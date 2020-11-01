Packers: Wide receiver Adams showing no one man can cover him

“It makes it really difficult. And he’s got a guy pulling the trigger that believes in him and can manipulate the defense so many different ways. He’s one of those guys that when you play those guys, they’re going to get their catches. You just hope that you can limit them to not being big plays.”

That’ll be no easy task given that Zimmer’s defense will be without three of its top cornerbacks, with Cameron Dantzler in quarantine and on the COVID-19/reserve list, Mike Hughes (neck) having been placed on injured reserve on Friday and Holton Hill (foot) also having been ruled out. Of their top cover men, only rookie first-round pick Jeff Gladney is poised to play.

Logic would dictate that the Vikings’ attitude entering the game would have to be to force the Packers to beat them with anyone but Adams. And with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones (calf) having been ruled out and the team’s other wide receivers having delivered inconsistent or limited production this season, it’s hard to predict who might rise to such a challenge.

Instead, having targeted Adams 46 times already this season, it’s likely that Rodgers and head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur will want to get their best weapon the ball no matter how hell-bent the Vikings are on limiting him. So what do they do?