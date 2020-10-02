Packers: With Lazard out, Adams ailing teams has wide receiver concerns SAT

“Like I've said many times to you guys at my locker, the trust is earned in practice. It's earned in those 1-on-1 reps. It's earned on the first-team reps. It's also earned (when I’m) watching the scout team, too,” Rodgers said. “Those reps are really important, the way you practice, the type of professional that you are, your aptitude and eagerness to grow and to learn, your aptitude with the signals, with the formations.

“I don't have some magic wand that I'm going to say, 'You're going to play because I trust you.' Obviously, as we've seen that doesn't work around here. But it's not just my trust you have to earn. It's the head coach, position coach, the guys in your room. And I think in general, that's the biggest hurdle for a lot of young players, is figuring out how to practice like a pro, how to be consistent in practice and make plays.”

NFL notes

The Tennessee Titans now know when they are rescheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first NFL game postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone Tennessee's game from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, forcing the Steelers into their unplanned bye. Pittsburgh now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 with the Ravens' bye now pushed to Week 7 instead of Week 8, which had been the bye for both teams.