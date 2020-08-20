Packers: Tonyan poised for breakthrough season

“Battling the mental aspect of it last year (was difficult), but I think just more towards the offseason and then after surgery I got to reflect on all that stuff and see how far I’ve come.”

That said, Tonyan knows he has a long way still to go, especially compared to Kittle, whom he considers to be his brother-from-another-mother and chief competitor after growing up with an older sister himself.

“She’s super competitive and a tough girl. She’s one of my role models,” Tonyan said of his sister, Danielle, who played Division I volleyball at Bowling Green State. “(But) now that I’m with George, everything’s a competition, just because of the type of people we are. Whether it’s video games, the weight room, we’re just always competing. He appreciates it because he has someone that is chasing him, and I have someone that I’m chasing.

“When you have a good relationship with one of your buddies and you’re also competing 24/7 when you’re with them, it brings out the best in both of us.”

What that looks like this season for Tonyan, with his 14 career regular-season NFL receptions, no one knows. But he knows the opportunity is there.