Packers: Wide receiver Adams showing no one man can cover him

GREEN BAY — At this point, it would be downright stupid for an opposing coach to dispatch one poor, overmatched cornerback to try to stop Davante Adams 1-on-1 in man-to-man coverage.
The Green Bay Packers three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver enters Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field coming off a monster performance in last week’s win over the Houston Texans, who foolishly spent most of the game hoping he could be single covered.
The results? Adams caught 13 passes for a career single-game high 195 yards and two touchdowns.
It was Adams’ second huge game of the season — a season in which he missed nearly 2½ games with a hamstring injury, mind you. In the Sept. 13 season opener against the Vikings in Minneapolis, Adams had a career single-game high and Packers single-game franchise record-tying 14 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs.
In essentially 3½ games for the 5-1 Packers, Adams has 36 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns, and on a per-game basis he’s averaging nine receptions for 112.3 yards. And even Adams found himself wondering why the Texans felt like they could get away with not giving their corners extensive help in covering him.
“Honestly, it’s like a weird mix between excitement and — I don’t want to say being worried, but … ,” Adams said. ”When you have certain situations like that, obviously I know what’s going to come from the 1-on-1 opportunity. So, the worry kind of sets in, like, ‘Dang, I don’t know if they’ll continue to do this after this next play.’
“In life, sometimes you’ve got to enjoy the moment that you’re in. So, when I line up and I see one person across from me and the safety’s not tilting my way, I just like to cherish that moment. And we had a good amount of them — probably more than what anyone would have expected in this past game — but we’ll take ‘em.”
So again, it would be foolish for someone to think that Adams can be defended by one player. And given the incredible esteem quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in — at midweek, he called Zimmer “a phenomenal coach” and “one of the best coaches in the league” while saying it would be “absolutely crazy” if Zimmer was on the hot seat in Minnesota — Rodgers knows full well that the guy he considers to be a defensive genius won’t be leaving Adams in single coverage in this game.
“Obviously, he’s a great player,” Zimmer said during the week. “He’s very good at the line of scrimmage in press. He does a great job with the route combinations that he runs. At the top of the route, he’s excellent. Makes contested catches really well. He catches the ball good over the middle, he catches the ball outside and he’s very, very good against press (coverage).
“It makes it really difficult. And he’s got a guy pulling the trigger that believes in him and can manipulate the defense so many different ways. He’s one of those guys that when you play those guys, they’re going to get their catches. You just hope that you can limit them to not being big plays.”
That’ll be no easy task given that Zimmer’s defense will be without three of its top cornerbacks, with Cameron Dantzler in quarantine and on the COVID-19/reserve list, Mike Hughes (neck) having been placed on injured reserve on Friday and Holton Hill (foot) also having been ruled out. Of their top cover men, only rookie first-round pick Jeff Gladney is poised to play.
Logic would dictate that the Vikings’ attitude entering the game would have to be to force the Packers to beat them with anyone but Adams. And with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (calf) having been ruled out and the team’s other wide receivers having delivered inconsistent or limited production this season, it’s hard to predict who might rise to such a challenge.
Instead, having targeted Adams 46 times already this season, it’s likely that Rodgers and head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur will want to get their best weapon the ball no matter how hell-bent the Vikings are on limiting him. So what do they do?
According to Rodgers and LaFleur, the answer is to do more of what they’ve already been doing with Adams: Move him around formations to force the defense to adjust to his locations. It’s what previous head coach Mike McCarthy had to do with Rodgers’ last No. 1 receiver, Jordy Nelson, in his heyday, and it’s something LaFleur has already been committed to this season.
“You’ve got to move him around. You can’t just have him stuck on one side or one spot. That makes it a little bit easier to double him,” Rodgers explained at midweek. “Davante is such a versatile guy. We can put him on either side. Any position in the slot, like we have been doing, like we have last week.
“I think that’s what makes it most difficult is to keep up with the various formations that we have. He had a big one in Week 1 (against the Vikings) and it wasn’t like we came in on that Wednesday or Monday or Tuesday and said, ‘We’re going to throw Davante 15 targets.’ Just like it wasn’t last Sunday, either. It was more a product of on third downs with a lot of man coverage, he had the opportunities. He had some 1-on-1s and he made some great plays.”
