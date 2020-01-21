Packers: Uncertainty looms for team's soon-to-be free agents

Asked if the Packers, be it head coach Matt LaFleur or general manager Brian Gutekunst, had given him any indication of how interested the club is in bringing him back, Martinez replied, “Not really. I talked to my agent this morning. It’s wait-and-see. We’ll see what pans out over the next couple weeks and have more answers down the road. For now, it’s focusing on getting the body right and ready to go for whatever lies ahead.”

Martinez wasn’t alone. Martinez is one of 15 unrestricted free agents-to-be, a group that includes three of the four players from the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV that remained on the roster in 2019: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby and cornerback Tramon Williams. If all three were to depart, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be the last man standing from that championship team.

“It’s something that, no matter what happens this offseason, I think it’s something that I’ll be able to reflect on and look back on and say that I got to play with arguably one of the best quarterbacks, one of the best players, to play in this league,” Bulaga, the Packers’ 2010 first-round pick who became the youngest player in league history to start a Super Bowl, said of playing with Rodgers.