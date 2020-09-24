Packers: Wide receiver Adams a man most wanted, most needed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — There was a valuable lesson Davante Adams took from watching the Green Bay Packers go 4-0 without him while he battled a painful toe injury last season.

“Yeah, man,” the Packers three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said during a Zoom video call with reporters. “They don’t need me. They don’t need me. That’s what it boils down to.”

Um … no.

“We need Davante. We always need Davante,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers countered on his Zoom call immediately after Adams’ call ended. “He’s so damn talented.”

Adams, of course, was joking. The lesson he actually learned – one that might prove valuable this week, with his status in doubt for Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers (2-0) and New Orleans Saints (1-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome because of a hamstring injury – was that no matter how badly he wants to play, sometimes it’s smarter to take a seat and trust your guys to pick up the slack for you.

That’s certainly what Adams did during last Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions, departing during the third quarter because of the hamstring but wisely staying on the sideline – with some urging from head coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s medical staff – as the Packers pulled away.