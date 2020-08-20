Packers: Tonyan poised for breakthrough season

GREEN BAY — Robert Tonyan appeared on screen for his Zoom video conference call with reporters this week sporting a new hairstyle – a man-bun/ponytail atop his head that looked strikingly similar to the look that his tight end BFF and offseason training partner George Kittle has.
“The hair, I kind of was just like letting it grow out because I’m used to the buzz cut. But I got a little flow back here, too,” the Green Bay Packers third-year tight end said, fluffing the mullet portion of a ‘do that’s a definite don’t for most. “I was just kind of playing with it and seeing what I can do with it.”
The Packers, of course, would like nothing more than to also see Tonyan’s game start bearing a greater resemblance to that of Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end who has spent the past two offseasons working out with Tonyan – with Tonyan even bunking in with Kittle and his wife Claire last summer.
“We feel really good about Bobby and I will tell you, he worked extremely hard this offseason. You can tell, his body, he looks in great shape,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s got a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do on the offensive side of the football.”
For as much offseason attention as second-year tight end Jace Sternberger has gotten as a third-round pick a year ago who flashed at the end of an injury-plagued rookie season last year, it might be the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Tonyan who is ready to come into his own.
“We were working side-by-side for pretty much this whole offseason. I’ve seen the work he’s been putting in. He’s a grinder, man,” said Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks, who worked out with Tonyan and Kittle in Nashville over the offseason. “He loves the game. He plays at a fast tempo. I’m excited to see what he does this year. I know he’s going to be a difference-maker on our offense.”
That might’ve happened last year had Tonyan not suffered a mysterious, debilitating core muscle injury in his hip area just as he was taking off last season. His acrobatic highlight-reel 23-yard sideline catch of an Aaron Rodgers laser along the sideline in Dallas on Oct. 6 was a breathtaking play that should have catapulted him into an even greater role on offense.
Instead, it wound up costing him the next five games and limiting him the rest of the year, as he finished with just 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown – including six receptions for just 34 yards after the injury – in the 13 games he played (including playoffs).
“He definitely was making his way and making a significant impact last year. Certainly, that catch against Dallas was spectacular that he had on the sideline,” LaFleur said. “It was unfortunate. And anytime you get a young player that hasn’t had a ton of experience and you take him out for a while, yeah, it totally sets you back.
“To his credit he showed a lot of toughness in being able to come back and provide a spark for us last in the year. Just really excited to have him healthy.”
Not as excited as Tonyan is. The injury in Dallas marked the second time in as many years where Tonyan, a former college quarterback and wide receiver, made a spectacular play that seemingly was the start of something big. The same thing happened in 2018, when he reeled in 54-yard touchdown bomb from Rodgers at Seattle but didn’t see his playing time spike under then-head coach Mike McCarthy.
Now, with ex-starter Jimmy Graham having moved on to Chicago, 15-year veteran and mentor Marcedes Lewis back with the team but limited at age 35, and Sternberger and rookie third-round pick Josiah Deguara largely unproved commodities, the 26-year-old Tonyan could be poised for a breakout year.
With Lewis being given a veteran’s day off to rest, Tonyan worked extensively with the starters in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he’s ready for whatever comes.
“Now that I’m fully healthy, I’m ready to go, never felt better, and just glad to be back out there with the boys,” said Tonyan, who underwent surgery after the season to repair the core muscle injury. “Definitely, last year I was down, because I’ve never missed a game in my life. I’d never been injured.
“Battling the mental aspect of it last year (was difficult), but I think just more towards the offseason and then after surgery I got to reflect on all that stuff and see how far I’ve come.”
That said, Tonyan knows he has a long way still to go, especially compared to Kittle, whom he considers to be his brother-from-another-mother and chief competitor after growing up with an older sister himself.
“She’s super competitive and a tough girl. She’s one of my role models,” Tonyan said of his sister, Danielle, who played Division I volleyball at Bowling Green State. “(But) now that I’m with George, everything’s a competition, just because of the type of people we are. Whether it’s video games, the weight room, we’re just always competing. He appreciates it because he has someone that is chasing him, and I have someone that I’m chasing.
“When you have a good relationship with one of your buddies and you’re also competing 24/7 when you’re with them, it brings out the best in both of us.”
What that looks like this season for Tonyan, with his 14 career regular-season NFL receptions, no one knows. But he knows the opportunity is there.
“I have all these people in this building that trust me and are behind me and believe in me, and I’ve got to be the number one advocate for myself. I got to be up at the list and trusting and believing in myself more than anyone else,” he said. “When my number is called, it’s up to me to go out and make a play and be the best Robert Tonyan I can be.
“With Jimmy obviously leaving us and not being here, it just opens up a big window for a playmaker. Everyone’s going to have opportunities. And on top of that, we’ve got the best quarterback in the league. So, the growing pains are behind us and now we’re just ready to roll.”
Jason Wilde is a reporter for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
