Packers: Will Rodgers-to-Love transition go as well as Favre-to-Rodgers?

Favre admitted he put added pressure on himself during his time with the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009, 2010) and predicted Rodgers will feel similarly if it comes to him playing elsewhere after the 2020 or 2021 season – just as Favre expects New England Patriots-turned-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to this season.

“There’s an added expectation that you place upon yourself that only comes from the competitor that you are,” Favre explained. “Let’s take Tom Brady for example. I don’t think for one second that New England didn’t want him back. They’d be fools to not want him back. I think Tom had done his thing in New England — and we may never see anything in our generation remotely close to what he did — and he just wanted to try his hand someplace else. Hopefully this season gets underway like we all hope it will. There’s going to be an excitement within him that he hasn’t felt for quite some time. And I know he’s been a true competitor year-in and year-out, but there’s going to be an added expectation that he’s going to place upon himself that just as a competitor that he is to show that he can do it somewhere else.