Packers: Wide receivers will be in new hands as team fires coach Whitted

What happened to Valdes-Scantling is one of the season’s great mysteries. In the final nine games of the regular season, he caught five passes for 36 yards. He managed one 8-yard catch in the NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle.

Allison, who was on pace for a 1,000-yard season in 2018 before a core muscle injury that required surgery ended his year, was also a disappointment. Struggling with drops and ball security, he caught just 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in regular-season play and had only three catches for 19 yards in the playoffs.

Asked to evaluate his receivers during his season wrap-up news conference, LaFleur replied, “I think there was a lot of good, and there’s a lot of things we need to improve upon – at all positions, not just the wide receivers. We’ve got to get all our guys playing at their absolute best level and I don’t think that was always the case this season. There’s more out there for us. All we could ever do as a coaching staff is try to get our players to be at their best. And just given the effort, there’s more out there for us.”