'll be back sooner rather than later. I'm sure he's itching to get back out there.”
Health watch
Rodgers was one of 22 players on the team’s injury report and was part of an all-star group who spent the open portion of practice on exercise equipment. Rodgers has been dealing with a knee injury that he said has flared up on him during the week but has been tolerable during games. Rodgers said he’s especially appreciative that LaFleur has been using a modified schedule that includes light Wednesday practices before a regular work day on Thursdays.
“The schedule is set up the last couple weeks to kind of off-load for some of the vets. My knee has been bothering me a little bit, as you guys have seen on the injury report, but I've been feeling good on game day,” Rodgers said. “So it just off-loads the joints for a day, which is nice.”
Alongside Rodgers on various elliptical machines and stationary bikes were running back Aaron Jones (shoulder), tight ends Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), fullback Danny Vitale (knee) and cornerback Tramon Williams (knee).
LaFleur said he is considering using this modified schedule throughout the second half of the season after watching Sean McVay take a similar approach with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, when LaFleur was McVay’s offensive coordinator. LaFleur said the original reason for the schedule was the gauntlet of night games the Packers had so close together on the schedule, from that Sept. 26 Thursday night game against the Eagles to their Oct. 14 Monday night game against the Detroit Lions to last Sunday night’s win at Kansas City.
“I think it’s just something we’re going to monitor, week-to-week,” LaFleur said. “We’ve gone it a couple weeks now and it’s been pretty good for us.
“I’ve done it sporadically throughout my career with other coaches, and typically that happens when you’re on a short week. But I know in L.A., in 2017, a little bit past the halfway point, we wound up kind of adopting that philosophy for the Wednesday practices for the remainder of the season.”
Hall of Fame
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will induct former Packers cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson at the 50th Hall of Fame Induction on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
