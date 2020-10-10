Packers: Tight end Tonyan’s breakout doesn't surprise Tonyan

Instead, he scarcely played from scrimmage the rest of that season.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Tonyan then came into training camp last year with an eye on competing for playing time despite veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis returning and the team using a third-round pick on a tight end, Jace Sternberger.

Again, he delivered an eye-popping play – an acrobatic 23-yard catch from Rodgers along the right sideline during an Oct. 6 game at Dallas – but suffered what turned out to be a core muscle injury on the play.

He missed the next five games, saw limited playing time thereafter and wound up having surgery after the season to repair the injury – an injury similar to the one that wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered last month that has sidelined him indefinitely following surgery to repair it.

“He was really hurting. He tried to play through it and tried to be out there,” Rodgers recalled. “When you see a guy pushing through an injury like that, not making excuses and trying to suit up every single week, you can’t help but gain a lot of respect for them. And I don’t think it was just myself. There was a lot of people who really saw that and saw he was trying to battle to be out there that he earned a lot of our respect.