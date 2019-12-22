Packers-Vikings preview: Three things to watch

1. CORNERING THE MARKET
Jaire Alexander has never had a confidence problem, that’s for sure. But the Packers brash second-year cornerback still has a long way to go before he can boast that his boasts are, well, accurate.
It was in the wake of the Packers’ 21-16 Week 2 victory over the Vikings that he and third-year cornerback Kevin King were, in Alexander’s words, “the best tandem in the league.” While that might’ve been true in that game, given the way the duo limited Vikings star wide receivers Stefon Diggs (one catch for a 45-yard touchdown) and Thielen (five catches for 75 yards), King has been up-and-down all year and even the impressive Alexander has had his disappointing showings.
That’s why Monday night’s game might very well come down to how effectively Alexander and King can keep Diggs and Thielen in check. With the Vikings having ruled out starting running back Dalvin Cook (chest) on Saturday and with backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) listed as questionable, the game figures to come down to how well quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ aerial attack fare.
And if Alexander and King are on their game, it’ll go a long way toward the Packers locking up the NFC North title and relegating the playoff-bound Vikings to a wild card spot.
“Honestly it’s going to come down to player versus player,” Packers defensive backs coach Jason Simmons said. “We see these guys, they know us, we know them. The deal is a lot of times not to get in the way of good players at this point and make sure they’re able to go play fast.”
2. ‘THRIVE, NOT SURVIVE’
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was uttering some not-suitable-for-work – well, unless your office is an NFL sideline – expletives both at the end of last week’s win over the Chicago Bears and during the final play before the half.
“I don’t think I can necessarily share them,” Pettine replied with a laugh when asked what thoughts went through is mind while his defensive backs were lateralling the ball all over the yard after Alexander’s second INT of the season just before halftime and while the Bears were on the verge of forcing overtime on their wild, last-second desperation play at the end of the game.
While Pettine chalked the end-of-half hijinks up to young, aggressive players taking their approach a few steps too far – “Hopefully, they learned from it,” Pettine said – it was the end-of-the-game scenario that bothered him more. Even though the Bears came up a few yards shy of their miracle finish – to be fair, Chicago also would have needed a successful two-point conversion to force OT – Pettine said it was proof that his guys need to be more focused late in games and apply a knockout punch, even if the inconsistent offense doesn’t do its part.
“Obviously, we weren’t happy with how the game ended. It shouldn’t have come down to that,” Pettine said. “But those type of situations, that’s where we have to improve. There’s been a little bit more emphasis this week as well. Those end-of-game things, we use the phrase, ‘We want to thrive, not survive’ – and we survived. That’s something we have to execute it better and we have to coach it better. That certainly is a point of emphasis this week.”
3. RECEIVER SHUFFLE
Looking to shake up the receiver pecking order with Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s continued disappearance and Geronimo Allison’s continued inconsistent play, coach Matt LaFleur is now looking to another receiver he might’ve underestimated earlier in the year: Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow.
Just has LaFleur admitted that he should have been playing Allen Lazard earlier in the season, LaFleur promised that the former Warhawk standout will see more offensive snaps against the Vikings after delivering a 49-yard catch on a throw from Aaron Rodgers last week against the Bears.
“I think it’s just, we know what we get from those guys. They’re very solid,” Rodgers replied at midweek when asked what he expects from Lazard and Kumerow with their expected expanded roles. “Those guys are the same guys every day. They bring a really good approach so if anything the expectation is more of the same, just more opportunities for them.”
To hear LaFleur tell it, Lazard and Kumerow have earned more playing time not merely because of what they’ve done with passes thrown their direction, but what they’ve done blocking as well. The question now is whether earning more snaps by doing the dirty work of blocking will stir a passing game that has been largely stagnant of late.
“Jake’s done a great job. He’s been a force in the run game,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a great job blocking for the run game and then he’s shown he can make plays when he gets an opportunity. He’s got the ability to get down the field, he’s running good routes and I think you saw that great play he made the other day, which was huge.
“Opportunities aren’t just in the pass game. They’re also within other routes within the pass game, whether he was running a good route on the back side or a complimentary route or he understood the scheme. So there are so many more things than just the actual ball being thrown to you. We always talk about it takes all 11, and that’s the truth. I think that Jake’s been a great 1/11th for our offense.”