Packers: Wagner must fill enormous hole at left tackle

“Unless Rick’s changed and kind of gotten too caught up in the limelight, he was a sweetheart when I met him back in 2013 and the few encounters that we’ve had together throughout our careers in the NFL,” Bakhtiari said. “He’s always more of the soft spoken, sweet side. Of course, his game kind of reflects differently. I think he lets out most of his aggression and anger in the game. So, in terms of fitting in the room, I don’t think there will be an issue.

“In terms of what I would expect, I mean at the end of the day, who knows what he’ll bring? But I’d assume he’ll acclimate just fine and kind of be the soft spoken, kind of neutral voice that I think is needed and maybe at times to calm me down or tell me to shut up.”

The good news for the Packers is the rest of the line remains intact, with Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley and right guard Billy Turner, along with backups Lane Taylor, Lucas Patrick and Alex Light. Veteran Jared Veldheer, who started and played well in Bulaga’s place in the NFC Divisional playoffs when Bulaga was ill, has not been re-signed but remains available, too.