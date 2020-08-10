Packers: Wide receiver Lazard aims to be more productive in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t even want to think about it.

“Why are you always trying to stir stuff up?” the Green Bay Packers head coach responded with a chuckle when asked the question during his Zoom video call with reporters Sunday morning.

Make no mistake, LaFleur knows full well just how close the Packers came to not having Allen Lazard on their team last year – or this year, when LaFleur, the team’s second-year head coach, plans to have Lazard take on a significant role in his offense.

And after an offseason in which the team failed to add any meaningful help at the receiver position, Lazard insists he’s ready for that bigger role.

“I mean, personally I’m going to approach it the same way (as last year),” Lazard said during his own Zoom call with reporters later Sunday. “Looking through my journey through this NFL, that’s where I was able to make my biggest strides, was when I was backed up against the wall and didn’t really know where my position was or if I was going to have a job. So I just want to keep that same mentality, same mindset.

“Whether they took a receiver or signed another receiver, or whatever it was, I knew I still had to come back and earn my spot, earn my starting job and earn playing time.”