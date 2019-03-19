Try 3 months for $3
Former Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb leaves the field after the Packers' 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30 at Green Bay. Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

 STEVE APPS, Lee Newspapers

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.

Along with the addition of Cobb, the Cowboys on Tuesday re-signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper L.P. Ladouceur They also signed Kerry Hyder, a defensive end from Texas Tech who was with Detroit last season.

Dallas has brought in Cobb and re-signed receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal since slot receiver Cole Beasley left in free agency last week for a four-year deal with Buffalo.

Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Packers from 2011 through last season. The 28-year-old receiver was a Pro Bowl pick in 2014, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

