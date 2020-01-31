Packers: Wide receivers will be in new hands as team fires coach Whitted

GREEN BAY — Apparently, Alvis Whitted didn’t do enough with the wide receivers of limited renown he was given.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired Whitted as receivers coach after one season, a year that saw the team’s receiving corps do very little beyond top-of-the-depth-chart, three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.
Whitted is the first assistant coach LaFleur has fired from the staff he assembled last offseason.
“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” LaFleur said in a press release. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”
Hiring a new receivers coach will be LaFleur’s second staff move of the offseason. Earlier this week, he hired veteran NFL assistant Jerry Gray to coach the team’s defensive backs after previous DBs coach Jason Simmons departed to join the Carolina Panthers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule.
It’s unclear whether the Packers will make any more staff changes in the coming days or weeks, although LaFleur did say during his season-ending press conference last week that he was in the process of evaluating the coaching staff.
Whitted, who played nine NFL seasons, didn’t have much to work with given the dearth of proven talent at the position after Adams. Geronimo Allison entered the offseason as the team’s No. 2 wideout but ceded that position to Marquez Valdes-Scantling during training camp.
Valdez-Scantling, in turn, completely disappeared during the second half of the season and was a keen disappointment. He played just one snap in the team’s season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow struggled to earn playing time on offense and once he did, his opportunities were limited.
The success story at receiver was Allen Lazard, who finished the year as the team’s No. 2 wideout after starting the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster just before the Sept. 5 opener at Chicago.
None of the receivers beyond Adams came into the league with strong pedigrees. While Adams was a 2014 second-round pick, the only other draft pick who remained on the roster following the early-season trade of Trevor Davis to Oakland was Valdes-Scantling, a 2018 fifth-round pick. Allison, Lazard, Kumerow and rookie Darrius Shepherd, who started the year on the 53-man roster before his demotion to the practice squad, all entered the league as undrafted free agents.
The Packers’ other two wide receiver draft picks from the 2018 class, fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown, never played a down for the team in 2019. Moore, a keen disappointment, was cut on the final roster reduction of training camp, while St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the regular season began.
At midseason, the Packers added journeyman Ryan Grant to the group, but Grant, who came into the league as a fifth-round pick with Washington, never played a snap after being signed on Oct. 16.
In his postseason press briefing, general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that the team needs to add more talent at receiver.
“Obviously Davante is a premier receiver. I think he proved that again this year. He’s a dynamic player,” Gutekunst said. “I thought in different games different guys stepped up. I thought Allen Lazard had some pretty good moments in clutch times. Here’s a guy we cut and brought back and he’s catching a fourth-and-2 in the NFC Championship Game.
“I thought there were guys that stepped up in some pretty big moments. (But) we didn’t have anybody step into that role consistently. I think there will be some opportunity for those guys next year, and I think that’ll be a position we look to add.”
Adams led the receivers with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games with a turf toe injury. The Packers’ next three top pass catchers were running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham.
Lazard finished the year with 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns, a significant accomplishment given he didn’t have a single reception in the season’s first five games.
What happened to Valdes-Scantling is one of the season’s great mysteries. In the final nine games of the regular season, he caught five passes for 36 yards. He managed one 8-yard catch in the NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle.
Allison, who was on pace for a 1,000-yard season in 2018 before a core muscle injury that required surgery ended his year, was also a disappointment. Struggling with drops and ball security, he caught just 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in regular-season play and had only three catches for 19 yards in the playoffs.
Asked to evaluate his receivers during his season wrap-up news conference, LaFleur replied, “I think there was a lot of good, and there’s a lot of things we need to improve upon – at all positions, not just the wide receivers. We’ve got to get all our guys playing at their absolute best level and I don’t think that was always the case this season. There’s more out there for us. All we could ever do as a coaching staff is try to get our players to be at their best. And just given the effort, there’s more out there for us.”
