Packers: Wide receiver Lazard aims to be more productive in 2020

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t even want to think about it.
“Why are you always trying to stir stuff up?” the Green Bay Packers head coach responded with a chuckle when asked the question during his Zoom video call with reporters Sunday morning.
Make no mistake, LaFleur knows full well just how close the Packers came to not having Allen Lazard on their team last year – or this year, when LaFleur, the team’s second-year head coach, plans to have Lazard take on a significant role in his offense.
And after an offseason in which the team failed to add any meaningful help at the receiver position, Lazard insists he’s ready for that bigger role.
“I mean, personally I’m going to approach it the same way (as last year),” Lazard said during his own Zoom call with reporters later Sunday. “Looking through my journey through this NFL, that’s where I was able to make my biggest strides, was when I was backed up against the wall and didn’t really know where my position was or if I was going to have a job. So I just want to keep that same mentality, same mindset.
“Whether they took a receiver or signed another receiver, or whatever it was, I knew I still had to come back and earn my spot, earn my starting job and earn playing time.”
While that mentality seems to work for Lazard, he probably doesn’t have to worry about that. After Davante Adams, he’s clearly the team’s most proven pass-catching commodity entering the 2020 season after free-agent signee Devin Funchess opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. And to hear LaFleur tell it, he’s not just one of the Packers’ better players on offense, but he’s the kind of guy the head coach likes to use as an example for others.
“Allen, he attacks it the right way. He’s got a great mindset,” LaFleur explained. “We showed a lot of clips to the team just of the effort that he gives, not only on the offensive side of the ball, but on special teams, as well. His mindset, his mentality is so contagious, I think it rubs off on other guys. He brings great work ethic on a daily basis, and I think it translated to his play and he made some really critical plays for us.
“Just his willingness to do whatever it takes, whether it’s in the pass game going to catch a route or being a decoy or in the run, he dominated his opponents. I think the opposition sees that and they know that they better put in their mouth guard and buckle up their chin strap every time he’s out on the field.”
That’s well-deserved high praise for a player who commandeered the team’s No. 2 wide receiver job behind Adams during the second half of last season (38 receptions, 513 yards, three touchdowns, including playoffs) after the Packers were thisclose to losing him when they opted to cut him at the end of training camp.
Exposed to the waiver wire, Lazard went unclaimed despite a strong camp (six preseason catches for a team-best 114 yards and a touchdown) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly politicking for the Packers to keep him. He re-signed to the practice squad rather than seeking a fresh start elsewhere, and he wound up being promoted to the 53-man roster before the regular-season opener at Chicago.
But it wasn’t until the team’s 23-22 “Monday Night Football” victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field that Lazard became more than a special-teams contributor. That night, with Adams sidelined with a toe injury, Lazard was the team’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 65 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. On the Packers’ game-winning drive at the end of the game, he caught three passes for 30 yards, including 12- and 15-yard receptions to convert first downs.
In the Packers’ rematch with the Lions at Ford Field in the regular-season finale – a 23-20 Packers victory that clinched the NFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye – Lazard came up big again, with four receptions for 69 yards, including a leaping 28-yard touchdown catch from Rodgers against all-pro cornerback Darius Slay to tie the game with just over 5 minutes to play in the game.
Not bad for a guy who easily could have been one of those talented players whose careers never took off – a reality the self-aware Lazard fully understands.
“There’s a lot of talent that’s out there that maybe the system that they’re in (doesn’t fit them), the organization isn’t the best for them, the position that they’re playing. It’s all about opportunity and timing,” Lazard said. “For me as a person, I’ve never really tried to sweat too much about the things that I couldn’t control.
“I prepared every single week, going up into Week 6 (against the Lions), like a starter. I made sure I had my plays down. I didn’t want to go out there and be put in a position where I was playing and the team was counting on me and I let them down.
“You look at that (first) Lions game and everybody sees the big catch and everything, but they also forget about the play before that, I had a dropped pass. It’s all about keeping that positive mind-set, always believing in yourself and never shying away from the moment.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!