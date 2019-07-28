GREEN BAY — For all of the cosmetic changes Matt LaFleur has overseen around Lambeau Field since taking over back in January – repainting walls a radiant white, swapping out lightbulbs for bright white LEDs, putting murals of current players in meeting rooms and hallways instead of sepia-toned historic photos – perhaps the Green Bay Packers head coach would be best served to find a spot in the building where everyone, from coaches to players to reporters to stadium-touring fans, will see a very important message:
We’ve never seen this offense with this quarterback before.
He can choose whatever font he’d like. But it probably should be in bold and all caps.
Because for all the worrying there has been about whether LaFleur and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers would hit it off on a personal level (it appears they have), and all the hand-wringing about if Rodgers’ at-the-line-of-scrimmage acumen could mesh with an offensive approach predicated on limiting pre-snap decision-making (that remains a work in progress), on display on Saturday morning at Ray Nitschke Field was what could happen when an innovative scheme is orchestrated by a future Pro Football Hall of Famer who is buying in.
The plays came roughly half an hour apart, both during 11-on-11 periods with the No. 1 offense squaring off with the No. 1 defense. But they couldn’t have been more different – and more indicative of what LaFleur is hoping to do with Rodgers operating his offense.
The first, during what LaFleur described as a fringe-of-the-red-zone period where the offense was operating from just outside the 20-yard line, was a 25-yard Rodgers-to-Geronimo Allison touchdown pass. On it, Rodgers dropped back, got the ball out of his hand quickly on a slant to ridiculously wide-open Allison in the left slot, and watched as Allison went to the end zone untouched. It was a beautiful example of how the scheme is designed to get receivers open.
The second, during LaFleur’s end-of-practice hyper-competitive period in the red zone, was a 10-yard Rodgers-to-Aaron Jones score. On it, Rodgers dropped back, had no one open initially, extended the play and finally found Jones just across the goal line. It was the kind of hold-the-ball playmaking Rodgers has been known for, and sometimes criticized for doing too frequently.
“That’s one thing I’ve always admired about him, just watching him throughout the years, is he has a great feel,” LaFleur said after practice when asked about the two plays. “When the play’s there in rhythm, he generally makes the play. That’s what the great ones do – and he does that. When it’s not there, he has that ability to create and extend.”
There were times last season when Rodgers, playing with a fracture in his left knee and with a host of unfamiliar receivers beyond Davante Adams, extended plays more than he probably should have. Whether that was the manifestation of a lack of trust in former head coach Mike McCarthy’s scheme or lack of faith in his young receivers, only Rodgers can say.
But if Rodgers plays within the constructs of the new offense, which has drawn praise and copycatting because of the success of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and picks his spots when it comes to extending the play, the combination could be extremely dangerous.
“His system, it works,” Rodgers said. “It’s worked in L.A. It worked in Washington. It worked in Atlanta. It works in San Fran, we saw that last year against us.”
And on the touchdown to Allison, it worked in Green Bay.
“With that one play in particular with Geronimo, we had a good call on for the coverage,” LaFleur explained. “That’s what you’re always trying to do as a play-caller, is trying to set your guys up and put them in position where you’re getting the exact defense that you’re calling the play for. That’s what happened on that play.”
Rodgers and LaFleur clearly hope it’s just the beginning. They’ll continue to work on finding common ground about the line-of-scrimmage play-changing, as well as allowing Rodgers to be Rodgers while also having him use the offense to make his life easier with schemed-open receivers.
“I think it comes down to instincts, but I think you can retrain some of those instincts as well. And with a new offense, I’m really trying to trust the progressions and my eyes and learn timing on different things,” Rodgers explained. “In order to do that, you really have to give it a chance to develop.
“I think the most important thing for me is to train my eyes so I know exactly where guys are going to be and when the progressions open up. And once I have that down – I feel like I’ve got it down pretty well – then I can just go out and play.”
Earlier in the week, Rodgers explained that he’s a “visual learner,” meaning he likes to not only see the play diagrammed but see video clips of it working. What happened Saturday was even more valuable, because it gave him two successful plays – one within the scheme, one with Rodgers doing what he does best.
“The more questions I ask, the more film (LaFleur) shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I’m confident in what we’re doing,” Rodgers said. “And that’s how the relationship grows.”
Extra points
Veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest) was back practicing after a day off, as expected. … Backup right tackle Jason Spriggs, who worked with the No. 1 offensive line in Bulaga’s place on Saturday, was out with a trapezius injury. “No long-term concern there,” LaFleur said. … The first full-pads practice ended after 1 hour, 51 minutes, and LaFleur said that’s not by accident. Unlike predecessor Mike McCarthy, who had five camp practices that went 2½ hours or more last summer, LaFleur doesn’t think such long sessions are necessary. “The places I’ve been, I think we can get the work that needs to be done in a shorter period of time,” he said. “We take advantage of our walk-throughs in the evening to make sure that we’re getting adequate reps, because a lot of this stuff is mental. If you can take some wear and tear off the body, I think that’s a good thing – especially early on.” New running back Darrin Hall, claimed off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, did not practice. … Running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring), defensive lineman Fadol Brown (calf), kicker Mason Crosby (calf), cornerback Josh Jackson (foot), linebacker Kendall Donnerson (hamstring) and linebacker Greg Roberts (core muscle injury) remained sidelined.
