Packers: Veteran QB Rodgers reminds youngsters to keep head in game

“Really the focus will be on what we need to do better moving forward, because there’s a lot to improve upon. I think our guys know that as well,” LaFleur said. “And then toward the end of the week, we’ll get everybody some time to get away and kind of recharge the battery. I do think that’s important to do, to allow these guys to get out of the office, spend time with their families. There’s a lot of long hours that are put in, but it is nice to kind of reconnect with the ones that mean so much to you – your family.”

Adams, for one, will be staying in Green Bay. He and his wife, Devanne, welcomed daughter Daija into the world in late September, and while the Packers’ medical staff gave Adams the go-ahead to leave town if he wanted to, he’ll instead stay home and do rehab on his still-healing turf toe injury between feedings and diaper changes.

“At this point, they definitely trust me, but it’s a decision I made. Plus, with the baby, it’s just a better move right now,” Adams said. “Everybody needs to take advantage of this week off training-wise and treatment-wise. I’ll be in town all week, just making sure I’m continuing to get back so I can feel 3 million percent like myself.

“We’re in a blessed position with our record and with our health right now, more or less, so we have to make sure we don’t take that for granted and take care of business.”

