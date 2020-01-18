Packers: WR Adams returns to the Bay area as one of the NFL’s best receivers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Davante Adams pulled his army green hoodie over his head and smiled.
“You know,” the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver said to a bystander near a laundry hamper inside the team’s Lambeau Field locker room, “I’ve never been to the podium before.”
It was the middle of the week, with the media attention and hype ramping up for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. With the winner headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami to face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL likes to have key players do press conferences during the week – instead of their usual locker-room interviews – to feed their NFL Network programming and various online outlets.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who intentionally does his midweek interview sessions at his locker, was even required to do two such press briefings, including a rare Friday Q&A session.
Now, to be clear, Adams wasn’t nervous. When you’ve made a living catching game-winning touchdown passes – or, in the case of last week’s NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle, two touchdown passes and an enormous 32-yard over-the-shoulder grab on third down with 2 minutes left in the game and the Packers trying to close out their victory – a few questions in front of a couple dozen reporters and television cameras in the media auditorium isn’t anything to worry about.
What was interesting is how Adams carried himself. He self-deprecatingly mentioned his recruiting ranking coming out of high school in Palo Alto, Calif. (“Is one-star a thing?”) He spoke excitedly about how many of his friends and family will be at the game – he was at 18 tickets and counting – and called the trip back to the Bay Area a “dream come true” for him. (“Obviously, it’s not playing in the Super Bowl in the Bay Area, but it’s the next best thing.”) He even apologized to a reporter who began to ask him a question while Adams was still answering the previous one. (“Sorry to interrupt you.”) And he even reveled in retelling stories of opponents from football-factory schools who poked fun at his alma mater, Fresno State. (“They want to disrespect the school I went to and I’m like, ‘It clearly don’t mean nothing, because look where we are.’”)
“It’s not hard to recognize his talent,” head coach Matt LaFleur replied when asked at midweek what he knew about Adams when he took the Packers job last January. “Whenever you put on the tape, whether you’re studying an opponent and you’re watching film of him, he flashes all over the screen.
“But what’s really cool is when you get to dig down and get to know these guys as people and see what he’s about as a person. He’s a great human being. He’s a great person. He’s a great dad, great husband, great teammate and he’s a really smart football player. And any time you have a good person and you add the intelligence that he has, that’s why you get players that are of his caliber. He’s super intelligent and he’s got all the physical traits. He’s wired the right way.”
Coming off a Packers franchise single-game playoff record 160 receiving yards that included clutch catch after clutch catch and facing a 49ers defense that surely will be hell-bent on stopping him, if Adams can lead the Packers’ otherwise unproven wide receiving corps to victory and a Super Bowl berth, the rest of the football world might finally pay more attention to him.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams put up gigantic numbers last season, catching 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in only 15 games. But the Packers finished 6-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. This year, he missed four games in the middle of the season with a painful turf toe injury and wound up with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns.
“I’m not trying to be a superhero. I go into the game and run my routes, catch the ball and try to do something with it,” Adams said. “I’m not going into it freaking out, telling Matt we need to install this play for me or that play. I let them take care of what they’ve got to do, and I’ll go out and try to win my routes.
“The heroics is what can set back teams. We’ve experienced that in the past, where somebody tries to step up and do too much where you just do your job and trust the process, trust that all your teammates are going to handle their 1/11th and we’ll be good.”