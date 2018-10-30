GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers dealt their former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and their discontented running back/kick returner Ty Montgomery at the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, sending Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round pick and shipping Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Montgomery, whose fumble on a kickoff late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams cost the Packers a chance to knock off the unbeaten Rams, had bemoaned on Monday his uncertain role with the team and the fact that one of his now ex-teammates anonymously ripped him for being selfish. Clinton-Dix had said earlier this month that he wasn’t expecting to be with the team next season.
Both players are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery had said Monday. As for being criticized in an NFL.com story after Sunday’s loss, Montgomery had said, “It's very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I'm insubordinate. I'm a cancer, whatever is out there.”
The fact that the Packers rid themselves of Montgomery for next to nothing shows that general manager Brian Gutekunst clearly felt the team needed to move on from Montgomery. Montgomery, a 2015 third-round pick from Stanford who moved from wide receiver to running back midway through the 2016 season, carried 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown this season and also caught 15 passes for 170 yards.
Without Montgomery, the Packers figure to activate wide receiver Trevor Davis from injured reserve, since they’re now without a clear-cut kickoff returner. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling could handle the job until Davis is eligible to play.
At running back, Aaron Jones (32 snaps) and Jamaal Williams (13) played more snaps than Montgomery (six) against the Rams, which apparently led to Montgomery getting emotional on the Packers sideline shortly before his costly gaffe.
Clinton-Dix, meanwhile, had said Monday that he was aware of media reports that he was on the trade block and had shrugged off the speculation, saying, “It is what it is. Business is business.”
Clinton-Dix, who was tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with three, was playing this season on the fifth-year option of $5.9 million after not getting a long-term extension. He stayed away from much of the team’s voluntary offseason program sessions but reported for the mandatory minicamp and training camp as expected.
Asked earlier this month about his future with the Packers, Clinton-Dix, the team’s first-round pick in 2014, had said, “Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said days after the Packers’ Week 5 loss at Detroit on Oct. 7. “That’s how I look at it. I just (have to) be honest with myself. You’ve got to play it game-by-game. Whether we’re losing by 60 points, you’ve got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I’ve got to perform, regardless of what the record says.”
Without Clinton-Dix, the Packers’ top three safeties are Kentrell Brice, Jermaine Whitehead and Josh Jones, a second-round pick a year ago who played 730 snaps as a rookie but has been relegated to only special teams for much of this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.