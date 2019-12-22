Packers-Vikings preview: Three things to watch

2. ‘THRIVE, NOT SURVIVE’

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was uttering some not-suitable-for-work – well, unless your office is an NFL sideline – expletives both at the end of last week’s win over the Chicago Bears and during the final play before the half.

“I don’t think I can necessarily share them,” Pettine replied with a laugh when asked what thoughts went through is mind while his defensive backs were lateralling the ball all over the yard after Alexander’s second INT of the season just before halftime and while the Bears were on the verge of forcing overtime on their wild, last-second desperation play at the end of the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Pettine chalked the end-of-half hijinks up to young, aggressive players taking their approach a few steps too far – “Hopefully, they learned from it,” Pettine said – it was the end-of-the-game scenario that bothered him more. Even though the Bears came up a few yards shy of their miracle finish – to be fair, Chicago also would have needed a successful two-point conversion to force OT – Pettine said it was proof that his guys need to be more focused late in games and apply a knockout punch, even if the inconsistent offense doesn’t do its part.