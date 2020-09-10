Packers won't have to deal with Hunter in Sunday's opener

The Vikings had been unwilling to say what exactly Hunter’s injury is, although ESPN.com reported that it is a neck injury. Hunter will be eligible to return in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur insisted he really doesn’t know who his right tackle will be Sunday. He has been coy about his plans at the position in hopes of keeping the Vikings guessing. But asked Wednesday during a pre-practice Zoom video call with reporters if he knew who would start at right tackle for his team on Sunday, LaFleur at least indicated that even he isn’t sure at this point in the week.

“I think that’s kind of a work in progress right now,” LaFleur replied. “We’ll see where we’re at health-wise at the end of the week and then make a decision that we feel is going to give us the best chance to win.”

When they released their NFL-mandated – but technically unofficial – depth chart earlier this week, the Packers listed Turner as the starter following a training camp competition in which he, Wagner and Taylor competed for the two available starting spots on the right side of the line. Taylor had far and away the best (and healthiest) camp of the three and got the nod at right guard.