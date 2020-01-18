Packers: WR Adams returns to the Bay area as one of the NFL’s best receivers

What was interesting is how Adams carried himself. He self-deprecatingly mentioned his recruiting ranking coming out of high school in Palo Alto, Calif. (“Is one-star a thing?”) He spoke excitedly about how many of his friends and family will be at the game – he was at 18 tickets and counting – and called the trip back to the Bay Area a “dream come true” for him. (“Obviously, it’s not playing in the Super Bowl in the Bay Area, but it’s the next best thing.”) He even apologized to a reporter who began to ask him a question while Adams was still answering the previous one. (“Sorry to interrupt you.”) And he even reveled in retelling stories of opponents from football-factory schools who poked fun at his alma mater, Fresno State. (“They want to disrespect the school I went to and I’m like, ‘It clearly don’t mean nothing, because look where we are.’”)